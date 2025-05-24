Eva Mendes’ summer-ready rose print dress is making me fall in love with floaty florals

Florals and ruffles will bring romance to any special occasion, and Eva Mendes' rose-covered dress is the perfect way to wear this pretty trend. The actress shared pictures of herself wearing an absolutely stunning rose-covered dress, and as always, the star looked blooming gorgeous.

The design that Eva opted for that sent my fashion-loving heart into a spin was the Melody Floating dress by Zimmerman, and she finished it perfectly with just a pair of patterned court shoes. It made for a seriously romantic look, and it’s the type of outfit that will work beautifully as one of the best wedding guest dresses for this season.

Whether you have a big day to shop for, or pretty much any other sunny occasion, florals are a fail-safe and can be kept in your wardrobe to be pulled out year after year without feeling dated or dull. The soft pastel tones of Eva’s dress make it feel all the more pretty, and the frilly trims up the feminine feel, too.

Sadly, Eva’s designer dress has now sold out, but after falling hard for her petal-powered piece, I have scoured the internet and found some really similar buys to recreate her look whatever your budget.

Shop the Look

Phase Eight Sarah Floral Dress £299 at Phase Eight Pink florals and ruffly trims will feel very special to wear, and this dress will ensure you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons at some upcoming nuptials. Nobody's Child Pink Floral Brea Midi Dress £140 at Nobody's Child The ruched and drawstring waist on this rose-covered piece will add shape and definition while still being very easy to wear and move around in. Gold or silver shoes will make a winning footnote, too. Mac Duggal Drawstring Shoulder Floral Chiffon Tiered Gown £307.97 at Nordstrom The tiered ruffles on this statement-making dress add plenty of drama while still being very elegant and classic. Finish with wedges and minimal jewels to let the dress have it's moment.

Complete the Look

Zara Metallic effect heel slingback £49.99 at Zara UK A shiny gold pair of heels will work with any dress in your wardrobe so I guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of them. The mid-height heel on this pair mean they will easily work as comfortable wedding guest shoes. Boden Iris Snaffle Flat Sandals £97 at Boden UK Soft tan sandals will bring more of a daytime spin to your floral dress and will then work with an endless number of sunny day outfits. There is a red and green version of this style available too. Office Florie Soft Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £29 at Office Shoes Simple yet pretty ballet pumps are always a winner at this time of year and a soft blush colour-way will work particularly well with a heavily patterned dress or skirt.

Softer pastel tones like Eva's will have a delicate and soft feel, but if bolder looks are your thing, opt for much brighter shades or jumbo blooms.

If a full flower-covered dress feels too much to you, simply try some patterned separates instead. A floaty blouse buddied up with tailored cream trousers will always look chic, or match up a petal print skirt with a simple vest top and heels.