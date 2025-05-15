Butter yellow is everywhere – and Eva Longoria's Cannes dress just confirmed it's the perfect colour to wear this wedding season
If you're searching for a dress for summer nuptials, consider butter yellow your most flattering on-trend option
This week at Cannes Film Festival, Eva Longoria embraced a top trending hue: butter yellow, in a look that can only be described as perfect for warm-weather occasion dressing.
Showing no signs of stopping, butter yellow has been making waves across the fashion world, emerging as a must-have colour for summer styling. Designer brands such as Bottega Veneta and Givenchy have showcased this soft pastel hue in their S/S25, and our favourite high street brands have joined the craze, offering everything from tailored separates to some of the best wedding guest dresses in this trending tone.
Spotted in the French Riviera, Eva stepped out in the butter yellow dress from the Australian fashion house, Anna Quan, that featured a high neckline, a pleated skirt, and a timeless mid-length hemline. She teamed the dress with simple white open-toe heels, and a small cream top-handle bag – the ultimate neutral accessory to complement this stand-out colour.
This isn't the first time in recent weeks we've spotted Eva Longoria opting for 2025 most trending tones. And last week, attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party, the actress wore a luxurious sky blue satin dress that had us ready to shop similar styles immediately.
Shop Butter Yellow Dresses & Accessories
This midi-length dress has a cotton-rich fabric and sleeveless design. Not only is the shade in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, but the puff hem is another key trend that we've seen on the rise. Paired with wedges or sandals, this dress is a great option if you're considering what to wear to a wedding.
With a sweetheart neckline, this sleeveless dress has a retro silhouette with a nipped-in waist that fans out into a pleated skirt. The floaty skirt makes this style of dress perfect if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
If you're on the hunt for high street linen staples that won't break the bank, this linen-blend butter yellow dress is a fashionable find. Style with light neutrals or other complementary pastel shades such as dusty blue or sage green.
Opt for a block heel if you're attending outdoor summer events such as garden parties, or if you're wondering what to wear to the races sandals with a steady block heel are ideal. This way, you don't have to worry about sinking into muddy terrain.
Incorporating butter yellow into your summer capsule wardrobe feels like a must this year, and it's a lot easier to do so than you think. Consider floaty dresses, skirts, or women's trouser suits for special occasions, and for everyday styling, opt for cotton button-up shirts or a lightweight cardigan. Another reason to invest in this pastel shade is that it suits almost every skin tone, adding a cheerful, bright element to your everyday outfits.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
