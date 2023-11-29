After years of being relegated to the back of the closet, brown is back in a big way. From the runways to the streets, this versatile and flattering hue is taking centre stage.

It might not seem the zingiest of choices, but brown has bounced back as the colour of the season thanks to the increased appetite for a quiet luxury aesthetic. A softer alternative to black, it also suits pretty much every complexion, which is why it’s become a big fashion colour trend for 2023. But it's also perhaps our quest to feel more connected with our natural surroundings that has made brown a particular favourite for designers and influencers alike this season too.

“We see the colour brown everywhere in nature, making it a natural, grounded colour that feels reliable and solid,” says colour analyst and personal stylist Sandy Lancaster. “It feels there is a back-to-basics aspect of brown that is quite comforting.”

Brown is the colour of the season, here's how to wear it

Once the domain of Seventies interiors, brown has been given a chic makeover as part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 thanks to the likes of designers such as Saint Laurent, Prada and Blumarine using it for everything from leather trench coats to party dresses.

“Designers are strategically incorporating neutral colours, recognising the pivotal role that texture plays in elevating these more natural hues,” says Sandy.

One thing to consider before you reach for the brown hues is your own colouring.

“Select a shade which contrasts with your skin tone and hair colour for the best ‘pop’, otherwise you run the risk of blending in too much with your clothes,” says celebrity stylist Miranda Holder.

If you’re wondering ‘what colour suits me?’ when it comes to tones of brown, Miranda has the answer. For dark hair and pale skin, Miranda says a rich copper shade works best, while tan and light coffee shades work better with darker skin tones.

1. How to wear brown dresses

While Miranda says top-to-toe brown is a big yes, if you’re worried about looking like a big bar of chocolate, her tip for donning a brown dress is to mix it with other shades of brown to create a chic look.

“If you are feeling a little apprehensive you could opt for a more tonal look layering varying shades of brown which will be softer, but still dramatic and elegant,” she says, suggesting contrasting different textures as well, such as velvet and silk, for the ultimate in Quiet Luxury aesthetic.

Sandy says accessories are really important when styling your brown dress.

“Metallics like gold or silver can add a touch of glamour, while earthy tones like tan or cream can complement the brown,” she advises.

Saint Tropez Rollneck Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £59.99 | The colour brown lends itself to a cosy knit dress, which if you invest, will prove to be a hardworking item in your wardrobe. “You can layer a brown dress with a neutral-coloured blazer, cardigan, or jacket to add depth, texture and contrast,” advises Sandy. Reiss Leather Belt View at Reiss RRP: £68 | This metallic belt will elevate any knitted dress and help give you a waist on those frocks that have a looser fit. Gold always adds glamour, whether you wrap this around a little black dress or make it part of your favourite mom jeans oufit. Hush Kitten Heel Boots View at Hush RRP: £239 | Knee high boots like these are some of the best boots to wear with dresses adding a luxe feel to any outfit. Don’t be afraid of mixing with different dress lengths either – they work just as well with a midi length as they would with a mini dress.

2. How to wear brown trousers

Many of us have a pair of flattering black trousers in our capsule wardrobe, but opting for a brown pair can change things up, while still looking just as great.

“Trousers in a brown will be super flattering,” says stylist Lisa Talbot. “Just make sure you choose the best shape and leg style for you - this may be a straight leg, wide leg, culotte or skinny.”

While you might automatically reach for a neutral-coloured top in cream or black to finish off your look, Lisa says not to discount those shades that will add a flash of colour to your finished look.

“Many colours, such as vibrant tones, pastels or muted, all work well with brown,” she says.

Boden Corduroy Trousers View at Boden RRP: £95 | Cords make a nice alternative to jeans, and this pair, which come in a wide range of sizes, have a super flattering high waist. The wide leg also helps to create a more balanced look for those with wider hips or thighs. Wear with chunky boots and a sweater for that perfect cold weather outfit. Whistles Flecked Jumper View at John Lewis RRP: £85 | The best jumpers for women are those that you’ll reach for time and time again. This pretty flecked knit is snuggly enough for those cold days but will also add a pop of colour to your favourite jeans, slip skirts and yes, even brown trousers. Hoff Tribe Turkana Trainers View at Schuh RRP: £85 | It’s time to ditch white trainers and add some colour into your shoe capsule wardrobe instead. The muted tones on these Hoff trainers will go perfectly with any autumn wardrobe, while the memory foam insoles make these the comfiest trainers we’ve ever worn.

3. How to wear a brown coat

If you’re guilty of reaching for that best black coat winter after winter, then why not change things up this year and instead, choose one in brown.

“A brown coat will finish off many outfits, making a change from the black and navy coats many of us wear during the autumn and winter,” says Lisa.

“It’s a super elegant colour and will allow you to add other splashes of colour in your outfit to brighten your day.”

Camel coats are a true classic outerwear colour, but don’t be afraid to also go for a rich chocolate brown or a more rust-inspired hue to mix things up a bit.

New Look Aviator Jacket View at New Look RRP: £85 | Aviator jackets are one type of coat every woman needs in her wardrobe. They add a touch of laidback cool to most outfits, from your favourite jeans to a simple slip skirt. They’re also a great way to make your clothes go further – pop over a summer midi dress to instantly make it winter-ready. Uniqlo Cashmere Jumper View at Uniqlo RRP: £89.90 | One of the best cashmere jumpers, this knit comes in a neutral shade to up its wearability factor. A turtleneck is a perfect winter warmer. Plus, this one comes in at under £90 – a steal, especially as you’ll reach for it time and time again. &OtherStories A-Line Mini Skirt View at H&M RRP: £75 | Make shorter skirts more wearable by teaming them with tights and knee-high boots. The perfect addition for a capsule wardrobe for work, working with white shirts or a black polo neck jumper with ease. This checked skirt is a great way to add subtle patterns to everyday outfits.

4. How to wear a brown top/jumper

While brown may be the colour of the season, it might not be the most obvious shade for a top. Sandy says you shouldn’t dismiss the hue though, as it is super flattering for nearly everyone.

“What sets brown apart is not only its ease of pairing with other colours, but also its inherently flattering nature, often offering a softer, less stark alternative to black,” she says.

Where you would normally reach for a black jumper, why not try a camel sweater instead? Or ditch the denim shirt and choose a dark brown one instead.

As for what to pair with your brown top, Miranda says denim is an obvious option.

“Brown and blue are one of the most beautiful combinations, so if I wanted to lift the outfit, I may choose contrasting blue accessories,” she says.

Zara Shirt With Piping View at Zara RRP: £29.99 | Satin makes a stylish comeback, reclaiming the fashion spotlight after a brief hiatus. The contrasting piping on this gorgeous shirt makes it look way more expensive than it is. It's perfect for work, but you can also dress it up with leather trousers for a night out. Albaray Denim Skirt View at Albaray RRP: £79 | The denim maxi skirt is back from the ‘90s and looking oh so modern. Choosing one in black denim gives it a slightly smarter feel and ups the versatility factor. Not only does it look stylish, it’s also sustainable, made from 100% responsibly sourced cotton. Office Snaffle Block Heels View at Albaray RRP: £49.99 | Echoing the iconic Gucci horsebit shoes, these slingbacks infuse a touch of opulence into any ensemble. While they naturally complement formal attire like a suit, their versatility shines as they elevate casual pieces, such as baggy jeans.

5. How to wear brown shoes

When it comes to choosing a pair of brown shoes, or compiling brown boots outfits, the only issue you’ll have is what shade to choose. From rich chocolate brown boots to light tan ballet pumps, there’s something for all tastes out there.

“Brown shoes and boots are so versatile and can be worn with a wide range of outfits, from casual to formal,” says Sandy.

“Lighter shades of brown can be more casual, while darker shades are more formal. Choose your shoe colour based on the occasion, the level of formality required and of course the weather!”

River Island Bomber Jacket View at River lsland RRP: £50 | Make way for the latest jacket trend – the bomber is stealing the fashion spotlight from the shacket. Embracing the Quiet Luxury trend, and a cream bomber is particularly noteworthy. It exudes an expensive allure, effortlessly elevating all your wardrobe basics. H&M Vintage Mom Jeans View at H&M RRP: £32.99 | These jeans are super flattering thanks to the structured denim, however the slight stretch also means they’re comfortable jeans (the holy grail!). The cropped ankle allows you to fully show off your footwear, whether that’s ankle boots or party mules. Everlane Ballet Pumps View at Everlane RRP: £143 | We’re so glad that this comfortable fashion trend is back. The best ballet pumps this season have a square toe, like this pair. And while black is never a bad idea, tan just feels fresher and more modern. This buttery soft pair also feature a cushioned insole.

Why is the colour brown trending?

Colours come and go in the world of fashion but often they hit the style heights because of something much bigger. In our current climate of unease, earthy tones such as brown are proving popular thanks to their calming effect.

“The colour brown is seen to be earthy, back with nature which makes us feel more relaxed,” says Lisa.

For Miranda, she believes that brown is trending because it’s such a versatile shade that suits all complexions.

“The beauty of brown is that there really is a shade for everyone,” she says.

“The key is to establish whether the hue you wish to wear has a cool undertone which will be more blue-based, or a warm undertone which is more yellow based. If you are warm-skinned then you will look best in the yellow-based browns, and vice versa if your skin has a cool undertone.”

Is the colour brown making a comeback?

You bet, says Miranda.

“Brown screams elegance and luxury in a softer and more understated way that other neutrals such as navy, grey or black,” she says.

“There are a variety of tones to suit all skin tones, and in line with the latte makeup trend, brown is quite rightly having it’s moment - at long last!”

And it’s not just in the fashion world that brown is making a comeback, it’s also one of the big interior paint colour trends for 2024.

With its diverse tones suitable for all skin types, brown is definitely becoming the colour of the season, aligning seamlessly with the broader style shift towards the simple, but stylish look we’re all craving right now. Whether worn as a complete ensemble or as carefully curated accents, brown's versatility and warmth will elevate your style and make you feel bang on trend.

Our experts:

Sandy Lancaster Social Links Navigation Colour analyst and personal stylist Sandy is a consultant at the House of Colour. She helps women feel good in their clothes by analysing the colours that suit them, as well as looking at their lifestyle and body shape to give them their wardrobe of dreams.

Miranda Holder Social Links Navigation Miranda Holder is an acclaimed fashion stylist and expert who studied fashion at Central Saint Martin’s and whose portfolio proudly showcases a variety of high-profile names in entertainment, from number-one girl band Little Mix to Boy George and Hollywood actress Vanessa Williams. Miranda is also a regular media commentator and TV fashion expert on QVC, and lecturer at London College of Fashion.