Unsure about leopard print? Amal Clooney's clever styling showed a fail-safe way to make it always look luxe

And its just right for this time of year too

Amal Clooney
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Leopard print is back in a big way this year (did it ever really leave?). But like with any bold print, it can be a little intimidating to start, especially if you are unsure of how to style it.

Cue Amal Clooney. The human rights lawyer is a woman we often look to for style inspiration, and a quick check back through the archives reminded us of this beautiful look she wore a few years ago while out and about in New York.

Pictured in 2022, Amal wore the most elegant leopard print coat over a grey knitted jumper slightly shorter than the length of her coat – her dress very nearly met by some beautiful black thigh-high boots. Her neutral outfit lent itself perfectly to her leopard print coat, letting the bold piece take centre stage (swiftly followed by what are arguably some of the best knee high boots we've seen).

Amal Clooney is seen in Manhattan on April 29, 2022 in New York City.

Get Amal's style

Rixo Milly Leopard Coat

Rixo Milly Leopard Coat

This has been on my wishlist for some time now, and it's back in stock just in time for autumn. You'll no doubt know Rixo as a label that makes some of the best wedding guest dresses, but this coat will earn you countless compliments.

Sezane Enola Dress

Sezane Enola Dress

For knitwear, it has to be Sezane, one of the best French clothing brands around right now. This dress is made from angora and wool and just exudes quiet luxury. Wear it with your best white trainers and a trench coat as the temperature starts to drop.

Hobbs boots
Hobbs Joan Over the Knee Boots

You can't go wrong with Hobbs for quality and comfort, and while these beautiful over the knee boots are an investment, they'll last. Plus they've got a great discount running right now.

It comes as no surprise that Amal found such a timeless way to add animal print to her wardrobe. Her coat is lightweight but long, offering lots of coverage and making it great for layering during transitioning season when the weather is more unpredictable.

Individually all three items are staple pieces you need in your style rotation, but together they just work so well. The way Amal layered them is perfect for this time of year, when the weather is still cold, but we're starting to see glimmers of warmer spring temperatures turning up more and more.

If you're new to leopard print, you can't go wrong with a classic coat style like this. It's so versatile in its styling options, it can be worn to elevate every day as well as not looking at all out of place at a more dressy special occasion. If you're going to tip your toe into leopard print, this is the place to start.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

