Carole Middleton ditched heels for barely-there sandals as she blended style and comfort at Wimbledon

Just like the Princess of Wales, Carole Middleton is a seasoned heel-wearer, but she swapped her signature court shoes for something a lot comfier at Wimbledon this year. Attending alongside her husband Michael on Day 8, Carole went for an all-neutral outfit consisting of a toffee-brown striped dress and Emmy London sandals.

This brand is a royal favourite and Kate has their Rebecca heels in multiple colours, many of which match her summer dresses. Carole’s shoes were the May flat sandals in tan leather and these have such a gorgeous barely-there design.

Sandals are many people’s go-to shoes to wear in the heat and styles with minimal straps and foot coverage are especially breathable. They also look so delicate and feminine.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Carole's Sandals and Similar Styles

Exact Match Emmy London May Tan Flat Sandals £395 at Emmy London Carole's sandals come in two other neutral colours as well as the tan leather versions she wore to Wimbledon and they're such a gorgeous design, with the delicate straps and low heel. The May sandals are handcrafted and although they have a very luxurious price tag, they're timeless enough to get wear out of for years to come. Ermonn Lace-Up Flat Sandals £42.18-£43.50 at Amazon With a comfy low heel and beautiful lace-up detailing, these affordable sandals are a great choice if you love the barely-there feel of Carole's shoes at Wimbledon. They have a rubber sole, faux leather upper and cushioned insole. Dune London Jaskell Tan Sandals £89 at Amazon The heel on these Jaskell sandals is slightly higher than the ones on Carole's shoes, but they're still fabulous for wearing both in the daytime and for evenings out. The straps criss-cross over the foot and fasten with a buckle at the ankle.

Carole Middleton’s May sandals were handcrafted and fastened with a subtle buckle at the ankle, with criss-crossing straps weaving over the front of the foot. If you’re a big fan of the latest summer pedicure trends, then shoes like these are a great way of showing off your nail polish.

The Princess of Wales’s mum had a sunset-orange polish on her toes that was just visible through the straps and felt very summery. Another bonus with barely-there designs is the leg-elongating effect they can have, as you don’t have any thick straps cutting off your leg and instead the shoes almost look like an extension of your silhouette.

The tan tone of Carole’s sandals complemented the stripes on her midi dress and kept the colour palette of her entire outfit very subtle. Neutral, pared-back, flat sandals are a must-have for my summer wardrobe as they are incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop More Barely-There Sandals

TOMS Kira Black Flat Sandals Was £60, Now £51 at Amazon Currently reduced for Amazon Prime Day, these TOMs black sandals are one of those classic footwear options you can pair with almost any outfit - from jeans and a linen shirt to beachwear and a Little Black Dress. They're leather with a rubber sole and buckle closure. Cushionaire Strappy Flat Sandals £29.72-£33.24 at Amazon You can't go too far wrong with a pair of white sandals and these ones are simple and affordable, with a flat heel and a gold-toned buckle. Pair with your favourite summer dresses and airy linen trousers and camis and you'll feel comfy and stylish. Russell & Bromley Strappy Sandals Was £195, Now £115 at Russell & Bromley The Chicksgrove sandals are now £80 off at Russell & Bromley and they're made from smooth black leather with silver-toned hardware. Fine straps curve around the foot and ankle and these would make the perfect holiday shoes, as well as working day-to-day at home in hot weather.

As she proved at Wimbledon, they look pretty with flowing dresses as an alternative to heels and because they’re not high you can wear them with relaxed everyday outfits like jeans and camis too. White, black, tan or taupe sandals will go with any other hues without you having to worry about a colour clash.

Carole Middleton knows this well, and although we’ve not seen her wear the Emmy London May sandals before, she tends to stick to pinky-beige or tan footwear when she goes to the tennis. Last year she wore the chestnut suede Josie block heeled court shoes both times she attended Wimbledon.

In the past she’s worn neutral low wedges and pointed toe block heels, though I think her barely-there sandals are a wise choice for a hot day when you’re out and about for a long amount of time.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

No matter how comfortable a block or wedge heel is, there’s nothing quite like a flat sandal when you want lasting power and your best white trainers just won’t do. Carole Middleton - as she often does - matched her sandals to her Osprey Cartmel Leather bag which can be worn crossbody.

However, Kate’s mum generally prefers to carry her handbags by the top handle strap which looks very chic. She finished off her outfit with Chanel sunglasses and looked delighted to be back at SW19 with Michael in the July sunshine.