Eva Longoria just wore the trending shade that's set to define summer occasionwear – sky blue

Eva Longoria's sky blue satin maxi dress offers us the ultimate inspiration for occasionwear this season, and falls perfectly in line with a key colour trend that we expect to see everywhere.

A notable spring/summer fashion trend of 2025 is the resurgence of blue in all its forms, from dusty pastel shades to vivid cornflower hues. Revived on major runways this season by brands such as Chanel, Prada, and Stella McCartney, we expect to see these shades in all variations well into autumn-winter.

Attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party, Eva wore a silky satin dress that featured a V-neck and pleated gathered shoulders. She accessorised with simple black open-toe heels and a Victoria Beckham white leather clutch bag. Her take on this trending shade demonstrates how elevated and event-ready blues can be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your calendar is starting to fill with summer events or you're stuck on what to wear to a wedding, opt for soft blue shades and try out different variations to see what works for your skin tone. I can see similar styles of this dress being some of the best wedding guest dresses, and even perfect for warm-weather evenings out or holidays.

However, if you prefer styles with more coverage or more support around the middle, take a look at the shopping options below, which include a draped dress from Reiss that gently skims over a midriff. A personal favourite is also the long-sleeved maxi-dress from Mango that's ideal for those who prefer longer sleeve silhouettes.

Shop Blue Satin Dresses & Accessories

Blue has emerged as a dominant colour for both casual and formal wear. Designers like Chanel and Prada had S/S25 collections heavily featuring a spectrum of blues. Chanel's runway featured sky blues, which included a voluminous cape styled with light-wash jeans. Whereas Prada's collection featured structured silhouettes such as crisp cotton blue shirts, offering minimalist and wearable staples.

We expect to see this shade everywhere this summer, and what's great about it, is its versatility. For example, you can style pastel blues with other pastel shades such as sage green or butter yellow. Or if you opt for a more vivid blue hue, style it with black or white.