The best Dr Martens boots for timeless style and endless practicality

Finally ready to invest in a pair of the best Dr Martens boots? There's no better time to take the plunge and purchase a pair of shoes that are guaranteed to last you years. Making some of the highest quality straight-to-market footwear, Dr Martens offers both timeless and stylish appeal for a very reasonable price.

It is no surprise that Dr Martens boots are consistently included in lists of the best winter boots. Alongside classic mid-calf boots and loafers, you'll find countless statement styles that will liven up any shoe capsule wardrobe without sacrificing practicality. Founded in 1901, the company began by making durable and reliable work boots in Northamptonshire. Over a century on, the quality remains uncompromised, but fashion appeal has most definitely taken a front seat.

Lace-up boots and androgynous loafers are two of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023, and if there's one brand that executes both of these silhouettes perfectly, it's Dr Martens. The woman&home team are huge fans of the brand, and most of us have had our 'Docs' for several years with zero signs of damage or ageing. These are our top picks to shop now, from the brand's staple boots to modern slip-ons.

The best Dr Martens boots, according to our fashion experts

Regular Dr Martens boots and shoes are made with high-quality leather that is notoriously hard-wearing, but the brand also offers some of the best vegan boots options that boast the same premium performance. No matter which style you invest in, you are guaranteed an unbeatably durable pair of shoes that you will struggle to wreck.

Best Dr Martens for non boot wearers

Which Dr Martens are the most comfortable?

Dr Martens are renowned for being pretty tricky to wear in, so lots of people avoid purchasing for fear of blisters or discomfort. However, after several years of wearing various styles of Dr Martens, we can confirm that almost every style will offer day-long comfort once they're worn in. Trust us, they're worth the day or two of pain for the quality and durability you will get from them for years to come.

If you don't have the pain tolerance or patience to wear in tough leather, we recommend opting for one of the Nappa leather styles, as these tend to be very soft and supple so won't rub as much as other leather types would. It's also worth looking out for the AirWair soles as they provide extra padding to keep your feet comfy all day.

Best way to break in Dr Martens

The best Dr Martens boots will last you a lifetime, but you do have to suffer through breaking them in to get maximum effect. This is because, even with the softer leather styles, the boots are crafted to be hardwearing and can present as a little tough, until you have moulded them to your feet.

Deputy fashion editor for woman&home, Charlie Bell suggests 'doubling up on your socks to help cushion your feet as you start to wear them in and be prepared for it to take a few wears before you get them to the perfect place. Once you do though, they're a great investment."

Charlie also recommends having some plasters to hand for after wear, as it will be the backs of your heels that are likely to take the brunt of the rubbing. But once you have made it through this stage, you'll love them, we promise.

For more tips on how to wear in Dr Martens, you can also find out how to break in Dr Martens on the brand's website to make the process easier.

Are Dr Martens true to size?

You'll want to be aware that there are no half sizes, except some styles which are offered in a size UK 6.5 or 9.5. So, while Dr Martens boots are true to size, as with every shoe and fashion brand, there is a discrepancy as every brand will use its own specific blocks and cuts. This means that if you often find yourself in between sizes, you may want to try the size above and below first to get the best fit. Personally, I recommend sizing up and getting some insoles. It gives your foot a little more breathing room, and means you can opt to wear thicker socks if you choose.

Are Dr Martens waterproof?

While Dr Martens are not waterproof, the leather fabrication is reasonably water resistant, so you can wear them on drizzly and wet weather days, although rubberised boots are still best for total downpours. If you're after the best snow boots, Dr Martens aren't quite hardy enough for big flurries, but generally thanks to the strong gum rubber soles, they should be pretty solid for cold and wet weather.

Charlie Bell Social Links Navigation Deputy fashion editor As deputy fashion editor at Future plc, Charlie works across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own, ensuring she has her finger on the pulse. Beginning her career in the magazine industry in 2009, Charlie has written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.