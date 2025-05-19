Forget butter yellow, Zara Tindall just made lemon hues the go-to shade of the summer
Pastels always surge in popularity this time of year and I might have just been convinced to give lemon yellow a try.
Each year, there are always some new hues which become a massive trend. For spring/summer 2025 that’s butter yellow, but Zara Tindall has just won me over with a similar, but brighter, alternative.
Lemon has never been on my ‘must-wear’ list for the season, but she made it look so fresh and fun in a new picture. Zara’s husband Mike posted a snap of the two of them at the Belfry Hotel and Resort looking smart in the sunshine.
Zara wore the yellow mini Aurelie dress by Leo Lin, an Australian designer she often wears alongside pieces from the best British clothing brands. The couple were marking the conclusion of the Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament.
Shop Lemon Yellow Dresses
Crafted from breathable linen - one of the season's most-worn fabrics - this yellow midi dress is casual enough to wear with trainers or flats, and still feels quite polished. You can dress it up with espadrilles or heels for an event and the tortoiseshell buttons mean it works well with tan and brown tones.
What's better for summer than a dress that doesn't require ironing? This dress is made from what ME+EM describes as textured, iron-free cheesecloth and it's got an elasticated bodice for comfortable stretch. The pockets are practical and the flowing skirt makes this so elegant.
Ideal as a wedding guest dress as well as for date nights and other special occasions, this pleated midi dress is such a joyful hue. The satin gives it a stunning sheen and it features a wrap bodice and short flutter sleeves. The adjustable gold waist belt adds a touch more glamour.
The event is organised by the retired rugby star and they raised a lot of money for Cure Parkinson's and the Matt Hampson Foundation. They went quite dressy for this occasion and Zara’s Aurelie was such an elegant take on a mini dress.
To balance out the shorter length, it had a high crew neckline and short sleeves which were trimmed with floral appliques. The same adornments ran across the top of the bodice and they almost looked like tiny butterflies.
The A-line shape was classic and the matching belt brought added structure. Although a mini won’t be for everyone, what really struck me about Zara Tindall’s dress was the colour.
Shop More Easy-to-Style Yellow Pieces
Cos also make matching linen trousers to go with this shirt, though it would pair perfectly with jeans and skirts too. It's a very pale yellow and has a stepped hem, collared neckline and concealed buttons. The oversized fit makes this a great option as a light layer for a breezy day too.
It’s described by the brand as "sorbet yellow" and I would say it’s lemon, which is slightly cooler and bolder than butter yellow.
So many of the best wedding guest dresses this season are butter-toned and this shade of yellow tends to be very warm and can even look closer to beige in some cases. Lemon is a fabulous option when you want to make more of a statement.
It feels fun and yet soft at the same time - and it’s easier to wear than you might think. Zara Tindall wore her yellow mini dress with her beloved Anya Hindmarch Maud clutch in woven gold leather and a pair of Julia Mays gold court shoes.
The important thing to remember when you’re styling a striking colour is to let it do all the talking. If you love colour clashing then go for it, but if not, then keep your accessories neutral.
Metallic gold, bronze, tan and white go well with lemon yellow and if the rest of your outfit is pared-back, it gives the whole look a sophisticated, cohesive feel like Zara’s had. Gold jewellery and sunglasses finished off the royal’s ensemble.
Because it’s a pastel hue, lemon just feels so summery and it would work for formal occasions as well as for smart-casual outfits. A lemon yellow top looks great with white trousers or jeans, or with blue denim, and yellow trousers can be paired with neutral T-shirts and cami tops.
So if butter yellow hasn’t entranced you, lemon is worth considering as an alternative - and I certainly am. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Zara bring this mini dress back out in the months and years to come.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
