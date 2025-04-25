If you like the butter yellow trend, you'll love the even brighter shade Eva Longoria's wearing

We all know butter yellow is huge news this year, and Eva's hot take on the trend is inspiring me

Eva Longoria arrives to &quot;The View&quot; at ABC Studios on April 22, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Whilst I'm no stranger to wearing bold prints like florals and leopard print, I must admit that I tend to be a bit shy when it comes to bright colours.

We've all seen those colour analysis videos on Instagram that leave you wondering what colour suits me, and I think I worry that with blonde hair, yellow might feel a bit too matchy. But with butter yellow all around at the moment, I leaned in this week and tried on a yellow dress for an event I've got coming up. I immediately loved it, and seeing Eva Longoria looking utterly glorious in New York wearing a similar shade has me convinced once and for all.

The Desperate Housewives star was pictured in one of many outfits earlier this week whilst promoting a new documentary, and she certainly matched the sunshine in this dress by Australian label Maticevski. Add in a pair of golden Aquazzura heels and she looked simply radiant.

I did at first wonder if the dress might be by her friend and designer Victoria Beckham: the wrap-over neckline and pleat detailing is so sharp, but the pleats at the side allow for easy movement, and the voluminous shoulders balance things out nicely.

Eva Longoria arrives to "The View" at ABC Studios on April 22, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Say yes to the yellow dress

Benefit Wrap-Effect Pleated Crepe Midi DressExact match

Maticevski Wrap-Effect Pleated Crepe Midi Dress

Eva's exact dress is a pricey piece, but it looks expensive thanks to its razor sharp construction. Yellow is a huge trend this year, but with its minimalist design, this is going to last you years - if not decades.

Nobody's Child yellow dress on model

Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Puff Sleeve Zola Midi Dress

This has got to be a contender for best wedding guest dress. It boasts a really pretty open back and bow detailing, and is quickly selling out so don't delay.

Connected Apparel Flutter Sleeve Tie Waist Crepe Midi Dress on model

Connected Apparel Flutter Sleeve Tie Waist Crepe Midi Dress

If it's the wrap shape of Eva's style you love then this midi will do the trick perfectly. It's going to work well with pointed pumps, but you could easily dress it down with your best white trainers too.

woman&home's Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum shares my view, telling me: "Sunshine yellow is certainly not a colour I've currently got on my summer rotation, but seeing Eva Longoria looking so glorious has got me rethinking.

"I love the hit of dopamine dressing this dress delivers; it certainly ushers in that summer feeling."

If, however, a dress feels a bit too full-on for you, how about incorporating a colour pop top into your jeans and a nice top outfits? Or even simply adding a pair of head-turning yellow earrings?

Sunshine shades work well with dark or light blue denim and you'll still get that boost in your mood - and confidence!

Shop more zesty yellow pieces

Endless Rose top on model

Endless Rose Sleeveless Linen Blend Top

I much prefer a round neckline than a v-neck on a waistcoat, and this linen-blend option will help you keep your cool in the summer months. So chic!

Textured knit top

Zara Textured Knit Top

Lightweight knits are the way forward when the weather can't quite make up its mind, and this Zara top will brighten up any chilly evening. Pair it simply with jeans in whatever cut you like best and a pair of tan sandals.

Rixo Elka earrings

Rixo Elka Earrings

If you're yet to try any of Rixo's designs, these earrings are a great place to start. Trust me when I say there's a reason it's one of the best British clothing brands.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸