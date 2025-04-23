Everyone in New York is wearing a trending colourway that will elevate your everyday wardrobe, including Naomi Watts

If there’s one colour I’ll be building my wardrobe around this year, it’s warm tans. Rich and quietly luxurious, caramel tones are the new favoured neutral. And we're expecting them to stick around well into autumn.

The spring/summer fashion trends of 2025 are already clear on one thing: warm tan hues are in, from rusty brown to terracotta, and we're seeing the full spectrum being styled into tonal looks. Think of these shades as the new backbone to your wardrobe, endlessly wearable, elegant, and surprisingly impactful when styled well.

Naomi Watts' recent look at the Ralph Lauren show in New York shows us exactly how to wear them. Combining a pair of wide leg linen trousers, crisp open white shirt, and one of the best trench coats from Ralph Lauren, this outfit perfectly captures this colour trend.

Her exact look features the Niles lambskin Trench Coat and the Greer Silk-Linen Twill Pleated Trousers. She accessorises with the Ralph Lauren Burnished Heels, the chicest light brown Square Sunglasses, and a roomy Leather Tote Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to recreate this look on a high-street budget, take a look at our favourite shopping pieces to indulge in.

Shop Naomi's Warm Tan Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts was captured alongside Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams, where both actresses also wore rich caramel and mocha mousse tones.

A wide-leg linen trouser in this shade is a warm-weather essential that makes every outfit feel elevated and luxurious. You can even pair yours with a plain white t-shirt or shirt throughout summer. What's great about these colours is that styling them is nothing complicated, stick to other tonal tan shades or style them with ecru or white.

Investing in other, easy-to-style tan staples is a wise idea for warm weather styling, from open-toe sandals such as these by Dune to light linen shirts such as this warm sand coloured piece from Zara.

Also, this colourway works on almost every skin tone, which is another reason to start integrating this shade into your everyday looks, making them effortless to style. Try pairing a terracotta shirt or blouse with your favourite white jeans outfits, for example, or pair a warm tan blazer with your favourite denim barrel leg jeans.