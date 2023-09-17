I'm a fashion editor and these are the autumn/winter dress trends 2023 I'd recommend investing in this season

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The autumn/winter dress trends 2023 will ensure you have plenty of one-and-done outfits that look and feel directional. The easiest way to update your wardrobe, without having to fuss about matching items, there are five key looks that were all over the runways last February.

The best autumn dresses will help to ease your wardrobe into a new season. With new season drops aplenty, expect dresses with longer sleeves and slightly weightier fabric as a way of signalling a start to cooler climes. The latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 are full of great dress silhouettes that cover everything from casual to smarter occasions and help to negate the need for too much styling.

Showcased in February, we've had six months to digest the latest runway looks, that covered everything from the latest autumn/winter handbag trends to the best new-in boots, but it's not just accessories that have been given a new lease of life. There were 5 key autumn/winter dress trends that we expect to be everywhere from the high street to designer brands and we've rounded up how you can wear them right now.

Autumn/winter dress trends 2023

The autumn/winter dress trends 2023 will help to underpin your autumn and winter capsule wardrobes, updating existing looks in a jiffy. While there will be lots of seasonal classics in stores, these 5 key trends pull out some of the best dress silhouette ideas for the season ahead.

1. Gothic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gothic-inspired styles are often a hit for autumn/winter dress trends and this look was prevalent across all the major cities. Black and lacey, with oversized collars and statement bows, there were lots of gothic-style midi dresses delivering day and evening inspiration. To complete the look, pair your frock with the best black boots (preferably with stompy soles) and a slick of black eyeliner to really lean into the aesthetic.

2. Red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often associated with the festive season, red is one of the big fashion colour trends 2023, making a statement on catwalks across the globe. Used for both smart, casual and formalwear, this is a colour you can embrace across all aspects of your wardrobe, including coat trends, separates and accessories.

While all shades of red are appropriate for the months ahead, classic, bold ruby hues offer the most timeless of buys, as these are guaranteed to still work for the winter season in years to come. Go tonal in an all red look, or contrast with neutrals such as camel, black or navy.

Mango Red Puffed Dress View at Mango RRP: £79.99 / $129.99 | Tapping into both the red and the sheer autumn/winter dress trends for 2023, this midi-length design can be dressed up for an occasion, or worn casually with boots. Add a slim contrast belt to highlight your waist and add shape. Zara Draped Red Dress View at Zara RRP: £49.99 / $69.90 | If you're looking to add curves to your top half, then this dress will work perfectly. The fuller fabric at the bust area adds curves, while the slinky bias-cut skirt will elegantly drape over the stomach, hips and thighs. Alice & Olivia Shirt Dress View at Net A Porter RRP: £460 / $465 | The best shirt dresses are a key component to autumn outfit ideas, adding an instantly tailored and polished feel to an ensemble. This bold red dress fits the trend perfectly, but the classic silhouette gives this design lots of longevity.

3. Moody Blooms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not just for summer dresses, floral prints work all year through, and when it comes to the autumn/winter dress trends 2023, blooms were back with a bang. Showcased at all scales and colours, one thing that does render a floral print autumn/winter ready is the use of a dark background colour. Generally based on a black background, regardless of how bright the blooms go, the more subdued base ushers in the cooler months.

4. Sheer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps a weight of fabric more associated for warmer months, the prevalance for sheer fabrics within autumn/winter dress trends is in part due to their use for evening wear and the party season is a big driver for dress purchases. While this trend was seen on the runway in multiple hues, for the most timeless iteration, invest in little black dress, or black base print dress, that can be slotted into a minimalist capsule wardrobe and brought out year after year.

A sheer dress can be understandably daunting, but you can add extra coverage by adding a silky slip underneath, feeling more daring? Try a bodysuit.

Skim Mesh Long Sleeve Dress View at Skims RRP: £118 / $118 | Usually associated with the best shapewear, Skims isn't our natural shopping spot for dresses, however, this figure-lengthening design is a great statement piece. The sheer design can be layered over a bodysuit or slip dress for a more covered look. Karen Millen Sheer Mesh Dress View at Karen Millen RRP: £119 / $204 | Offering a nod to the autumn/winter dress trend 2023 for gothic dresses, this tulle spotty number features multiple sheer layers for a more dramatic effect. Toughen up for smart casual outfit ideas with a leather jacket and flat boots. All Saints Hanna Aretha Mesh Dress View at All Saints RRP: £139 / $229 | Best known for its leather jackets, All Saints, has a fantastic range of separates and dresses too. This black and gold design gives a subtle nod to the festive season too. For autumn, add a chunky cardigan to soften the look.

5. Ruching

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most figure flattering fits, ruching is one of those clever fabric manipulation techniques used by designers to create bodycon dresses that still skim hips, thighs and stomachs, as the light puckering or drapery gently glides over curves. This style was widely used for the autumn/winter dress trends for 2023, mainly in the realm of occasionwear, but it could easily translate to more office-appropriate styles.

As dresses in this cut tend to be more figure hugging, great shapewear will help to smooth, sculpt and support your silhouette.