These £49 M&S shoes are so similar to an iconic Gucci pair and we're in love

If you're looking for the perfect stylish winter shoe, look no further because M&S have the perfect affordable alternative to the Gucci horesebit pumps.

If you're a shoe lover, trying to keep your wardrobe up to date with all of the latest autumn/winter shoe trends can turn out to be quite an expensive mission. But when it comes to affordable and stylish pieces, Marks and Spencer never disappoint - and there's good news if you were thinking of investing in designer heels but are hesitant to splash out. Fans have taken to social media to rave about a pair of Gucci lookalikes, which M&S are selling for £49.50 - and with loafers making a comeback, this is exciting news.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Leather Block Heel Court Shoes Visit Site RRP: £49.50 |These M&S Gucci lookalikes will have you looking just as stylish but without the designer price tag. With gold tone buckles and an 8cm heel, these shoes will take you from office to party. They also come in gorgeous Antique Gold. Gucci Horsebit-Detailed Leather Pumps Visit Site RRP: £715 | The luxury Gucci pumps featured the label's iconic Horsebit embellishment and are a serious investment purchase. Made in Italy from smooth black leather for a timeless look.

The black and goldGucci Horsebit Pumps - which also come in cream - will set you back a staggering £715 - a price few of us can afford at the moment amid the cost of living crisis.

The M&S Leather Block Heel Court Shoes feature a similar silhouette and golden buckle detail - but you'll need to act fast before they sell out, which with their likeness to the Gucci pumps, they are likely to!

(Image credit: Gucci)

And if you're not a fan of wearing black, they also do an Antique Gold version of the heeled pumps - perfect for those upcoming Christmas parties.

Raving about the M&S lookalikes on social media, one TikTok user said, "These shoes are definitely giving me the Gucci Horsebit Pumps. There is no denying there are many similarities."

And the M&S heeled pumps have received rave reviews from buyers. "I bought these shoes in gold for work. I was asked if they were from Gucci. Need I say more? Very comfortable from day 1," one buyer said.

Another added, "Very stylish Bought them as a Christmas present for my daughter."

A third reviewer wrote, "Excellent shoes! Fit right out of the bag, which is unusual for me. I like the solid look. They are stylish, comfy, and look good with the outfits I selected them for."

While another said, "Lovely shoes. Great colour to match my Metallica bronze dress for Christmas. I have a problematic foot hence the need for a wide fitting but consequently, the half size down from my usual fits well. Feel a bit special and will look fab with trousers too."

That's us sold!