Amal Clooney's yellow coat and purple midi dress is our new favourite colour combination
The human rights lawyer proves wardrobe staples can be anything but basic
We'll always come back to neutral color palettes, but Amal Clooney convinced us to embrace bold wardrobe choices when she stepped out in this bold color combination.
We're always fawning over Amal Clooney's outfits. She looks effortlessly elegant in everything, from her casual skinny jeans to her stunning red carpet gowns. But if you asked us to pick just one firm favorite outfit of hers, it would undoubtedly be this 2019 look.
Snapped on the streets, Amal wore a beautiful two-tone Proenza Schouler trench coat over the top of a rich, royal purple-colored midi dress. With simple black accessories finishing off the look perfectly, it's stuck in our minds as the ultimate masterclass in how to style a trench coat.
Shop Amal's style - outfit 1
Shop Amal's style - outfit 2
Mango is on fire with its accessories right now, and this faux leather mini handbag is topping our wishlist right now. It has a top carry handle and adjustable crossbody strap, dual compartment design to easily organise your essentials. A timeless classic that will serve you all year round.
If you needed any convincing to add more color to your closet, this is it! Amal's coat is so eye-catching, with the bright two-toned style oozing elegance. It sat beautifully over her purple vintage Bottega Veneta dress – the style and color of which could easily secure a spot in our pick of the best wedding guest dresses.
Complementing her outfit perfectly, Amal accessorised with a Dior bag and matching Dior Essence heels. On her way to teach at Columbia University, Amal finished it off with some black Versace Tribute sunglasses and barely-there makeup, wearing just a perfectly applied layer of pink lipstick.
It's not the first time we've been inspired by Amal's wardrobe – she has very quickly reached fashion icon status with her chic and elegant outfit choices. She nails it every time, even when it comes to casual wear. Despite rarely wearing jeans, she is a big fan of elevated pant styles and has stepped out in some stunning gingham-print straight-leg pants as well as other, more pared-back styles that she enjoys teaming with sharp blazers and stunning tailored jackets.
