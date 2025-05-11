Joanna Page dazzles at the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in this occasionwear-ready dress and it's still in stock

Joanna Page absolutely dazzled on the BAFTA 2025 red carpet, as she attended the awards on a very sunny Sunday afternoon in May. The actress who was appropriately dressed in a ballerina length frock opted for a sequin and tulle gown that glistened in the late afternoon sun.

Wearing one of the best British clothing brands, Needle & Thread, Joanna's dress featured a sweetheart neckline, that was framed with delicate tulle ruffles. Intricate floral sequins and beadwork covered the bodice and skirt of the dress, making this an ideal look for a special occasion.

The dress was particularly on-trend thanks to the soft blue hue, and is from this season's collection of Needle & Thread . For those still looking for something to wear for upcoming events, Joanna's exact dress is still available to buy. The brand specialises in special occasion looks and is particularly well known for its tulle dresses with lavish sequin detailing.

Joanna Page wears trending sky blue to the BAFTAs 2025

Sky blue is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, making Joanna's choice not just gorgeous, but directional too. The colour was spotted at the likes of Chanel, Prada and Stella McCartney, and we've subsequently seen it all over the high street too.

A bright and happy choice for special occasionwear, sky blue was an excellent choice for Joanna Page, as the soft colour suited the star's gorgeous blonde hair. Wearing her hair in a tousled up-do, she left the two front sections of her hair loose and gently curled.

Finishing off her look, Joanna chose a pair of short diamond and silver earrings that framed both her hair and jawline. Opting for a subtle pair of earrings was a smart move, as it helped to add sparkle, but did not detract from the sequin embroidery on the dress.

With a fitted bodice and fuller skirt, the A-line shaped dress is an excellent silhouette choice for all body types. The waist seam helps to nip in, while the full skirt balances busts and hips, creating an hourglass shape.

A pair of simple block heeled sandals, Joanna's shoe choice played a supporting role to her fabulous dress and did it so well.

One of our best dressed for the BAFTAs 2025, Joanna looked appropriately summery and smart for the important award ceremony. Attending with her Gavin and Stacey castmates, Joanna certainly shone in front of the cameras.

A ballerina length dress is a great option for day to evening events, as the hem length is so versatile. If you have an all day wedding, pastel hues, sequin touches and a shorter hem length are a sure-fire way to guarantee a successful AM to PM look.