The best black boots to see you through autumn/winter 2023 in style
From biker boots to knee-high stompers, these are the best black boots to invest in now and wear all season
Autumn dressing calls for one thing: the best black boots. The one piece of footwear that can work for absolutely any outfit or occasion, it pays to invest in the perfect pair of black boots that will see you through this season and beyond in both comfort and style.
Although black boots are a timeless staple, they are also one of the simplest things to buy to update your look without moving too far out of your comfort zone. The autumn/winter shoe trends predict that '70s-inspired pointed toes and lace-ups are set to be huge over the next few months, and both can easily be worked into your black boot collection with a few simple upgrades to classic shapes.
If your current best winter boots were selected for practicality rather than fashion, it might be time to choose a pair that can offer both. From the best Chelsea boots to heeled ankle boots, the best new-in boots in black offer a stylish answer to cold and wet weather footwear. Whether you need a new pair of office-worthy stompers or you want a trendy set of biker boots to add some edge to every ensemble this season, these are the best black boots to shop right now.
The best black boots for the new season
When selecting the best black boots for your autumn capsule wardrobe, think about versatility and the occasions you wish to wear them. There is no number of black boots you can or should have in your capsule wardrobe, and you may want both smart and casual styles, to cover all bases. We've rounded up a host of styles for all occasions that you can shop now and wear this season and beyond.
RRP: £225 / $295 | Biker boots are everywhere this season and this square-toe shape is a twist on the classic look. Wide calf friendly and extremely comfortable, this is a pair of black boots a womanandhome.com team member wears on repeat.
RRP: £45 / $125 | Heeled ankle boots will always serve you well, but this patent croc finish adds a little something extra. Switch out your summery best white trainers with these and style up with tights and a slinky midi skirt on cold winter days.
RRP: £225 / $125 | Your favourite pair of wellies just got a makeover. Made with 50% recycled rubber they will keep you comfortable and dry, whilst the chunky sole will contrast beautifully with a floaty feminine dress and chunky knit in transitional weather.
RRP: £275 / $310 | Duo offers eight different calf sizes to cater to all. This Western-style zip-up boot is perfect for styling with a fitted denim shirt to channel the denim trends 2023. Just finish off the look with one of the jewellery trends for 2023 for added sparkle.
RRP: £249 (UK only) | Spotted on the runways at the likes of Fendi and Gucci, lace-up boots are back in a big way. Give a nod to the Gorpcore trend by pairing these with your favourite waterproof jacket and some cargo trousers for a directional look.
RRP: £42.99 / $59.99 | After some extra height without any discomfort? These platform stompers have our vote. The right black boots for making a statement, these answer the question of how to style flared jeans and will look just as good with a sparkly dress come Christmas.
RRP: £150 / $210 | Dressy flats aren't always practical on chilly days but these ankle boots offer all the comfort with an extra dose of protection. Team with lightly tailored trousers and a roll neck as part of a work capsule wardrobe or mom jeans and a crewneck on weekends.
RRP: £55 (UK only) | In a super curvy calf fit, these slinky kitten heel boots are stretchy and comfortable for more formal occasions. Styled with a midi sequin skirt and black top, these will pull together a showstopping winter outfit idea.
RRP: £165 / $229 | These standout Chelsea boots have a premium feel to them but for a more affordable price. Stick to a fairly minimal outfit and finish off with one of the best trench coats to let the boots be the main focus of your look.
RRP: £475 (UK only) | These over-the-knee boots are pricey but you can be sure they will last a lifetime. Crafted in Italy from soft black suede, they are the ultimate accompaniment to jumper dresses for a cozy yet chic autumn look.
RRP: £139.99 / $229.99 | The best black boots can be updated with contrast stitching or detailing like this to make for a versatile yet statement shoe. Style with one of the best new autumn dresses in a neutral hue for a sleek and stylish finish.
RRP: £38 / $57 | Available in regular and wide fit, these simple buckled ankle boots will never go out of style. The best dresses for women over 50 can be easily made autumn appropriate by swapping sandals for sophisticated boots like these.
