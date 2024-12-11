If there's one outfit I could wear all winter, it'd be Emilia Fox's soft chunky green knit and comfy jeans

The actress just made the most simple outfit look ultra chic

Emilia Fox
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Bennett)
The time for the chunky knit is well and truly upon us, and I've been struggling to keep a lid on my jumper spends recently. But then Emilia Fox posted on Instagram and that very much went out the window.

Pictured looking relaxed and happy for a day of festive filming, the actress wore the most beautiful moss green jumper from Wyse and comfortable jeans – and the simple but ultra chic outfit is one I'll be adding to my winter capsule wardrobe and wearing on repeat.

The simplicity of this look is a real draw, and I love how Emilia has elevated the look overall with her relaxed hair and natural make-up – her nail colour is also really on-trend right now, and really finishes off the overall festive feel.

Shop Emilia's style

Nobody's Choice green jumper
Khaki Ribbed Chunky Knitted Roll Neck Jumper

There's limited stock of Emilia's WYSE chunky green knit now, but this beautiful option from Nobody's Choice is really similar. The fisherman knit has a chunky roll neck to keep you super cosy this winter, and the dark green colour is perfect for this time of year. A piece to wear with, well, everything.

Anthropologie green knit
Pilcro Oversized Roll-Neck Cable Jumper

Another beautiful everyday piece, this chunky knit offers endless styling possibilities. Wear down with your favourite jeans, just like Emilia, or up for the evening with a satin skirt and boots. Super warm, and super flattering, this is timeless piece you'll reach for time and time again in the colder months.

Reiss jumper
Reiss Khaki Eliza Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

If you're looking for a jumper you'll never want to take off, look no further than this stunning roll neck jumper from Reiss. One of the best cashmere jumpers we've seen this season, this beautiful Eliza jumper is spun from soft wool with flecks of premium cashmere. Beautiful material, beautiful colour – these are flying off the shelves.

Next jeans
Adjustable Cinch Back Wide Leg Jeans

These jeans at Next look like the most comfortable pair we've seen in a while. The wide leg is super flattering, and the material is pure cotton for added comfort. The best part about these jeans, however, is the adjustable cinch waistband for a tailored fit.

M&S jeans
Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans

Straight leg jeans are so on trend right now, and so if you're looking for a pair, these super soft Sienna ones from M&S are a really solid option. There's plenty of stretch for added comfort and freedom of movement. They work with boots, trainers, heels and pair perfectly with a chunky knit for a chic everyday look.

Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans
Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans

Comfortable and stylish at the same time, these wide leg jeans are a bestseller on Amazon. Carole Middleton has been known to wear a similar style, and we can see why. Fab for casual chic everyday, but also a great option for an elevated evening look with a nice top.

When it comes to winter outfits, this is a clear winner, with Emilia's fans quick to share their love her outfit. "Loving your jumper," one wrote. "Green is your colour," said another.

When it comes to capsule wardrobes, a chunky knit is a must-have for this time of year. woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "Burgundy might be the colour of the season, but deep green is always a good idea at this time of year. It suits lots of different skin tones and hair colours, plus Emilia's funnel neck knit would work with everything from a slinky satin skirt to blue jeans and boots. Try wearing yours with red accessories to really make you feel festive."

Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

