Coat trends 2023: Stylish outerwear to see you through next season

The coat trends 2023 are set to give your wardrobe a stylish pick-me-up. The first impression of any outfit, nothing elevates a look more than some chic outerwear, and the 2023 runways were full of head-turning styles.

Choosing the right coat is no mean feat. Chances are you’ll be wearing it for at least half the year, so you'll want something that ticks a lot of boxes. While timeless, neutral designs are always the strongest investment - after all the best trench coats never go out of style. The latest fashion trends 2023 offered plenty of coat trends that were both directional and functional, creating future classics that you can wear for several seasons. If you've already bought your best winter coat, it's time to think about something a little lighter for spring, and the coat trends 2023 are ideal for gathering inspiration.

Of course, early spring can still be a little chilly, so the best wool coats and puffer jackets for women are certainly on the table. Although these were joined by more spring-ready layers such as leather jackets, and summer-loving denim designs. When it comes to key fashion color trends for 2023, neutral hues such as camels, creams, and blacks are very much on the agenda, which is good news for those looking to buy for longevity, as these pieces will go with everything. However, there were still plenty of mood-boosting brights on offer, with Barbie pink, sunshine yellow, and pistachio green all playing vital roles in the coat trends 2023. When it comes to shape and feel, look out for playful textures and voluminous silhouettes for serious style points.

6 COAT TRENDS 2023 TO TAKE NOTE OF NEXT SEASON

1. Biker Jackets

Runway images from: Chloe, Rokh, Isabel Marant, Dion Lee, Diesel (Image credit: Getty)

Whilst the best leather jackets are a fashion mainstay, for the coat trends 2023 they’ve had a bit of a moto-inspired update. Unlike classic bikers which are predominantly black with lapel collars, 2023’s iterations featured dopamine dressing-inspired bright color blocking, straight zips, and mandarin collars, tapping into that moto vibe.

With leather being a huge 2023 trend, it was no surprise the not-so-humble biker jacket made several appearances on the runways. Whether you go head-to-toe leather à la Rokh runway or mix and match your leather jacket with more feminine flourishes such as soft draping like Dion Lee, this look will give any outfit a cool, rebellious edge, no actual bike required.

2. Trench Coats

Runway images from: Louis Vuitton, Tod’s, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, Hermes (Image credit: Getty)

Not so much a fashion trend but a style staple, if you’ve yet to introduce a trench coat to your closet, now’s your chance. The perfect transitional piece, a trench coat is chic and ladylike and easy to layer over any look. Featured on a plethora of 2023 runways, many designers kept their trench coats traditional, utilizing storm flaps, double-breasted designs, and muted tones, proving the classic design has truly stood the test of time. While the Burberry trench coat is the most iconic of them all, this silhouette is such a minimalist capsule wardrobe piece that it is readily available for all budgets.

However, if you do want to shake it up for 2023, look to the Tod’s runway and opt for a leather trench coat. Just as versatile but with a cooler spin, the weightier fabric will add an extra layer of warmth too. Looking for more inspo? Make sure you know how to style a trench coat for all seasons.

3. Textured Coats

Runway images from: Bottega Veneta, Rokh, Diesel, Louis Vuitton, Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Getty)

We’re getting serious The Muppets vibes from this fun-filled trend. From fuzzy faux fur at Rokh to quirky tinsel textures at Diesel and Dries Van Noten, the runways were awash with some seriously eye-catching designs that look delightfully cozy. While many asked, are teddy coats still in style for 2022, we have some great news for you. Not only were they a major part of the winter 2022 fashion trends, they're sticking around as a big coat trend 2023 too.

Certainly not one for minimalists out there, these coats have the power to transform any look, with little effort required. Just throw over your best jeans and tee combo and voila! A show-stopping winter outfit has been assembled. For a more flattering silhouette, look for belted designs and cropped shapes for added structure that won’t overwhelm your figure.

4. Denim Coats

Runway images from: Tod’s, Emporio Armani, Chloe, Givenchy, Etro (Image credit: Getty)

The best denim jackets are a no-brainer when it comes to our spring wardrobe essentials but for the coat trends 2023 they’ve really upped their fashion game. Taking on many guises from trench silhouettes to the best blazers, the casual fabric has had a much smart upgrade. And when it comes to how to style a denim jacket, the runways threw it right back to Y2K with denim on denim for a bold head-to-toe look that helped to lay a blueprint for this season's denim trends too.

A denim coat will pretty much go with everything, in a similar vein to how your fave jeans seem to team up with most items in your closet. To make this look feel directional, try playing with textures, mixing with leather leggings, chunky cable knit sweaters and the best winter boots for a great, off-duty style.

5. Pistachio Green Coats

Runway images from: Victoria Beckham, A.W.A.K.E, Dries Van Noten, Tod’s, Max Mara (Image credit: Getty)

Whilst there was a rainbow of colors on the 2023 runways, when it came to coat trends, there was one super soft shade that was the front runner - green. We’re not talking about the Kermit the Frog green that was one of the biggest fashion color trends 2022. but a softer sage shade, ideal for summer, and a more approachable hue that's universally flattering.

From oversized blazers to floaty duster coats, the pastel hue is the perfect shade to see you straight through spring. Take note from Tod’s and Max Mara and wear it head-to-toe for a super sleek look or break it up with shades of browns and creams for a more neutral and relaxed look.

6. Bomber Jackets

Runway images from: Zimmermann, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Trussardi (Image credit: Getty)

A key player in the sports luxe trend from last season, the retro bomber jacket has made quite the comeback and we couldn't be more excited. Appearing on both the 2022 runways and again in 2023, you can rest assured that this coat trend has staying power.

The Trussardi runway kept it understated in sleek black styles whilst Stella McCartney gave this coat trend a utility-inspired twist with statement zips and oversized pockets. Lean into that luxe-looking aesthetic and pair your bomber with a pair of cargo pants for an elevated and fashion-forward take. Think silky joggers, and lace camis, for a polished, evening-out look, finished with the best designer heels.