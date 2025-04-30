Ruffled boho dresses are a summer occasionwear must-have - just ask Heidi Klum

Ruffled boho dresses are everywhere this summer – and for good reason. They're floaty, flattering, and an easy way to look effortlessly put-together for special occasions.

Heidi Klum's maxi dress with a bow-tie neck and fluid ruffles that framed the bottom skirt is the perfect example of how impactful these dresses can be. And although she's paired the dress with a burgundy faux fur coat and patent leather boots, options that we might not reach for during the warmer months, we're simply taken by the dusty pink dress alone.

So, what is boho style in 2025? In short, its revival this year can be credited to Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloe, where flowing layers, billowing sleeves, and ruffles took centre stage. However, boho chic has been gaining traction in the fashion world for years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop our favourite boho ruffled dresses

Spotted in New York in early April, she wore a maxi dress which featured loose sheer layers of fabric with ruffled edges and a scarf tied in a large bow at the neck. And although we aren't sure where her original dress is from, there are plenty of high street alternatives to shop for. She accessorised with pink-tinted sunglasses, leather red wine coloured boots, and a burgundy fur coat which matched her dress.

It's no surprise that chic boho style dresses have also become a go-to for occasionwear, and they work perfectly for sunny daytime events, so whether you're wondering what to wear to a christening or on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, we'd suggest trying out this style. And because boho-chic is central to the fashion trends of 2025, you have probably already seen plenty of ruffled, boho-inspired options to shop this season.

Whilst luxury brands like Chloe and Ulla Johnson might have led the way, high street retailers have quickly followed, offering sophisticated ruffled dresses in trending pastel shades. Take a look at some of our favourites below.