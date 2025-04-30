Ruffled boho dresses are a summer occasionwear must-have - just ask Heidi Klum
From weddings to garden parties, this style of dress is effortlessly on-trend
Ruffled boho dresses are everywhere this summer – and for good reason. They're floaty, flattering, and an easy way to look effortlessly put-together for special occasions.
Heidi Klum's maxi dress with a bow-tie neck and fluid ruffles that framed the bottom skirt is the perfect example of how impactful these dresses can be. And although she's paired the dress with a burgundy faux fur coat and patent leather boots, options that we might not reach for during the warmer months, we're simply taken by the dusty pink dress alone.
So, what is boho style in 2025? In short, its revival this year can be credited to Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloe, where flowing layers, billowing sleeves, and ruffles took centre stage. However, boho chic has been gaining traction in the fashion world for years.
Shop our favourite boho ruffled dresses
If you're wanting to nail chic boho style but you're wondering where to start, opt for an easy-to-wear strappy ruffled dress. Style with an ecru blazer and nude slingback heels.
If you're looking to make an impact, we'd suggest opting for this glamorous maxi dress in berry pink. Wear this for almost any special occasion, from garden parties to loved ones' nuptials.
The tiered skirt and fluttery material give movement to this floaty midi dress, offering a relaxed yet flattering silhouette that gently skims past your middle. This is a great choice for those after stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
In a deep brown shade, this dress has romantic ruffles that fall down the tiered silhouette. The floaty sleeves are great for additional coverage, and the mini length works perfectly with knee-high boots.
You don't need to stick exclusively to brown or black when shopping for eyewear. This pink colour will help you channel your inner bohemian this season and beyond.
Spotted in New York in early April, she wore a maxi dress which featured loose sheer layers of fabric with ruffled edges and a scarf tied in a large bow at the neck. And although we aren't sure where her original dress is from, there are plenty of high street alternatives to shop for. She accessorised with pink-tinted sunglasses, leather red wine coloured boots, and a burgundy fur coat which matched her dress.
It's no surprise that chic boho style dresses have also become a go-to for occasionwear, and they work perfectly for sunny daytime events, so whether you're wondering what to wear to a christening or on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, we'd suggest trying out this style. And because boho-chic is central to the fashion trends of 2025, you have probably already seen plenty of ruffled, boho-inspired options to shop this season.
Whilst luxury brands like Chloe and Ulla Johnson might have led the way, high street retailers have quickly followed, offering sophisticated ruffled dresses in trending pastel shades. Take a look at some of our favourites below.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Princess Charlotte has inherited a love for this surprisingly mature snack from Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte is partial to a rather grown-up snack...
-
Why does June push Serena off the train in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?
June has no reason to defend the woman who played such a big part in the trauma and misery she's suffered, so why save her?
-
Amal Clooney’s gingham pants are the statement summer staple our closets are crying out for
The human rights lawyer demos how to wear this popular print
-
Michelle Pfeiffer's sapphire blue swimsuit and crystal-encrusted shades take poolside glamour to a whole new level
Relaxing by the pool has never looked so good
-
Jennifer Aniston's flattering maxi dress is ideal for summer - we're shopping similar styles for weddings and warm days
Jennifer has long been known for her chic yet simplistic style - so it's no shock that her latest maxi dress moment is one we're keen to copy now the weather is warming up
-
Clodagh McKenna just did French girl style in full high street - and one simple accessory took it to the next level
If we had to imagine an outfit to sum up French fashion it wouldn’t be far off Clodagh McKenna’s Breton striped spring look.
-
Jennifer Aniston proved simple styling is always chic in a white T-shirt and skinny jeans
Jennifer Aniston gives an update to the classic jeans and T-shirt combo
-
Amal Clooney rarely dresses down in denim - but her boyfriend jeans were ideal dinner date attire
Teamed with a cropped black blazer and sparkly top, the casual pants are easily dressed up
-
Spring weather sending your style into a spin? Reese Witherspoon’s pointelle jumper and jeans are the answer
The star's fresh take on the classic ensemble is perfect for this time of year
-
Amanda Holden is a master of top-to-toe colour looks - her tomato red outfit is making me want to try the trend
Looking to embrace some bolder shades for the summer months? Amanda's chic wardrobe will inspire you