Forget butter yellow, Zara Tindall just made lemon hues the go-to shade of the summer

Pastels always surge in popularity this time of year and I might have just been convinced to give lemon yellow a try.

Zara Tindall attends day 3 &#039;St Patrick&#039;s Thursday&#039; of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Each year, there are always some new hues which become a massive trend. For spring/summer 2025 that’s butter yellow, but Zara Tindall has just won me over with a similar, but brighter, alternative.

Lemon has never been on my ‘must-wear’ list for the season, but she made it look so fresh and fun in a new picture. Zara’s husband Mike posted a snap of the two of them at the Belfry Hotel and Resort looking smart in the sunshine.

Zara wore the yellow mini Aurelie dress by Leo Lin, an Australian designer she often wears alongside pieces from the best British clothing brands. The couple were marking the conclusion of the Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament.

Shop Lemon Yellow Dresses

Phase Eight Linen Midi Dress
Phase Eight Linen Midi Dress

Crafted from breathable linen - one of the season's most-worn fabrics - this yellow midi dress is casual enough to wear with trainers or flats, and still feels quite polished. You can dress it up with espadrilles or heels for an event and the tortoiseshell buttons mean it works well with tan and brown tones.

ME+EM Gather Detail Dress
ME+EM Gather Detail Dress

What's better for summer than a dress that doesn't require ironing? This dress is made from what ME+EM describes as textured, iron-free cheesecloth and it's got an elasticated bodice for comfortable stretch. The pockets are practical and the flowing skirt makes this so elegant.

Wallis Satin Pleated Dress
Wallis Satin Pleated Dress

Ideal as a wedding guest dress as well as for date nights and other special occasions, this pleated midi dress is such a joyful hue. The satin gives it a stunning sheen and it features a wrap bodice and short flutter sleeves. The adjustable gold waist belt adds a touch more glamour.

The event is organised by the retired rugby star and they raised a lot of money for Cure Parkinson's and the Matt Hampson Foundation. They went quite dressy for this occasion and Zara’s Aurelie was such an elegant take on a mini dress.

To balance out the shorter length, it had a high crew neckline and short sleeves which were trimmed with floral appliques. The same adornments ran across the top of the bodice and they almost looked like tiny butterflies.

The A-line shape was classic and the matching belt brought added structure. Although a mini won’t be for everyone, what really struck me about Zara Tindall’s dress was the colour.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop More Easy-to-Style Yellow Pieces

Mint Velvet Lace Trimmed Top
Mint Velvet Lace Trimmed Top

Imagine this pastel yellow cotton top with a pair of classic white linen trousers or blue or white jeans! It is such a subtle tone of lemon and has a timeless silhouette, with a crew neckline and short sleeves trimmed with delicate lace.

Cos Oversized Linen Shirt
Cos Oversized Linen Shirt

Cos also make matching linen trousers to go with this shirt, though it would pair perfectly with jeans and skirts too. It's a very pale yellow and has a stepped hem, collared neckline and concealed buttons. The oversized fit makes this a great option as a light layer for a breezy day too.

Mango Straight Fit Trousers
Mango Straight Fit Trousers

Whether you want to wear these on beach holidays or at home, these straight-fit linen trousers are relaxed and breezy. The drawstring and elasticated waistband are a comfy feature and they're mid-rise. Slip on with a white shirt and sandals and you're good to go.

It’s described by the brand as "sorbet yellow" and I would say it’s lemon, which is slightly cooler and bolder than butter yellow.

So many of the best wedding guest dresses this season are butter-toned and this shade of yellow tends to be very warm and can even look closer to beige in some cases. Lemon is a fabulous option when you want to make more of a statement.

It feels fun and yet soft at the same time - and it’s easier to wear than you might think. Zara Tindall wore her yellow mini dress with her beloved Anya Hindmarch Maud clutch in woven gold leather and a pair of Julia Mays gold court shoes.

The important thing to remember when you’re styling a striking colour is to let it do all the talking. If you love colour clashing then go for it, but if not, then keep your accessories neutral.

Zara Tindall attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024, holding an Anya Hindmarch clutch

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Metallic gold, bronze, tan and white go well with lemon yellow and if the rest of your outfit is pared-back, it gives the whole look a sophisticated, cohesive feel like Zara’s had. Gold jewellery and sunglasses finished off the royal’s ensemble.

Because it’s a pastel hue, lemon just feels so summery and it would work for formal occasions as well as for smart-casual outfits. A lemon yellow top looks great with white trousers or jeans, or with blue denim, and yellow trousers can be paired with neutral T-shirts and cami tops.

So if butter yellow hasn’t entranced you, lemon is worth considering as an alternative - and I certainly am. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Zara bring this mini dress back out in the months and years to come.

