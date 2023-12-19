The best Dr Martens boots for timeless style and endless practicality
These are the best Dr Martens rated by the woman&home team, some of which we've worn for years
Finally ready to invest in a pair of the best Dr Martens boots? There's no better time to take the plunge and purchase a pair of shoes that are guaranteed to last you years. Making some of the highest quality straight-to-market footwear, Dr Martens offers both timeless and stylish appeal for a very reasonable price.
It is no surprise that Dr Martens boots are consistently included in lists of the best winter boots. Alongside classic mid-calf boots and loafers, you'll find countless statement styles that will liven up any shoe capsule wardrobe without sacrificing practicality. Founded in 1901, the company began by making durable and reliable work boots in Northamptonshire. Over a century on, the quality remains uncompromised, but fashion appeal has most definitely taken a front seat.
Lace-up boots and androgynous loafers are two of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023, and if there's one brand that executes both of these silhouettes perfectly, it's Dr Martens. The woman&home team are huge fans of the brand, and most of us have had our 'Docs' for several years with zero signs of damage or ageing. These are our top picks to shop now, from the brand's staple boots to modern slip-ons.
The best Dr Martens boots, according to our fashion experts
Regular Dr Martens boots and shoes are made with high-quality leather that is notoriously hard-wearing, but the brand also offers some of the best vegan boots options that boast the same premium performance. No matter which style you invest in, you are guaranteed an unbeatably durable pair of shoes that you will struggle to wreck.
RRP: £169 | "I bought these boots in 2019 and I haven’t had to replace them yet," says our shopping writer, Hannah Holway. At one point I wore them literally everyday, and while there’s a little bit of scuffing on the toe, they haven’t diminished in comfort or style since."
RRP: £179 | Even the best cashmere socks are no match for these furry-lined boots. In the classic Chelsea boot style but with added warmth and texture, these will easily become your everyday footwear pick for work or play during the autumn/winter season.
RRP: £199 | I bought these boots over five years ago and they still look brand new. I love that they have an easy zip fastening that saves me time when getting ready, as well as the extra height they provide. The soft Nappa leather also means they're some of the comfiest boots I own.
RRP: £229 | Sitting between ankle boots and the best knee high boots, the Audricks balance edge and sophistication. With a zip fastening and added elastic, these will be quick and easy to put on as well as comfortable around the leg. The stompy appearance keeps them modern.
RRP: £199 | An alternative to the best Chelsea boots that is slightly more distinctive, these chocolate brown zip front platforms will slot right into an capsule wardrobe. Style up with a chunky scarf and long-line coat this season.
RRP: £169 | With the same praticality as the brand's classic lace up boots but in a playful cow pattern, the Church boots are the ones to go for if you want versatile low boots that will still stand out. Team with one of the best trench coats and some straight-leg jeans year-round.
RRP: £179 | With the same sturdiness as classic Docs but with an even chicer finish, these are worthy of a place in any shoe edit. With a true-to-size fit and chunky heel that will add height without any discomfort, they are perfect for styling with midi dresses or oversized knits throughout the chillier months.
RRP: £169 | The classic Dr Martens lace-up boots sell themselves, but in case you need any more convincing, these are shoes that will remain in your wardrobe for years and still look just as stylish as the day you bought them. A pair of comfortable flats that will stand the test of time, these are worth every penny.
RRP: £199 | Some of the best black boots, this leather pair will work well for wet and cold weather days, offering plenty of sturdy support and protection from the elements. The lace up design adds a delightfully grungy edge that taps into current 90s fashion trends.
Best Dr Martens for non boot wearers
RRP: £149 | A pair of the best loafers for women should be in every wardrobe and these have to be one of our top picks across the board. With a slightly chunky sole and tassel detailing, they add a modern touch to standard loafers that are guaranteed to age beautifully.
RRP: £199 | Curating a capsule wardrobe for work? You can't go wrong with DM brogues. With a slip-resistant AirWair™ sole, they're built for stormy weather when you need to head out but don't want to be donning a pair of wellies.
RRP: £139 | Wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs but feel they're too much like slippers? These are a much sturdier alternative. This pair has a furry lining and heel strap that ensure a comfortable and reliable fit. Also available in standard leather and printed pony hair-style finishes.
Which Dr Martens are the most comfortable?
Dr Martens are renowned for being pretty tricky to wear in, so lots of people avoid purchasing for fear of blisters or discomfort. However, after several years of wearing various styles of Dr Martens, we can confirm that almost every style will offer day-long comfort once they're worn in. Trust us, they're worth the day or two of pain for the quality and durability you will get from them for years to come.
If you don't have the pain tolerance or patience to wear in tough leather, we recommend opting for one of the Nappa leather styles, as these tend to be very soft and supple so won't rub as much as other leather types would. It's also worth looking out for the AirWair soles as they provide extra padding to keep your feet comfy all day.
Best way to break in Dr Martens
The best Dr Martens boots will last you a lifetime, but you do have to suffer through breaking them in to get maximum effect. This is because, even with the softer leather styles, the boots are crafted to be hardwearing and can present as a little tough, until you have moulded them to your feet.
Deputy fashion editor for woman&home, Charlie Bell suggests 'doubling up on your socks to help cushion your feet as you start to wear them in and be prepared for it to take a few wears before you get them to the perfect place. Once you do though, they're a great investment."
Charlie also recommends having some plasters to hand for after wear, as it will be the backs of your heels that are likely to take the brunt of the rubbing. But once you have made it through this stage, you'll love them, we promise.
For more tips on how to wear in Dr Martens, you can also find out how to break in Dr Martens on the brand's website to make the process easier.
Are Dr Martens true to size?
You'll want to be aware that there are no half sizes, except some styles which are offered in a size UK 6.5 or 9.5. So, while Dr Martens boots are true to size, as with every shoe and fashion brand, there is a discrepancy as every brand will use its own specific blocks and cuts. This means that if you often find yourself in between sizes, you may want to try the size above and below first to get the best fit. Personally, I recommend sizing up and getting some insoles. It gives your foot a little more breathing room, and means you can opt to wear thicker socks if you choose.
Are Dr Martens waterproof?
While Dr Martens are not waterproof, the leather fabrication is reasonably water resistant, so you can wear them on drizzly and wet weather days, although rubberised boots are still best for total downpours. If you're after the best snow boots, Dr Martens aren't quite hardy enough for big flurries, but generally thanks to the strong gum rubber soles, they should be pretty solid for cold and wet weather.
