The 12 best Christmas jumpers of 2023 – from sparkles to slogans to help you celebrate in style
From festively chic to cute and quirky, these are the best Christmas jumpers 2023 to get you in the festive spirit
The best Christmas jumpers are guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit. With the temperatures starting to drop, there's no better time to start bolstering your knitwear collection and preparing for Christmas jumper day.
While it may feel a little early to start adding to your festive wardrobe, it's never too early to get your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe ready, especially when some brands still have discounted items from last year. Not only will you catch some deals, but shopping ahead of time for the best Christmas jumpers will put a stop to last-minute panic.
Much like your favourite Christmas party dress, a Christmas jumper is integral to a festive wardrobe. With popularity soaring in recent years, the best Christmas jumpers are now a mainstay of straight-to-market brands, with dozens of iterations across all budgets and categories in the run-up to the holiday season. Such is the popularity of the best Christmas jumpers that there is even a day dedicated to wearing your most spirited sweater whilst raising money for a good cause. While many credit Mark Darcy for the initial explosion in the style status of the Christmas jumper - after the character was spotted donning a particularly festive knit in Bridget Jones, having a holiday season wardrobe packed with joy-inducing pieces is nothing new.
From slogan sweaters and funny festive puns to cute character motif styles, classic fair isle knits, and subtle sparkly designs, there is a Christmas jumper for every sartorial style. Whether you're searching for the best Christmas jumpers to lounge in or to pair with your ugly Christmas pyjamas or want to get the whole family kitted out with the best matching Christmas jumpers, we've found some of the best bolster festive cheer and get fully decked out for a joyous December.
The best Christmas jumpers to shop now
It is pretty early to embrace festive cheer, so if you're not quite ready, we'll be updating this article regularly as more of the best Christmas jumpers reach our favourite stores. Next already have over 150 different styles, while Marks & Spencer's gorgeous range will be available in November, so don't forget to bookmark this page and check back for a wide range of options for the best Christmas jumpers for every style and budget.
RRP: £24.99 | For a sweater that will up your Christmas spirit levels, emblazoned with 'candy cane', 'mistletoe' and 'tinsel time' slogans; there's no way this won't raise a smile.
RRP: £98 / $139 | The multiple star embellishment gives this jumper a nod to the festive season without going too OTT whilst the grey makes it wearable for a work Christmas party outfit and all winter.
RRP: was £99, now £79 / $210 | In one of the holiday season's hottest hues, the red and fair isle print combination renders it Christmas-ready. Pair with jeans or a sequin skirt for a party-feel.
RRP: £38 / $44.23 | One of the best sweaters for the Christmas period, you can’t beat a slogan for a dose of feel-good fashion. This cotton-blend sweater has a fleece lining so it’s soft against the skin.
RRP: was £349, now £105 / was $600, now $180 | Feathers are one of the top autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. Oozing festive glamour with diamante details, the chunky knit adds comfort to this jumper.
RRP: £45 / $77.99 | Add sparkle to your everyday outfit, with this sequin round neck. Easy to add to an existing work wardrobe, it can slip over a silky cami or a midi dress for a Christmas party outfit.
RRP: £55 / $65 | When it comes to outstanding knitwear, British clothing brand Joanie certainly knows how to bring that festive magic. With a repeated print, it's perfect for autumn and beyond.
RRP: £59 / $79 | A chic but statement jumper, you'll be the Christmas gift wherever you go this season with a striking sequin bow. Pair with skinny jeans or a leather skirt for an elegant festive outfit.
RRP: was £69, now £12 (UK only) | Tap into the metallic trend with this tinsel jumper, perfect for the festive season and beyond. Pair it with a midi skirt or over one your best dresses to add a twinkle to any outfit.
RRP: £39 / $59 | A Christmas jumper in December is a wardrobe essential. This chic snowflake V-neck is dressy enough for the office, without sacrificing the fun, Christmas spirit.
RRP: was £50, now £18 / was $60, now $22 | It's worth shopping early for the best Christmas jumpers for great finds like this. This classic red and green present jumper is super soft. You can even get matching ones for the whole family.
