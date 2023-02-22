The '90s denim staple you probably have in the back of your closet is coming back with full force

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A '90s closet staple you probably have hidden in the back of your wardrobe are seemingly having a revival - yep, denim maxi skirts are back, baby.

Denim, in whatever form it takes (wide leg jeans, mini skirts, overalls, etc.) can sometimes be tough to wear - literally. Even some of the most comfortable jeans can be quite stiff, leaving little room for the legs to breathe, possibly causing you to discreetly unbutton that top button after a meal (we've all been there).

One of hottest denim trends of 2023, however, will hopefully give a more free-flowing feel to your denim bottoms and have you leaving your best jeans in a drawer for spring. As indicated by the trends at New York Fashion Week, denim maxi skirts are everywhere and are set to be one of the biggest 2023 fashion trends - and they could even be hiding in the back of your closet right now.

When a denim maxi skirt comes to mind, you may think of Britney Spears' legendary all-denim look with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, or perhaps even Jennifer Aniston in one of her many stylish outfits as Rachel Green on Friends. Celebs like Jennifer and Britney paved the way for denim maxis to be popular in the '90s - but now, you're about to see them on everyone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These maxi skirts are a great staple to have in your wardrobe this spring. For one, they're incredibly comfortable, giving you the style of jeans without the restriction and ever-complicated debacle of finding the right fit.

Plus, these maxi skirts are so versatile, even if you feel like you may not be able to pull it off. Going on a coffee shop date? Pair your denim maxi with your favorite tee and some trendy white sneakers to give your skirt a more casual look. Out to dinner with friends? Your skirt will look super chic paired with your favorite boots and a moto jacket. Needless to say, the styling options are plentiful, making this a worthwhile piece to invest in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Slit denim skirt, $69 | MANGO (opens in new tab) Denim style cotton fabric. Straight design. Long design. Medium waist. Five pockets. Loops. Zip and one button fastening. Back-slit hem.

Every day at New York Fashion Week, there were new celebs, models and influencers sporting denim maxi skirts, proving that they are absolutely here to stay. On runways, models were pairing their denim skirts (which came in a multitude of styles from utilitarian to slender and chic) with

Another great aspect of denim maxis is that, similarly to jeans, there are many silhouettes to choose from. If you're feeling as though you want a look that's more curve-defining, you might opt for a slim-fitting skirt that perfectly hugs your silhouette. However, if you're anything like this writer, you probably agree that a looser fit, perhaps with a slit going down the front for maximum air flow, is the way to go.

Suffice it to say, anybody can pull off this uber-versatile and comfortable piece. Even Jennifer Lopez wears denim maxi skirts, which is convincing enough for us to go out and buy one.