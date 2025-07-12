Scarlett Johansson's warm caramel co-ord is very Meghan Markle-coded

Asking yourself what colour suits me? Personally, I adore a bright and bold outfit, but something a little more understated and pared-back can look just as chic. A perfect example is the look Scarlett Johansson recently wore while promoting Jurassic Park Rebirth with her co-stars in New York.

The actress opted for a gorgeous warm caramel-hued silk blouse and matching skirt by Giuliva Heritage, finishing it with the Hex Diamond Ring and Moonshine Diamond Necklace by luxury jewellery label, Jessica McCormack. They're both brands that Meghan Markle loves, and actually this neutral look on Scarlett is really reminiscent of an ensemble Meghan wore back in 2023.

It made for a fuss-free yet seriously high-fashion ensemble. The rich neutral tone really suited the blonde actress and made for a lighter alternative to this year’s ‘mocha mousse’ trend, whilst the glossy silk fabric added a little more glamour to her otherwise classic separates. The whole look is a winner for the current season, but it will easily see you through fall too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can recreate Scarlett's tan-toned co-ord with some very similar buys below. Whether you decide to go for a matching set or opt for the blouse to wear with your best wide leg jeans, the warmed-up neutral tone will work for years to come.

Shop The Look

Rich chocolate and mocha tones have been a surprisingly big hit in the style stakes this summer, and Scarlett’s silky caramel set is another way to wear brown hues for the sunny weather.

When it comes to styling, try wearing with similar shades in one outfit for a modern and sleek feel, or simply team your tan separates with denim or fresh white. For a bolder spin, warm neutrals like these also work well with this year’s lime green trend or boldly colored stripes.

Once the weather cools, you’ll find tan tones very easy to wear as they lend themselves equally as well to fall colour palettes. You’ll be able to buddy your blouse up with everything from chunky grey knits to berry-hued corduroy.