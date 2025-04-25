If you like the butter yellow trend, you'll love the even brighter shade Eva Longoria's wearing

Whilst I'm no stranger to wearing bold prints like florals and leopard print, I must admit that I tend to be a bit shy when it comes to bright colours.

We've all seen those colour analysis videos on Instagram that leave you wondering what colour suits me, and I think I worry that with blonde hair, yellow might feel a bit too matchy. But with butter yellow all around at the moment, I leaned in this week and tried on a yellow dress for an event I've got coming up. I immediately loved it, and seeing Eva Longoria looking utterly glorious in New York wearing a similar shade has me convinced once and for all.

The Desperate Housewives star was pictured in one of many outfits earlier this week whilst promoting a new documentary, and she certainly matched the sunshine in this dress by Australian label Maticevski. Add in a pair of golden Aquazzura heels and she looked simply radiant.

I did at first wonder if the dress might be by her friend and designer Victoria Beckham: the wrap-over neckline and pleat detailing is so sharp, but the pleats at the side allow for easy movement, and the voluminous shoulders balance things out nicely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Say yes to the yellow dress

Exact match Maticevski Wrap-Effect Pleated Crepe Midi Dress £1410 at Net-A-Porter Eva's exact dress is a pricey piece, but it looks expensive thanks to its razor sharp construction. Yellow is a huge trend this year, but with its minimalist design, this is going to last you years - if not decades. Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Puff Sleeve Zola Midi Dress £120 at Nobody's Child This has got to be a contender for best wedding guest dress. It boasts a really pretty open back and bow detailing, and is quickly selling out so don't delay. Connected Apparel Flutter Sleeve Tie Waist Crepe Midi Dress £68.92 at Nordstrom If it's the wrap shape of Eva's style you love then this midi will do the trick perfectly. It's going to work well with pointed pumps, but you could easily dress it down with your best white trainers too.

woman&home's Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum shares my view, telling me: "Sunshine yellow is certainly not a colour I've currently got on my summer rotation, but seeing Eva Longoria looking so glorious has got me rethinking.

"I love the hit of dopamine dressing this dress delivers; it certainly ushers in that summer feeling."

If, however, a dress feels a bit too full-on for you, how about incorporating a colour pop top into your jeans and a nice top outfits? Or even simply adding a pair of head-turning yellow earrings?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sunshine shades work well with dark or light blue denim and you'll still get that boost in your mood - and confidence!

Shop more zesty yellow pieces