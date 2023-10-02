The 12 best Christmas jumpers of 2023 – from sparkles to slogans to help you celebrate in style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best Christmas jumpers are guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit. With the temperatures starting to drop, there's no better time to start bolstering your knitwear collection and preparing for Christmas jumper day.

While it may feel a little early to start adding to your festive wardrobe, it's never too early to get your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe ready, especially when some brands still have discounted items from last year. Not only will you catch some deals, but shopping ahead of time for the best Christmas jumpers will put a stop to last-minute panic.

Much like your favourite Christmas party dress, a Christmas jumper is integral to a festive wardrobe. With popularity soaring in recent years, the best Christmas jumpers are now a mainstay of straight-to-market brands, with dozens of iterations across all budgets and categories in the run-up to the holiday season. Such is the popularity of the best Christmas jumpers that there is even a day dedicated to wearing your most spirited sweater whilst raising money for a good cause. While many credit Mark Darcy for the initial explosion in the style status of the Christmas jumper - after the character was spotted donning a particularly festive knit in Bridget Jones, having a holiday season wardrobe packed with joy-inducing pieces is nothing new.

From slogan sweaters and funny festive puns to cute character motif styles, classic fair isle knits, and subtle sparkly designs, there is a Christmas jumper for every sartorial style. Whether you're searching for the best Christmas jumpers to lounge in or to pair with your ugly Christmas pyjamas or want to get the whole family kitted out with the best matching Christmas jumpers, we've found some of the best bolster festive cheer and get fully decked out for a joyous December.

The best Christmas jumpers to shop now

It is pretty early to embrace festive cheer, so if you're not quite ready, we'll be updating this article regularly as more of the best Christmas jumpers reach our favourite stores. Next already have over 150 different styles, while Marks & Spencer's gorgeous range will be available in November, so don't forget to bookmark this page and check back for a wide range of options for the best Christmas jumpers for every style and budget.