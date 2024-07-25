We've just found a brilliant M&S lookalike for 2024's answer to the Birkin bag - and it's less than £40

The Row's Margaux bag is a celeb style staple, but this M&S alternative is a fraction of the eye-watering original price

M&S black briefcase bag that looks similar to The Row's Margaux
(Image credit: M&S)
Few designer bags can live up to the timeless appeal of the Hermès Birkin, but The Row's Margaux 15 - the brainchild of the unbeatably stylish Olsen twins - has slowly taken over its top spot. Luckily, you don't have to fork out thousands to get the must-have look.

The Margaux was declared the new 'it' bag to stand up to the Birkin earlier this year thanks to the number of stylish celebs seen sporting the briefcase silhouette, but we could never quite find a suitable alternative that didn't cost thousands. If, like us, affordable designer bags are more in line with your budget, you'll want to know about this new discovery...

On our regular scroll through the M&S new-in section, we stumbled across a handbag that instantly reminded us of the fashion crowd favourite from The Row - only over £4,700 cheaper. With a very similar silhouette and equally as sophisticated colourways, we're immediately sold. We predict a sell-out once others catch on to this stellar lookalike, so get it whilst it's hot.

The Row Margaux lookalike

M&S black Faux Leather Briefcase Bag
M&S Faux Leather Briefcase Bag

With a similar top-handle shape, leather look finish and subtle seam detail as the Margaux, this high street buy is a worthy addition to any handbag collection. Made from a wipe-clean faux leather, it's a practical buy that will take you from the office to the airport and everywhere in between if you're not quite ready to spend £4,000, or you want to try it out before you buy the real thing.

Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather
The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag

This year's hottest accessory is one that will remain fashionable for years - if not decades - to come, making it an extremely worthwhile investment. Made from premium leather in the perfect oversized, slouchy shape, it ticks every single sartorial box. If you can afford it, the Margaux should undoubtedly be at the top of your shopping list. Take notes from the celebs and take it everywhere from errands runs to cross-country travel.

The Row was established in 2006 by Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, with a desire to create premium, timeless ready-to-wear items. Whilst countless items from the label have made it to our ultimate wish list over the years, the Margaux has got to be the biggest and most notable success.

Named a "future heirloom in the making," by British Vogue, and seen on the arms of Jennifer Lawrence and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to name just a couple of A-listers obsessed with the silhouette, it is clear that the Marguax bag has earned its stripes as a true holy grail fashion buy.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing the Margaux bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made from 100% polished saddle leather and expertly crafted, the Margaux boasts extremely premium quality that is guaranteed to last a lifetime. It was designed by the Olsen twins to be made beautifully in high quality fabric without any garish logos or branding - a true quiet luxury piece that would stand the test of time.

Of course, the high street version doesn't boast quite the same stats. It is made from faux leather and has a more structured shape than the Margaux, which is known for its slouchy shape. You probably won't get quite as many years out of the M&S alternative, and it isn't an exact match in terms of shape and finish, but it has a similar feel that can certainly fill a wardrobe hole on a budget.

Although the Margaux is unequivocally one of the best designer bags to invest in right now, not many people have £4,810 to drop in one go. If you're just as in love with the style as us, the £39.50 M&S lookalike is not to be missed.

Shop more stylish M&S bags

Burgundy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Burgundy Faux Leather Briefcase Bag

We can't decide if we love the black or burgundy hue more. If you want to add some more colour to your wardrobe without compromising on wearability, give the delicious deep red a go.

M&S tote bag
Natural Tote Bag

Polish off your summer capsule wardrobe with the ideal beach tote that also has a premium feel. Throw in all the essentials for beach or poolside lounging with plenty of room for a reading book too.

Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

In need of a new work bag or everyday tote that can fit everything inside? Look no further. We love the one-strap bucket style that makes this a standout, whilst the light cream hue keeps things classic and timeless.

