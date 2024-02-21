The new 'it' bag that's been compared to the Birkin has 'quiet luxury' written all over it

The new 'it' bag has been firmly established over the past few months as celebrities have been flocking to buy this bag which has months-long waitlists.

When it comes to knowing which designer bags to invest in, it can be hard to choose one that will stand the test of time - and buying a trending piece that won't be popular in a few years is not a great idea. That's why quiet luxury handbags in classic shapes and designs remain iconic favourites among designer bag lovers for decades.

However, there seems to be a new 'it' bag that all the celebrities are after and it fits the quiet luxury vibe perfectly, having even been compared to the world-famous Hermès Birkin. Enter The Row's Margaux bag...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Without any gaudy hardware or any visible labels or branding to show off the label, the Margaux handbag from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion label, The Row, is the perfect staple bag that can be worn with any look.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley with the Margaux bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been seen on the arms of the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clarke and Zoe Kravitz, the Margaux is seemingly becoming an understated A-lister essential. The piece is available in various neutral shades but it's tough to get your hands on one, with stores such as Net-A-Porter showing a waiting list for every single Margaux bag on their site.

British Vogue said in November 2023, "The Row’s Margaux bag is a future heirloom in the making." With The Times agreeing, "The new status bag is not a Birkin - it’s a Margaux." But what's with all the hype?

Well, much like the beloved Birkin bag, the Margaux is big. Although it comes in different sizes, each bag is spacious yet svelte so can be stuffed full with all of your items. It's also significantly less expensive than a Birkin - which can retail in the tens of thousands - and has no labelling, so there's an affluent 'if you know, you know' vibe that comes embedded.

A post shared by The Row Archive (@maisontherow) A photo posted by on

Speaking about the creation of the bag, the Olsen twins revealed that they wanted something that felt well-made but would sell without a visible label as a stamp of the price. "The whole exercise was to see whether, if something was made beautifully, in great fabric, with good fit, it would sell without a logo or a name on it," the Olsen twins told British Vogue, "And it worked."