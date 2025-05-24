Eva Mendes’ summer-ready rose print dress is making me fall in love with floaty florals
She was 'so excited' to wear this flattering floral print dress - and it's easy to see why
Florals and ruffles will bring romance to any special occasion, and Eva Mendes' rose-covered dress is the perfect way to wear this pretty trend. The actress shared pictures of herself wearing an absolutely stunning rose-covered dress, and as always, the star looked blooming gorgeous.
The design that Eva opted for that sent my fashion-loving heart into a spin was the Melody Floating dress by Zimmerman, and she finished it perfectly with just a pair of patterned court shoes. It made for a seriously romantic look, and it’s the type of outfit that will work beautifully as one of the best wedding guest dresses for this season.
Whether you have a big day to shop for, or pretty much any other sunny occasion, florals are a fail-safe and can be kept in your wardrobe to be pulled out year after year without feeling dated or dull. The soft pastel tones of Eva’s dress make it feel all the more pretty, and the frilly trims up the feminine feel, too.
Sadly, Eva’s designer dress has now sold out, but after falling hard for her petal-powered piece, I have scoured the internet and found some really similar buys to recreate her look whatever your budget.
A shiny gold pair of heels will work with any dress in your wardrobe so I guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of them. The mid-height heel on this pair mean they will easily work as comfortable wedding guest shoes.
Softer pastel tones like Eva's will have a delicate and soft feel, but if bolder looks are your thing, opt for much brighter shades or jumbo blooms.
If a full flower-covered dress feels too much to you, simply try some patterned separates instead. A floaty blouse buddied up with tailored cream trousers will always look chic, or match up a petal print skirt with a simple vest top and heels.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
