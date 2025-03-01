Unsure about leopard print? Amal Clooney's clever styling showed a fail-safe way to make it always look luxe

Leopard print is back in a big way this year (did it ever really leave?). But like with any bold print, it can be a little intimidating to start, especially if you are unsure of how to style it.

Cue Amal Clooney. The human rights lawyer is a woman we often look to for style inspiration, and a quick check back through the archives reminded us of this beautiful look she wore a few years ago while out and about in New York.

Pictured in 2022, Amal wore the most elegant leopard print coat over a grey knitted jumper slightly shorter than the length of her coat – her dress very nearly met by some beautiful black thigh-high boots. Her neutral outfit lent itself perfectly to her leopard print coat, letting the bold piece take centre stage (swiftly followed by what are arguably some of the best knee high boots we've seen).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Amal's style

It comes as no surprise that Amal found such a timeless way to add animal print to her wardrobe. Her coat is lightweight but long, offering lots of coverage and making it great for layering during transitioning season when the weather is more unpredictable.

Individually all three items are staple pieces you need in your style rotation, but together they just work so well. The way Amal layered them is perfect for this time of year, when the weather is still cold, but we're starting to see glimmers of warmer spring temperatures turning up more and more.

If you're new to leopard print, you can't go wrong with a classic coat style like this. It's so versatile in its styling options, it can be worn to elevate every day as well as not looking at all out of place at a more dressy special occasion. If you're going to tip your toe into leopard print, this is the place to start.