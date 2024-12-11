If there's one outfit I could wear all winter, it'd be Emilia Fox's soft chunky green knit and comfy jeans

The time for the chunky knit is well and truly upon us, and I've been struggling to keep a lid on my jumper spends recently. But then Emilia Fox posted on Instagram and that very much went out the window.

Pictured looking relaxed and happy for a day of festive filming, the actress wore the most beautiful moss green jumper from Wyse and comfortable jeans – and the simple but ultra chic outfit is one I'll be adding to my winter capsule wardrobe and wearing on repeat.

The simplicity of this look is a real draw, and I love how Emilia has elevated the look overall with her relaxed hair and natural make-up – her nail colour is also really on-trend right now, and really finishes off the overall festive feel.

A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox) A photo posted by on

Shop Emilia's style

Khaki Ribbed Chunky Knitted Roll Neck Jumper £69 at Nobody's Choice There's limited stock of Emilia's WYSE chunky green knit now, but this beautiful option from Nobody's Choice is really similar. The fisherman knit has a chunky roll neck to keep you super cosy this winter, and the dark green colour is perfect for this time of year. A piece to wear with, well, everything. Pilcro Oversized Roll-Neck Cable Jumper £89 at Anthropologie Another beautiful everyday piece, this chunky knit offers endless styling possibilities. Wear down with your favourite jeans, just like Emilia, or up for the evening with a satin skirt and boots. Super warm, and super flattering, this is timeless piece you'll reach for time and time again in the colder months. Reiss Khaki Eliza Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £138 at Next If you're looking for a jumper you'll never want to take off, look no further than this stunning roll neck jumper from Reiss. One of the best cashmere jumpers we've seen this season, this beautiful Eliza jumper is spun from soft wool with flecks of premium cashmere. Beautiful material, beautiful colour – these are flying off the shelves. Adjustable Cinch Back Wide Leg Jeans £38 at Next These jeans at Next look like the most comfortable pair we've seen in a while. The wide leg is super flattering, and the material is pure cotton for added comfort. The best part about these jeans, however, is the adjustable cinch waistband for a tailored fit. Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans £32.50 at M&S Straight leg jeans are so on trend right now, and so if you're looking for a pair, these super soft Sienna ones from M&S are a really solid option. There's plenty of stretch for added comfort and freedom of movement. They work with boots, trainers, heels and pair perfectly with a chunky knit for a chic everyday look. Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans £29.99 (was £42.99) at Amazon Comfortable and stylish at the same time, these wide leg jeans are a bestseller on Amazon. Carole Middleton has been known to wear a similar style, and we can see why. Fab for casual chic everyday, but also a great option for an elevated evening look with a nice top.

When it comes to winter outfits, this is a clear winner, with Emilia's fans quick to share their love her outfit. "Loving your jumper," one wrote. "Green is your colour," said another.

When it comes to capsule wardrobes, a chunky knit is a must-have for this time of year. woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "Burgundy might be the colour of the season, but deep green is always a good idea at this time of year. It suits lots of different skin tones and hair colours, plus Emilia's funnel neck knit would work with everything from a slinky satin skirt to blue jeans and boots. Try wearing yours with red accessories to really make you feel festive."