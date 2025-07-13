Sienna Miller serves vintage charm in rose-printed mini dress at Wimbledon by one of Kate Middleton's go-to brands

Sienna Miller is a fixture at Wimbledon, well-known for nailing the event's dress code, and her appearance at this year's tournament on Day 9 was no exception. Her vintage-inspired floral mini dress was romantic, elevated, and the perfect inspiration for summer.

Miller was spotted in a rose-printed mini dress by designer Alessandra Rich, a brand well-loved by The Princess of Wales. Although the exact dress has officially sold out, that hasn't stopped us from finding some fantastic designer lookalikes which offer similar silhouettes and beautiful floral printed designs.

What made this Wimbledon fashion moment stand out wasn't solely the subtle rose print, but the dress featured a romantic silhouette, anchored with a puffed short-sleeve design and a ruffled neckline. Miller's styling perfectly complemented the dress, and she opted for the Cabat Bag by Bottega Veneta, a pair of mixed-metal bangles, and some dark brown sunglasses – simple yet quietly luxurious.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller was accompanied by her partner Oli Green, and they sat amongst several A-listers, including Katherine Jenkins and Jodie Foster, as they watched the day's events unfold.

Over the years, Kate Middleton has been spotted several times wearing the Italian designer brand Alessandra Rich, confirming the brand as a Royal favourite. The ready-to-wear label is known for its retro-inspired silhouettes and playful prints, such as the one seen in Sienna's rose-printed mini dress.

Shop Sienna's Floral Dress Look

There's something undeniably nostalgic about her dress, and it feels like a nod to the 1940s tea dresses reimagined with a shorter length, and just when other prints like polka dots are taking precedent, this look is a reminder that florals are always a winning choice. Whether you're wondering what to wear to a christening or simply figuring out what to wear in the heat whilst remaining stylish, a floral dress works for every occasion.