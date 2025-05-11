Joanna Page dazzles at the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in this occasionwear-ready dress and it's still in stock

Joanna Page nails summer occasionwear on the TV BAFTAs 2025 red carpet in one of this season's most on-trend colours

Joanna Page on the red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News

Joanna Page absolutely dazzled on the BAFTA 2025 red carpet, as she attended the awards on a very sunny Sunday afternoon in May. The actress who was appropriately dressed in a ballerina length frock opted for a sequin and tulle gown that glistened in the late afternoon sun.

Wearing one of the best British clothing brands, Needle & Thread, Joanna's dress featured a sweetheart neckline, that was framed with delicate tulle ruffles. Intricate floral sequins and beadwork covered the bodice and skirt of the dress, making this an ideal look for a special occasion.

The dress was particularly on-trend thanks to the soft blue hue, and is from this season's collection of Needle & Thread . For those still looking for something to wear for upcoming events, Joanna's exact dress is still available to buy. The brand specialises in special occasion looks and is particularly well known for its tulle dresses with lavish sequin detailing.

Joanna Page wears trending sky blue to the BAFTAs 2025

Joanna Page, Ruth Jones at the BAFTAs 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky blue is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, making Joanna's choice not just gorgeous, but directional too. The colour was spotted at the likes of Chanel, Prada and Stella McCartney, and we've subsequently seen it all over the high street too.

A bright and happy choice for special occasionwear, sky blue was an excellent choice for Joanna Page, as the soft colour suited the star's gorgeous blonde hair. Wearing her hair in a tousled up-do, she left the two front sections of her hair loose and gently curled.

A post shared by Joanna Page (@iamjoannapage)

A photo posted by on

Get the look

sequined cornflower blue dressEXACT MATCH
Needle & Thread
Sequin Dandelion Ruffle Ballerina Dress

Available in sizes 4-20, this gorgeous dress, which is still in stock, is occasionwear ready. The ballerina length means it hits around the ankle, so it's not quite cocktail or black tie in length, but can pass for both. One of the best wedding guest dresses for summer nuptials, the striking blue hue is bang on trend for the season ahead. For added arm coverage, try the sleeved version here.

cornflower blue dress with sequins
Gina Bacconi
Blue Pippa Beaded Jacket With Fluted 3/4 Sleeve and Crepe Shift Dress

In the same on-trend hue, this shift dress, with sequin and chiffon overlay is ideal for more daytime events. The embellished top gives a party-ready feel, while the knee length hem gives this dress a slightly more relaxed feel. Pair with cream or beige court shoes to finish your look, and a coordinating clutch bag for your essentials.

Coast blue floral dress
Coast
Sequin Embellished and Embroidered High Low Maxi Dress

Another elegant option, this full sleeved design is a great option for what to wear to the races this summer. The asymmetrical hem adds detail to the sweet floral pattern that glides down the front of the dress and across the sleeves. The fitted waist is ideal for highlighting curves, make sure to pair this with some high heeled sandals to balance the length.

heeled ecru sandals
Dune London
Melini Ecru Heeled Sandals

Picking out the lighter tones in the dress, try a pair of mink, ecru or pink heeled sandals, in the style of Joanna to offset your look. The slight heel helps to elongate your legs, but going for a block iteration will help with comfort for long term wear.

white bow front clutch
Mint Velvet
Cream Leather Bow Clutch Bag

Make sure to match your clutch to your shoes and this ecru, bow-fronted bag is ideal for day to evening events. The bow here is actually used to help carry the bag, with your hand slipping behind it, and tucking under the bottom of the bag for a fresh take on classic clutch bags.

silver fan diamond earrings
Jools by Jenny Brown
Jools by Jenny Brown Cubic Zirconia Tri-Stemmed Fan Earrings, Silver

A simple pair of diamond earrings is all you need to offset a sparkly dress like Joanna's. Silver, when the sequins on your dress are silver is a more natural choice, so keep things tonal to avoid your jewellery jarring with your outfit.

Finishing off her look, Joanna chose a pair of short diamond and silver earrings that framed both her hair and jawline. Opting for a subtle pair of earrings was a smart move, as it helped to add sparkle, but did not detract from the sequin embroidery on the dress.

With a fitted bodice and fuller skirt, the A-line shaped dress is an excellent silhouette choice for all body types. The waist seam helps to nip in, while the full skirt balances busts and hips, creating an hourglass shape.

A pair of simple block heeled sandals, Joanna's shoe choice played a supporting role to her fabulous dress and did it so well.

One of our best dressed for the BAFTAs 2025, Joanna looked appropriately summery and smart for the important award ceremony. Attending with her Gavin and Stacey castmates, Joanna certainly shone in front of the cameras.

A ballerina length dress is a great option for day to evening events, as the hem length is so versatile. If you have an all day wedding, pastel hues, sequin touches and a shorter hem length are a sure-fire way to guarantee a successful AM to PM look.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.

Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸