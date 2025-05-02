Anna Kendrick's sophisticated spring outfit effortlessly blends four key trends – and it's so easy to recreate
Pairing four big trends together is not easy, but Anna Kendrick made it look easy. Here's how you can do it too.
We normally like to focus on one key style at a time, but Anna Kendrick stepped out in New York this week looking the epitome of cool as she effortlessly combined several major runway trends into one outfit, and it really worked well for the star.
Currently in New York promoting her new film 'Another Simple Favour, Anna has been treating us to a host of fashion-forward looks, and her latest outfit really hit the mark. Rooting her outfit in this season's mocha mousse colour trend, Anna was spotted wearing a polka dot top and skirt, along with coordinating creamy accessories, which included a small shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses.
Slung over the star's shoulders, a look we often refer to as 'robing', was one of the best trench coats for the season. A chic piece of outerwear in a classic beige hue, Anna's coat was given a 2025 update thanks to the suede fabrication. Finishing off her look, she opted for a pair of simple gold chain necklaces that added just enough sparkle for a daytime outfit.
Anna Kendrick gives us some big trend moments
When it comes to the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends, suede is having a major moment, and Anna's elegant trench is a chic and timeless way to wear it. The neutral colourway helped to pull the rest of her tonal outfit together and ensured that, despite multiple trends, nothing felt overwhelming.
Polka dots never go out of style, and the print is particularly prevalent in the spring and summer months. Often linked to occasionwear dressing, polka dots are a fail-safe when it comes to the best wedding guest dresses, but we love the modern colourway seen here.
Brown and white polka dot prints have been a key pattern for both designer brands and the high street this season, and while dresses at the likes of Zara and Next have been sell-out hits, we love Anna Kendrick's two-piece take on the trend. Pairing an A-line skirt with a bandeau top, this coord looks very much like a dress, giving an equally seamless finish.
Get the look
Here's how you can recreate Anna's look.
While Anna opted for a bandeau top, we've found this sleeveless crew neck iteration that gives the same look and feel, but with a little more coverage, making it easier to wear with your regular bra, and thanks to the wide shoulder straps, suitable for what to wear to the races too. When combined with its matching skirt, it looks just like a dress.
A flattering A-line, midi skirt is a capsule wardrobe staple and this polka dot design can be worn again and again. Wear with the matching top for a coordinated look, or try it with a white t-shirt or crisp white blouse for a more smart casual outfit idea. A pair of heels will add polish, but for summer in the city, why not try a pair of cognac sandals, ideal for what to wear in the heat.
Suede is having a major style moment, and thanks to the drier weather, it's perfect for spring outfit ideas. With all the hallmarks of a classic trench, this suede design is thoroughly elegant, wearable from AM to PM. For added luxe factor, swap the self tie fabric belt for a tonal leather iteration, it will instantly make this coat look even more expensive.
While oversized, carry-everything totes have found favour in recent years, small and delicate bags have made their way back onto the agenda, and we're pretty pleased about it. This fold-over shoulder bag features a twist lock closure and a chain strap that echoes the detailing on Kendrick's bag.
Keep your look tonal with a pair of brown heels. These sophisticated court shoes have a fairly high heel, so make sure you wear them in before any big event. The pointed toe will help to elongate your legs, while the burnished leather colouring adds a gently relaxed feel.
Layering up on necklaces has become a key jewellery trend in recent years, and this boho style look remains one that is easy to recreate. While you can simply layer up existing pieces, finding the perfect lengths and sizes can make this wearable trend a little tricky - this double strand design lets someone else do the hard work.
Keeping her accessories in the same tonal family, Anna's neutral ensemble looked chic for a day of work in New York. Her small, elegant bag was ideal for essentials, ensuring it complemented the outfit, instead of overwhelming it.
As one might expect from a Hollywood A-lister, Anna donned a pair of oversized sunglasses, which helped to tie the bag into the largely tonally brown look. The rectangular shape helped to frame the star's face.
Keeping it simple, Anna's court shoes had a stylish diagonal strap that also added support, while her double necklace gave a nod to seasonal trends, but was relatively muted.
While every element of Kendrick's look was seasonally appropriate, nodding to major style trends, it was executed in a subtle and minimalistic way.
If like Kendrick you want to give your wardrobe a 2025 refresh, look to key fabrications and colourways, but keep your silhouette choices classic to ensure your trending look feels cohesive not jumbled.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
