Anna Kendrick's sophisticated spring outfit effortlessly blends four key trends – and it's so easy to recreate

We normally like to focus on one key style at a time, but Anna Kendrick stepped out in New York this week looking the epitome of cool as she effortlessly combined several major runway trends into one outfit, and it really worked well for the star.

Currently in New York promoting her new film 'Another Simple Favour, Anna has been treating us to a host of fashion-forward looks, and her latest outfit really hit the mark. Rooting her outfit in this season's mocha mousse colour trend, Anna was spotted wearing a polka dot top and skirt, along with coordinating creamy accessories, which included a small shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses.

Slung over the star's shoulders, a look we often refer to as 'robing', was one of the best trench coats for the season. A chic piece of outerwear in a classic beige hue, Anna's coat was given a 2025 update thanks to the suede fabrication. Finishing off her look, she opted for a pair of simple gold chain necklaces that added just enough sparkle for a daytime outfit.

Anna Kendrick gives us some big trend moments

When it comes to the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends, suede is having a major moment, and Anna's elegant trench is a chic and timeless way to wear it. The neutral colourway helped to pull the rest of her tonal outfit together and ensured that, despite multiple trends, nothing felt overwhelming.

Polka dots never go out of style, and the print is particularly prevalent in the spring and summer months. Often linked to occasionwear dressing, polka dots are a fail-safe when it comes to the best wedding guest dresses, but we love the modern colourway seen here.

Brown and white polka dot prints have been a key pattern for both designer brands and the high street this season, and while dresses at the likes of Zara and Next have been sell-out hits, we love Anna Kendrick's two-piece take on the trend. Pairing an A-line skirt with a bandeau top, this coord looks very much like a dress, giving an equally seamless finish.

Here's how you can recreate Anna's look.

Keeping her accessories in the same tonal family, Anna's neutral ensemble looked chic for a day of work in New York. Her small, elegant bag was ideal for essentials, ensuring it complemented the outfit, instead of overwhelming it.

As one might expect from a Hollywood A-lister, Anna donned a pair of oversized sunglasses, which helped to tie the bag into the largely tonally brown look. The rectangular shape helped to frame the star's face.

Keeping it simple, Anna's court shoes had a stylish diagonal strap that also added support, while her double necklace gave a nod to seasonal trends, but was relatively muted.

While every element of Kendrick's look was seasonally appropriate, nodding to major style trends, it was executed in a subtle and minimalistic way.

If like Kendrick you want to give your wardrobe a 2025 refresh, look to key fabrications and colourways, but keep your silhouette choices classic to ensure your trending look feels cohesive not jumbled.