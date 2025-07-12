Scarlett Johansson's warm caramel co-ord is very Meghan Markle-coded

Move over, mocha mousse, this shade will win you plenty of compliments

Asking yourself what colour suits me? Personally, I adore a bright and bold outfit, but something a little more understated and pared-back can look just as chic. A perfect example is the look Scarlett Johansson recently wore while promoting Jurassic Park Rebirth with her co-stars in New York.

The actress opted for a gorgeous warm caramel-hued silk blouse and matching skirt by Giuliva Heritage, finishing it with the Hex Diamond Ring and Moonshine Diamond Necklace by luxury jewellery label, Jessica McCormack. They're both brands that Meghan Markle loves, and actually this neutral look on Scarlett is really reminiscent of an ensemble Meghan wore back in 2023.

It made for a fuss-free yet seriously high-fashion ensemble. The rich neutral tone really suited the blonde actress and made for a lighter alternative to this year’s ‘mocha mousse’ trend, whilst the glossy silk fabric added a little more glamour to her otherwise classic separates. The whole look is a winner for the current season, but it will easily see you through fall too.

Images Scarlett Johansson and Meghan Markle wearing similar neutral outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can recreate Scarlett's tan-toned co-ord with some very similar buys below. Whether you decide to go for a matching set or opt for the blouse to wear with your best wide leg jeans, the warmed-up neutral tone will work for years to come.

Lilysilk, Oversize Style Silk Blouse
Lilysilk
Oversize Style Silk Blouse

The loose fit and silky fabric of this shirt has a very similar look to Scarlett's. It will wow with tailored pants for the office or with a leather pencil skirt as a date night outfit.

Lilysilk, Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt
Lilysilk
Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt

This matching midi skirt will look gorgeous with the blouse for a top to toe colour block like the actress, or dress it down with a slogan tshirt and chunky sandals.

Swarovski , Una Angelic Necklace Collection
Swarovski
Una Angelic Necklace Collection

Understated yet extremely pretty, this timeless crystal-covered chain will bring some shine to even the simplest of outfits.

Topshop, Satin Shirt in Champagne
Topshop
Satin Shirt in Champagne

This light satin shirt will sit well with your leopard print jeans. Try adding some shiny jewelry for a little more oomph.

ROCOCO SAND, x REVOLVE Shirt
ROCOCO SAND
x REVOLVE Shirt

If you prefer a deeper shade of brown, try this satin number. It will look fabulous for a summer evening and then layer under a sweatshirt once the temperatures drop.

Lafayette 148 New York, Silk Charmeuse Popover Top
Lafayette 148 New York
Silk Charmeuse Popover Top

Get the look minus all the fiddly buttons with this collared piece. The straight cut and flowy shape will be easy and breezy to wear on even the warmest of days.

Rich chocolate and mocha tones have been a surprisingly big hit in the style stakes this summer, and Scarlett’s silky caramel set is another way to wear brown hues for the sunny weather.

When it comes to styling, try wearing with similar shades in one outfit for a modern and sleek feel, or simply team your tan separates with denim or fresh white. For a bolder spin, warm neutrals like these also work well with this year’s lime green trend or boldly colored stripes.

Once the weather cools, you’ll find tan tones very easy to wear as they lend themselves equally as well to fall colour palettes. You’ll be able to buddy your blouse up with everything from chunky grey knits to berry-hued corduroy.

