Best autumn dresses to snap up as we start the new season

With a new season on the horizon, it's time to shop the best autumn dresses. Taking not of new colours, prints and silhouettes that are set to be popular in the months ahead, we've searched the high street for winning looks that will take you from work to weekend with ease.

The best autumn dresses are categorised by their readiness for a change in weather. Often with slightly longer sleeves, or crafted from weightier fabric, these are the best dresses for your autumn outfit ideas. With options for day to evening, or office attire through to casual weekend looks, there are no rigid rules when it comes to what makes a dress ready for a change in season, as you can also look to layer summer favourites, particularly for warm, early autumn weather.

Pulling together the best autumn dresses, we've concentrated on finding frocks of all hem lengths that can be teamed with everything from boots to trainers, incorporating mini, maxi and the best midi dresses to ensure everyone is catered for. Darker based florals, tactile fabrications such as knits and cord create the basis for cooler climes, giving a cosy feel. While the weather can remain warm until later in the year, the best autumn dresses are easily layered if the temperatures don't quite meet expectations.

12 best autumn dresses to shop now

We've rounded up the best autumn dresses that are perfect for shopping right now, in preparation of the months ahead. A mixture of punchy hues and classic neutrals, these looks are ideal for an autumn capsule wardrobe.