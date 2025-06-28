Polka dots never go out of style, and Margot Robbie’s Wimbledon outfit showed us just how glamorous they can be
The actress wore a spotty monochrome design last summer, which showed off the timeless trend beautifully
The world of fashion moves fast, and every season welcomes a fresh new wave of prints, shapes and key pieces that promise to keep your wardrobe looking its best. I love following all the spring/summer fashion trends and trying the latest ‘must-haves’, but I'm also very fond of a classic print that can always be relied upon for making a style statement.
One of those evergreen patterns is polka dots. Spotty style is never far from the fashion spotlight and manages to always feel fresh, fun and seriously chic, year after year. Dotted dresses are big news again for 2025, and while browsing for one, I was reminded of Margot Robbie’s gorgeous Alaïa design, which the actress wore to a Wimbledon match last summer.
The star opted for a white piece covered with black spots, and it had an asymmetric, draped front that added even more glamour. Margot finished it nicely with a monochrome bag, a pair of oversized sunglasses and some shiny gold earrings. It ticked all the style boxes back then, and it’s a look that will work right now if you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon.
Margot’s exact dress isn’t available anymore, but the high street is brimming with dotty buys that will recreate her look, whatever your budget.
Shop Polka Dots
The ruffles on this elegant design add a romantic feel that means this dress will work nicely as a fresh take on date night outfits. Add a slick of red lipstick for added glam.
The asymmetric design of this top gives the traditional spots a contemporary feel. Wear it with a pair of barrel leg jeans and shiny courts shoes and you'll be all set.
The oversized bow to one side of this dress creates a similar draped silhouette to Margot's outfit, and it's on our list of the best wedding guest dresses. Add heels for a high-end and fancy feel.
Unsure about how to style your dotty piece? The key to finishing polka dots is to stick to very simple and pared-back accessories; otherwise it can all look a bit busy and OTT.
I'd always recommend opting for classic, understated black items, or perhaps pieces in a soft gold colour. This will match up nicely without any clash, and let your dotty dress have its moment.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.