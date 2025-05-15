Butter yellow is everywhere – and Eva Longoria's Cannes dress just confirmed it's the perfect colour to wear this wedding season

This week at Cannes Film Festival, Eva Longoria embraced a top trending hue: butter yellow, in a look that can only be described as perfect for warm-weather occasion dressing.

Showing no signs of stopping, butter yellow has been making waves across the fashion world, emerging as a must-have colour for summer styling. Designer brands such as Bottega Veneta and Givenchy have showcased this soft pastel hue in their S/S25, and our favourite high street brands have joined the craze, offering everything from tailored separates to some of the best wedding guest dresses in this trending tone.

Spotted in the French Riviera, Eva stepped out in the butter yellow dress from the Australian fashion house, Anna Quan, that featured a high neckline, a pleated skirt, and a timeless mid-length hemline. She teamed the dress with simple white open-toe heels, and a small cream top-handle bag – the ultimate neutral accessory to complement this stand-out colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time in recent weeks we've spotted Eva Longoria opting for 2025 most trending tones. And last week, attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party, the actress wore a luxurious sky blue satin dress that had us ready to shop similar styles immediately.

Shop Butter Yellow Dresses & Accessories

Incorporating butter yellow into your summer capsule wardrobe feels like a must this year, and it's a lot easier to do so than you think. Consider floaty dresses, skirts, or women's trouser suits for special occasions, and for everyday styling, opt for cotton button-up shirts or a lightweight cardigan. Another reason to invest in this pastel shade is that it suits almost every skin tone, adding a cheerful, bright element to your everyday outfits.