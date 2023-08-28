Best autumn dresses to snap up as we start the new season
I'm a fashion editor and these are 12 of the best autumn dresses I'd reccomend for a new season wardrobe
With a new season on the horizon, it's time to shop the best autumn dresses. Taking not of new colours, prints and silhouettes that are set to be popular in the months ahead, we've searched the high street for winning looks that will take you from work to weekend with ease.
The best autumn dresses are categorised by their readiness for a change in weather. Often with slightly longer sleeves, or crafted from weightier fabric, these are the best dresses for your autumn outfit ideas. With options for day to evening, or office attire through to casual weekend looks, there are no rigid rules when it comes to what makes a dress ready for a change in season, as you can also look to layer summer favourites, particularly for warm, early autumn weather.
Pulling together the best autumn dresses, we've concentrated on finding frocks of all hem lengths that can be teamed with everything from boots to trainers, incorporating mini, maxi and the best midi dresses to ensure everyone is catered for. Darker based florals, tactile fabrications such as knits and cord create the basis for cooler climes, giving a cosy feel. While the weather can remain warm until later in the year, the best autumn dresses are easily layered if the temperatures don't quite meet expectations.
12 best autumn dresses to shop now
We've rounded up the best autumn dresses that are perfect for shopping right now, in preparation of the months ahead. A mixture of punchy hues and classic neutrals, these looks are ideal for an autumn capsule wardrobe.
RRP: £80 / $110 | As we move into autumn dressing, long sleeves become ever more important in our wardrobe rotation. Offering light coverage and a little extra warmth, this printed jersey dress is easy to dress up for day or evening, we love it paired with the best new in boots for extra cosiness.
RRP: £35.99 / $49.90 | The best jumper dresses are ideal for transitional wardrobes, allowing you to carry on without a coat in early autumn. This striped design taps into our love of classic Breton tops, and is a pattern that promises to never go out of style. Perfect for a minimalist capsule wardrobe, pair with lace-up boots.
RRP: £59.99 / $99.99 | A wrap dress is one of the most universally flattering silhouettes and this satin shirt dress delivers glamour and sophistication in droves. When it comes to how to wear a wrap dress, a design with a little drapery over a midriff offers contouring properties. We love this punchy green hue too.
RRP: £74.99 / $119 | Bows are a major autumn/winter shoe trend for 2023 and we saw this embellishment detail added into dresses too. This dramatic bowed neckline will up your workwear capsule wardrobe, although with a pair of heels and a statement cuff, this could double up as one of the best cocktail dresses too.
RRP: £350 / $595 | Floral frocks aren't just the best summer dresses, they're the perfect autumn dress buy too. Opt for slightly moodier florals with darker background colours to usher in the cooler weather. This floaty design has a tiered ruffle trim, full sleeves and high neck making it suitable for dressier occasions.
RRP: £115 (UK only) | The denim trends 2023 ushered in an emphasis on waists and this tailored, cinching denim dress hits the market. With a fuller skirt to glide over hips and bums, the seamed waist detailing gives a nod to vintage corsets, creating an hourglass silhouette in what is often considered a bulky fabric.
RRP: £55 (UK only) | Available up to a size 20, this geometric printed dress is ideal for work or weekend. Pair with dressy flats for a more laid-back feel, or add some boots that will tuck under the midi hemline. With a shorter sleeve, this dress is ideal for those in-between autumnal days when the sun is still shining.
RRP: £109 / $186 | Offering a delightfully vintage feel, this distorted print dress featured a pleated skirt and waist-cinching wide belt - great for those looking to create or highlight an hourglass body shape. The shirt style front, with V-neck and neat collar detailing is flattering across the bust. Ideal for what to wear to a winter wedding.
RRP: £45 (UK only) | Cute and checked, there is something truly autumnal about tartan dresses. Giving a nod to the punk trend, highlighted on the catwalk as part of this season's autumn/winter 2023 fashion trends, this midi-length design with 3/4 sleeves is perfect for pairing with some lug sole boots.
RRP: £99.95 / $139.95 | With a slight cottagecore feel, this collared dress with micro paisley print is on our best autumn dresses hit list. The drawcord style waist allows you to create a nipped-in shape that highlights your silhouette, balancing out the fuller skirt. Pairable with heels, boots or even trainers.
RRP: £75 (International delivery available) | British clothing brand Hush has some of the best autumn dresses and this dark green leopard print is a truly timeless buy. The tiered shape with relaxed waistband is easy to wear across all different shapes, while the 3/4 sleeve delivers a practical autumn buy.
RRP: £59 / $100 | Pocket fronted, this pinafore dress is a master class for those looking to layer their autumnal wardrobe. The cord offers a tactile finish, while the poppy print adds brightness. Slip over fine knits, on-trend white shirts, or full sleeved tops to create a more dramatic feel, the options are endless.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
