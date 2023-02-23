Milan Fashion Week 2023 highlights - these are the styles making us excited for next season

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Third on the circuit, Milan Fashion Week 2023 has begun and as home to some of the biggest designer brands on the planet, this is one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar.

Milan Fashion Week 2023 follows hot on the heels of London Fashion Week and is packed full of some of the best Italian clothing brands on the market. Running from the 21st to the 27th of February 2023, the shows will be attended by fashion editors, influencers and celebrities who are all eager to see what clothes and accessories will be hitting stores in the fall.

Playing host to the likes of Gucci, Max Mara, Fendi and Prada, we fully expect to see beautiful fabric, forward-thinking design and of course some of the best designer bags. Keep on-top of all the Milan Fashion Week 2023 highlights here, as we round up the shows and what it might mean for your wardrobe in the coming months.

Milan Fashion Week 2023

These are some of our favorite Milan Fashion Week 2023 shows. We'll be updating our MFW 2023 highlights report throughout the week and explaining how they will effect the fashion trends 2023.

1. Alberta Ferretti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing sultry glamour to the runway, a color palette of grey, black, merlot, silver and red, provided a richness that married perfectly with the fabrications on offer. Made up largely of block color and tonal looks, 'after-dark blooms' was the one print to find its way onto the runway, adding a feminine feel to a collection that heavily featured masculine tailoring in the form of relaxed silver suits, sharp leather blazers, and wool coats.

A play on texture, corduroy suits were layered with leather and shearling coats, silk blouses tucked elegantly into leather pants, while slinky silk maxi skirts and column dresses were topped off with faux fur coats and wide-brimmed, felt fedora hats for an uber glamourous approach.

Outerwear provided perhaps some of the strongest looks in the line-up, giving us a window into some of the coat trends 2023 for later in the year; With a perfectly cut leather trench that we will certainly be thinking about for some time, alongside tightly belted blanket coats, and plush faux fur designs.

With a feeling of high-octane glamour, the later part of the show was reserved for partywear and cocktail hour ensured a line-up of sheer and lacey dresses, glittering cami dresses, intricately beaded jackets and velvet paneled frocks that gave just a touch of gothic romance. Playful yet grown-up, this is a collection full of pieces that will easily become future classics.

2. Fendi

(Image credit: Getty )

With a blacked-out runway and streaming light tunnel, the show space and the clothing were unified in their elegance. Sophisticated and timeless, yet totally modern, Artistic Director Kim Jones introduced a collection that effortlessly mixed androgynous tailoring - menswear fabrics made up a key part of the collection, worn with uber-feminine lace, velvet, chiffon and silk.

Workwear updated, pleated skirts over pants, double-collared tailored coats and relaxed fit blazers gave way to a new dawn of office attire. High neck knitted dresses and deconstructed halterneck cardigans sat along side sportier elements, including collared, zip-fronted sheer dresses that gave even more relaxed looks a polished feel.

Continuing on the '90s fashion trends that have dominated global runway collections, slinky long skirt outfits added a softness to tailored elements, with low-slung waists a trending silhouette we've spotted elsewhere over the last few weeks.

Featuring a gradient of color ranging from black to hot pink, stand-out combinations included pastel blue with chocolate brown, a palette that delivered razor-sharp sophistication. While red and hot pink tapped into a continued love of dopamine dressing that emerged as a New York Fashion Week 2023 trend and during London Fashion Week.

While the quality of the fabric practically pulsated off the runway, some notable details included macs lined in pale sequins that are surely the height of discreet sparkle.

Of course, when it comes to Fendi, it's all about the bags and the runway show did not disappoint, giving way to a host of new top-handle bags, suggesting this handbag trend is here to stay.

If you've ever wondered what to wear in Rome or Milan, the Fendi show delivered the blueprint for chic Italian dressing. Pared-back, simple silhouettes with a twist, Fendi kicked off Milan Fashion Week with a collection that is hard to beat.

3. Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Cavalli is known for its '70s, glam-rock aesthetic and at Milan Fashion Week 2023, the brand did not disappoint. A thigh flashing collection of dresses and oversized outerwear for an extra level of luxe, animal print remained at the heart of the collection. Lashings of leopard print, blown up and repeated in all formats, covering dresses, tops and bottoms, fashion's favorite graphic played a pivotal role in the Cavalli line up, with a statement hot pink iteration tapping into the latest fashion color trends.

Unwavering in its bohemian house style, there were nods to western styles, that have been popular over the last 6-12 months, patchwork leather jackets were styled nonchalantly with tiered velvet skirts, while silk velvet devoré leopard print made the Cavalli label just one of many big design houses backing this fabric for a return this fall/winter season.

4. Diesel

(Image credit: Getty)

Greeted by a pile of 200,000 branded condoms in the middle of the runway, the tone of this season's Diesel collection was set early on. Thumpy and hypnotic club music faded into focus as the opening look was revealed: a pair of staple Diesel denim jeans and a biker jacket, a look that we have seen crop up in New York Fashion Week street style.

Hinting at running threads of blues and exaggerated textures, soon devoré, shiny vinyl and plastics, and glitter descended on the runway.

Encapsulating '90s fashion trends, the various co-ord sets, slinky, chain belted midi skirts and oversized outerwear felt simultaneously familiar yet innovative, thanks to updated shapes and fabrics. Glenn Martens' vision for the brand has always been cutting-edge and risky, and this collection did not stray from that aesthetic.

What stood out most about this show, among the dizzying spherical formation that the models had to troop, was the subversive Diesel elegance. Flowing floor-skimming dresses, silk textures and hooded separates added unexpected touches of glamour to the heavily streetwear-inspired collection, made more prominent when contrasted with the NSFW sound effects and trend-led mini accessories.

Continuing to channel the '90s party feel, looks felt like you could very easily wear them from day to night - and have a great time whilst doing so. The bold mouth print, that adorned everything including jackets, mini skirts and handbags was one of the most striking elements of the collection reflecting the playful and bold era that the '90s was. With this look very much back in fashion, this was certainly a show with its finger on the pulse.