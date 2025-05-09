Eva Longoria just wore the trending shade that's set to define summer occasionwear – sky blue
Soft blue shades are dominating this season, and Eva's silky maxi-dress demonstrates the perfect way to wear them
Eva Longoria's sky blue satin maxi dress offers us the ultimate inspiration for occasionwear this season, and falls perfectly in line with a key colour trend that we expect to see everywhere.
A notable spring/summer fashion trend of 2025 is the resurgence of blue in all its forms, from dusty pastel shades to vivid cornflower hues. Revived on major runways this season by brands such as Chanel, Prada, and Stella McCartney, we expect to see these shades in all variations well into autumn-winter.
Attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party, Eva wore a silky satin dress that featured a V-neck and pleated gathered shoulders. She accessorised with simple black open-toe heels and a Victoria Beckham white leather clutch bag. Her take on this trending shade demonstrates how elevated and event-ready blues can be.
If your calendar is starting to fill with summer events or you're stuck on what to wear to a wedding, opt for soft blue shades and try out different variations to see what works for your skin tone. I can see similar styles of this dress being some of the best wedding guest dresses, and even perfect for warm-weather evenings out or holidays.
However, if you prefer styles with more coverage or more support around the middle, take a look at the shopping options below, which include a draped dress from Reiss that gently skims over a midriff. A personal favourite is also the long-sleeved maxi-dress from Mango that's ideal for those who prefer longer sleeve silhouettes.
Shop Blue Satin Dresses & Accessories
This gorgeous satin dress offers beautiful drape detailing that will elegantly skim over your middle. Though satin can be clingy, the side knot and drape will help to create a narrowed waistline as it draws the eye in and down your silhouette.
With a gentle fluid fabric and a soft satin finish this blue dress would be a dream to wear. It's draped neck and long flared sleeve offer a bohemian feel that's elegant and on-trend. A chic mother of the groom dress option, opt for a pair of high heels to finish the look.
The tie-back design and soft blue colour make this satin dress stand out from other slip designs. Style this with bright white sandals, a leather clutch bag, and some minimal gold jewellery.
The asymmetrical hem and ruching along the waist of this dress add depth to this elegant design. This would be a top contender if you're on the hunt for mother of the bride dresses, simply style with some low block heels, and you're good to go.
exact match
The exact match to Eva's clutch, this VB bag is a revamped version of Victoria's personal favourite. It's made from a richly grained leather and features a signature 'B' buckle. Shop the same style at Selfridges here.
Open-toe heeled sandals are a great option for dressy shoes in your summer capsule wardrobe. Wear these for almost any occasion, from weddings to dinning out with friends.
Blue has emerged as a dominant colour for both casual and formal wear. Designers like Chanel and Prada had S/S25 collections heavily featuring a spectrum of blues. Chanel's runway featured sky blues, which included a voluminous cape styled with light-wash jeans. Whereas Prada's collection featured structured silhouettes such as crisp cotton blue shirts, offering minimalist and wearable staples.
We expect to see this shade everywhere this summer, and what's great about it, is its versatility. For example, you can style pastel blues with other pastel shades such as sage green or butter yellow. Or if you opt for a more vivid blue hue, style it with black or white.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
