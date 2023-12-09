These are the best vegan boots to see you through winter in style
Looking for a pair of the best vegan boots? These are the chic and practical pieces our fashion team love
The best vegan boots may surprise you. Leather is typically the material that most of us gravitate towards for winter footwear, as it's notoriously sturdy and can battle against the elements. But with more and more vegan options hitting stores every day, the quality and style credentials of vegan boots have never been better.
If you think chic boots can only come in leather, think again. Vegan and sustainable materials are growing in popularity by the day, so if you don't already have a pair of the best vegan boots in your collection, now might be the time to invest. With many footwear brands probably offering vegan alternatives to hero styles, and an abundance of new and emerging labels bringing out timelessly chic vegan boots, the options are multiplying.
Whether you're after a practical pair to withstand the rain or you want something more trend-led to see you through party season, we've found a range of the best winter boots made from vegan-friendly materials at every budget. From elegant pointy heels to platform stompers, these boots don't use animal products and they certainly don't compromise on style.
The best vegan boots for the season ahead
RRP: £199 | Dr Martens undoubtedly make some of the best vegan boots and best black boots on the market. Made from synthetic Felix Rub Off leather, these are just as durable as regular DMs and can be trusted to wear well for years, whatever the weather.
RRP: £161 | These are some of the best knee high boots we've come across and they just so happen to be vegan too. Brown is the colour of the season and the embossed croc adds an expensive, chic feel that will add some texture to winter outfit ideas.
RRP: £120 | If you invest in one pair of vegan boots, make it this sleek pick from Vagabond. A more formal alternative to the best Chelsea boots thanks to the subtle heel, these are comfortable enough to wear to the office or for a night out during the festive season.
RRP: £50 | Animal print accessories are a brilliant way to liven up outfits and this affordable pair is the perfect neutral hue and delivers animal print with no animal product. Made from synthetic leather and featuring a chunky block heel, they add plenty of height.
RRP: £99.99 | The best vegan boots for making a statement, this pointed knee-high style is made to be worn with tights and one of the best sequin skirts. Made with durable uppers for longevity of wear, they will wear well and stay on trend for countless winters.
RRP: £85 | Get your best Christmas jumper ready - these silver vegan boots have festive party outfits covered. The buckle hardware adds a cool edge whilst the sparkly hue and slim heel keep them light and feminine - one of the most standout pairs of vegan boots for a great price.
RRP: £49.50 | Lace up boots feature in the autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 and this pair ticks every box. Vegan and affordable, they contain Insolia Flex® technology to keep your feet comfortable, making them a great pair of vegan walking boots too. Easy to wipe down, they'll also serve you well for festival season.
RRP: £185 | Made from grape leather, these Dune boots utilise the unused remains of harvested grapes making them a brilliant sustainable purchase. The zip fastening and small 2cm heel ensure comfortable wear and a sleek silhouette that you'll want to add to all your autumn outfit ideas.
RRP: £595 | If you have a higher budget, Stella McCartney footwear is an investment you won't regret. Made in Italy from smooth vegan faux leather they boast very high quality and we love the wide cut leg that makes these versatile boots stand out from the crowd. Deserving of a place in every winter capsule wardrobe, they're bound to sell out.
RRP: £78 | Wondering how to wear cowboy boots? This pair makes it easy. The shorter cut means they can be styled under jeans, with dresses or with tights and a skirt, so the options are endless. Available in nine different hues from pink to timeless black, they have countless rave reviews from customers.
RRP: £90 | These are the best vegan boots for rainy, muddy weather. Made from waterproof natural rubber, they are built for dog walks or snowy winter days when you want to stay extra dry. The hardwearing silhouette is great for teaming with jeans or leggings.
RRP: £49.99 | Borg is a great way to add texture to cold weather outfits and we love the panelled style of these vegan-friendly boots. The beige hue will add some brightness to darker outfits whilst the chunky sole adds some height. Style with one of the best cashmere jumpers.
Do vegan leather boots last?
"Vegan boots, in my experience, have lasted me just as long as non-vegan boots which I've purchased second-hand," says our shopping writer Hannah Holway. "In fact, I've owned my pair of vegan Doc Martens far longer than any other boots, and they've not let me down in terms of comfort and durability.
"While vegan boots are often made of plastic, rather than leather, I've found that they're just as waterproof and hard-wearing as any second-hand leather I own: I've had my DMs for coming up to four years now and they're just as comfortable as the first day I bought them. A little scuffing is to be expected if you wear them often for years (as I have), but all the stitching is perfectly intact and I've never had to reckon with any breakages or damage to the heel or sole."
Do vegan boots feel different from leather boots?
"While vegan leather or vegan-friendly boots used to feel less buttery soft than their leather counterparts", explains woman&home fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "The fabric technology industry has come a long way and new developments are being made all the time. Subsequently leather alternative materials are not only increasing in number, but sometimes the difference can be hard to spot, meaning you can buy great footwear in a more sustainable way".
Almost every high street retailer offers vegan or vegan-friendly boots at great prices, so no matter your budget, there is a chic and stylish pair out there for you. Look out for vegan leather alternatives for high-quality, sustainable pieces, or seek out synthetic materials if you're after a brilliant budget buy.
