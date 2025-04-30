Ruffled boho dresses are a summer occasionwear must-have - just ask Heidi Klum

From weddings to garden parties, this style of dress is effortlessly on-trend

Ruffled boho dresses are everywhere this summer – and for good reason. They're floaty, flattering, and an easy way to look effortlessly put-together for special occasions.

Heidi Klum's maxi dress with a bow-tie neck and fluid ruffles that framed the bottom skirt is the perfect example of how impactful these dresses can be. And although she's paired the dress with a burgundy faux fur coat and patent leather boots, options that we might not reach for during the warmer months, we're simply taken by the dusty pink dress alone.

So, what is boho style in 2025? In short, its revival this year can be credited to Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloe, where flowing layers, billowing sleeves, and ruffles took centre stage. However, boho chic has been gaining traction in the fashion world for years.

Shop our favourite boho ruffled dresses

Zara Short Ruffled Dress

If you're wanting to nail chic boho style but you're wondering where to start, opt for an easy-to-wear strappy ruffled dress. Style with an ecru blazer and nude slingback heels.

ASOS Beaded Ruffle Maxi Dress

If you're looking to make an impact, we'd suggest opting for this glamorous maxi dress in berry pink. Wear this for almost any special occasion, from garden parties to loved ones' nuptials.

Socialitte Ruffle Tiered Midi Dress

The tiered skirt and fluttery material give movement to this floaty midi dress, offering a relaxed yet flattering silhouette that gently skims past your middle. This is a great choice for those after stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

Nobody's Child Burgundy Ruffled Mini Dress

In a deep brown shade, this dress has romantic ruffles that fall down the tiered silhouette. The floaty sleeves are great for additional coverage, and the mini length works perfectly with knee-high boots.

Nordstrom Haylay Square Sunglasses

You don't need to stick exclusively to brown or black when shopping for eyewear. This pink colour will help you channel your inner bohemian this season and beyond.

Jeffrey Campbell Maximal Knee High Boot

Team your boho dresses with knee-high boots to ensure maximum impact. Now with 60% off, this burgundy leather pair won't let you down, plus you can wear them all year round from season to season.

Spotted in New York in early April, she wore a maxi dress which featured loose sheer layers of fabric with ruffled edges and a scarf tied in a large bow at the neck. And although we aren't sure where her original dress is from, there are plenty of high street alternatives to shop for. She accessorised with pink-tinted sunglasses, leather red wine coloured boots, and a burgundy fur coat which matched her dress.

It's no surprise that chic boho style dresses have also become a go-to for occasionwear, and they work perfectly for sunny daytime events, so whether you're wondering what to wear to a christening or on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, we'd suggest trying out this style. And because boho-chic is central to the fashion trends of 2025, you have probably already seen plenty of ruffled, boho-inspired options to shop this season.

Whilst luxury brands like Chloe and Ulla Johnson might have led the way, high street retailers have quickly followed, offering sophisticated ruffled dresses in trending pastel shades. Take a look at some of our favourites below.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

