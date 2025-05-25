Kristen Bell’s latest daytime looks are from one of my favourite British brands – and there’s currently 25% off everything on site

Whether she's on or off the red carpet, actress Kristen Bell always looks fabulous. The star never seems to have an off day with her style and when I discovered that some of her most recent daytime looks were from one of my favourite brand, I genuinely gasped.

The star’s stylist Nicole Chavez shared some snaps of two of Kristen's outfits on Instagram, and each piece was from British clothing brand Boden - yes, really. Kristen wore a light knitted t-shirt in a butter yellow shade with soft caramel-toned jeans, as well as a mini-striped blue waistcoat and trouser co-ord. Both outfits tick off some of 2025's spring/summer fashion trends and make for very easy and effortlessly cool looks for sunny weekend plans.

I have been a long-time fan of Boden, so I dashed straight to site to get my hands on Kristen’s piece, and I was delighted to discover that there’s currently 25% off absolutely everything on Boden until the 26th of May, with code 7N7G. It feels like a double excuse to shop, and if you like Kristen’s outfits as much as I do, you can find the exact matches below to recreate her look in time for summer.

Shop The Look

Exact Match Boden High Rise Straight Crop Jeans £67.50 at Boden with code 7N7G The soft yellow colour gives these cropped jeans a modern feel while still being very casual and relaxed to wear. Out of all of Kristen's pieces, I'd say these jeans are my favourite, as they will make a great base for plenty of t-shirts and blouses over the coming months. They are available in Petite and Long too.

What I love most about Kristen's outfits is the simplicity. She looked amazing while wearing classic staple pieces and it's all very wearable. Each individual separate will make a timeless addition to your summer capsule wardrobe, as the pared-back colours and understated designs mean they can all be styled up with other items you already own for plenty of wardrobe mileage over the coming seasons.

I will be tucking the fine knit t-shirt into a patterned a-line skirt, while the waistcoat will sit well over a fresh white t-shirt and my favourite barrel leg jeans. Whether you buy it all or just one item, Kristen's stylish choices are some of the most timeless pieces from Boden right now.