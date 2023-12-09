These are the best vegan boots to see you through winter in style

The best vegan boots may surprise you. Leather is typically the material that most of us gravitate towards for winter footwear, as it's notoriously sturdy and can battle against the elements. But with more and more vegan options hitting stores every day, the quality and style credentials of vegan boots have never been better.

If you think chic boots can only come in leather, think again. Vegan and sustainable materials are growing in popularity by the day, so if you don't already have a pair of the best vegan boots in your collection, now might be the time to invest. With many footwear brands probably offering vegan alternatives to hero styles, and an abundance of new and emerging labels bringing out timelessly chic vegan boots, the options are multiplying.

Whether you're after a practical pair to withstand the rain or you want something more trend-led to see you through party season, we've found a range of the best winter boots made from vegan-friendly materials at every budget. From elegant pointy heels to platform stompers, these boots don't use animal products and they certainly don't compromise on style.

Do vegan leather boots last?

"Vegan boots, in my experience, have lasted me just as long as non-vegan boots which I've purchased second-hand," says our shopping writer Hannah Holway. "In fact, I've owned my pair of vegan Doc Martens far longer than any other boots, and they've not let me down in terms of comfort and durability.

"While vegan boots are often made of plastic, rather than leather, I've found that they're just as waterproof and hard-wearing as any second-hand leather I own: I've had my DMs for coming up to four years now and they're just as comfortable as the first day I bought them. A little scuffing is to be expected if you wear them often for years (as I have), but all the stitching is perfectly intact and I've never had to reckon with any breakages or damage to the heel or sole."



Do vegan boots feel different from leather boots?

"While vegan leather or vegan-friendly boots used to feel less buttery soft than their leather counterparts", explains woman&home fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "The fabric technology industry has come a long way and new developments are being made all the time. Subsequently leather alternative materials are not only increasing in number, but sometimes the difference can be hard to spot, meaning you can buy great footwear in a more sustainable way".

Almost every high street retailer offers vegan or vegan-friendly boots at great prices, so no matter your budget, there is a chic and stylish pair out there for you. Look out for vegan leather alternatives for high-quality, sustainable pieces, or seek out synthetic materials if you're after a brilliant budget buy.