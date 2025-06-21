I wouldn't blame you for thinking Suranne Jones' jumpsuit is designer - it's actually from the brand celebrities can't get enough of
The actress wore a ME+EM jumpsuit in a rich chocolate brown shade
Summer is usually a time for bright colours, floral prints and floaty shapes, but over the last few days we have seen a number of stars breaking the seasonal style rules and opting for something a little more autumnal.
It seems that chocolate brown is big fashion news for the A-listers, as Leighton Meester was just spotted wearing a floor-length jumpsuit in rich mocha, and Sienna Miller recently wore a cami dress in a similar hue too.
The latest celebrity to rock the colour is Suranne Jones, who shared a snap on Instagram which showed off a gorgeous wide-leg jumpsuit by British clothing brand ME+EM. The Princess of Wales' mother, Carole Middleton, wore the brand at Royal Ascot last week, and other fans include Emma Willis and Sophie Raworth.
The detachable belt on this jumpsuit means you can wear it without like Suranne for a relaxed feel, or pop it on to cinch your waist and add more definition to your silhouette.
The one-piece wonder was fitted at the top with a zip front, and flared out into a swishy leg shape that made it one of the best jumpsuits for a sunny day, and the actress finished it with the Loewe Small Puzzle Tote Bag and some platform sandals. It was a winning combination and can easily be recreated for a summer soiree or as a stylish new take on date night outfits.
The cropped length on this one has a more casual feel and will work nicely with flat sandals or your best white trainers for easy weekend wow.
If you are wondering how to style jumpsuits, I'd suggest teaming yours with heeled sandals, an understated handbag and sunglasses like Suranne, or give it a very casual spin with chunky espadrilles and your denim jacket.
As I mentioned, dark brown seems to be a big trend right now and works surprisingly well in the sun. It's a winner for warm weather, but the brown tones will work brilliantly right into autumn and winter too.
Once the weather cools, simply layer your one piece over a roll neck or blouse, and finish with shiny loafers.
