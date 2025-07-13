Sienna Miller serves vintage charm in rose-printed mini dress at Wimbledon by one of Kate Middleton's go-to brands
Her exact dress is from the Royalty-approved luxury fashion brand Alessandra Rich
Sienna Miller is a fixture at Wimbledon, well-known for nailing the event's dress code, and her appearance at this year's tournament on Day 9 was no exception. Her vintage-inspired floral mini dress was romantic, elevated, and the perfect inspiration for summer.
Miller was spotted in a rose-printed mini dress by designer Alessandra Rich, a brand well-loved by The Princess of Wales. Although the exact dress has officially sold out, that hasn't stopped us from finding some fantastic designer lookalikes which offer similar silhouettes and beautiful floral printed designs.
What made this Wimbledon fashion moment stand out wasn't solely the subtle rose print, but the dress featured a romantic silhouette, anchored with a puffed short-sleeve design and a ruffled neckline. Miller's styling perfectly complemented the dress, and she opted for the Cabat Bag by Bottega Veneta, a pair of mixed-metal bangles, and some dark brown sunglasses – simple yet quietly luxurious.
Sienna Miller was accompanied by her partner Oli Green, and they sat amongst several A-listers, including Katherine Jenkins and Jodie Foster, as they watched the day's events unfold.
Over the years, Kate Middleton has been spotted several times wearing the Italian designer brand Alessandra Rich, confirming the brand as a Royal favourite. The ready-to-wear label is known for its retro-inspired silhouettes and playful prints, such as the one seen in Sienna's rose-printed mini dress.
Shop Sienna's Floral Dress Look
Offering a romantic silhouette, a delightful pink floral print, and a ruffled trim neckline, this dress offers a strikingly similar design to Sienna's. Wear this to summer parties or weekend outings paired with laid-back flats or wedge sandals.
This dress is a dreamy addition to your current summer capsule wardrobe. It features a vibrant botanical print, a flattering V-neck, and gathered details at the shoulders. Pair this with baby blue slingback heels and gold jewellery.
Woven totes feel like the new it bag this summer, and they fall perfectly in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. We're seeing some fabulous high-street variations, including this hand-woven style from COS.
Indeed, mixed metal jewellery (pairing gold with silver) is a bit part of the jewellery trends for 2025, so we expect to see much more of this look in the coming months. These bangles feature a wavy, organic shape and can be stacked together to create the chicest look.
There's something undeniably nostalgic about her dress, and it feels like a nod to the 1940s tea dresses reimagined with a shorter length, and just when other prints like polka dots are taking precedent, this look is a reminder that florals are always a winning choice. Whether you're wondering what to wear to a christening or simply figuring out what to wear in the heat whilst remaining stylish, a floral dress works for every occasion.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.