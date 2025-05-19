Don't try the boho trend without seeing Rixo's new Spirit of Sol collection first
Full of floaty floral dresses and 70s-inspired crochet, Rixo's latest line is the way to channel your inner free spirit this season
Rixo describes their latest collection, Spirit of Sol, as "a vibrant celebration of the effortless glamour and energy of the early 1970s". And as soon as you take one look at the beautiful floaty dresses, vintage prints and irresistible embroidery, you'll see exactly why!
Way back in December, we called it: Boho Riche was going to be a huge spring/summer trend, and Rixo is on hand to help you lean in thanks to their newly-released line.
If you're wondering what is boho style? you can expect frills, florals, crochet and maxi dresses. Whether you're looking for occasionwear for a particular event, or you want to elevate your warm weather wardrobe, you'll find everything you're looking for - and more!
It is, without a doubt, my favourite British clothing brand, and I'm not alone. From Kate Middleton to Anna Kendrick, there are plenty of A-listers in the fan club.
Whether it's my beloved Rixo leopard print skirt or the linen pieces I bought from the spring collection, co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey just keep on delivering. The brand celebrates its ten year anniversary this year, so if you're yet to get involved, what are you waiting for?
Rixo 'Spirit of Sol' collection: our fashion editor's top picks
Available in UK sizes 6 to 26, and in select petite sizes, this dress is ideal if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses. It features a flattering, bra-concealing V-neckline and is cut on the bias.
I've got an older version of the Kendall dress in a similar floral print, and it's my summer go-to. The cotton fabric is wonderfully soft and cool, and the square neckline is so pretty. The shirred bodice stretches to fit perfectly, and the tiered skirt is, quite simply, perfection.
This dress is flying off the virtual shelves as we speak, so you'll have to be quick if you love 'Ibiza Night Teal' print. Team it with the matching scarf to go all out for the boho trend.
Be still, my beating heart! You'll be reaching for this linen-cotton canvas cover-up every day for the next few months, and it looks like a treasure you might have found at a vintage market. This is what I go to Rixo for - incredibly well-crafted pieces that you can't find elsewhere on the high street. Make like the model, and team it with a bag from the new Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collection.
A versatile skirt that will work with everything you already have in your summer capsule wardrobe, don't miss this must-have. Rixo might be famous for floral prints and leopard spots, but the more pared-back designs are just as stunning.
A photo posted by on
The collection landed online earlier this month, with pre-order pieces continuing to drop now.
And it's certainly proving popular! Between social media and reviews on the site, customers have been calling it "stunning", saying "I’d like one of everything from this collection please" and "Rixo just know how to make the perfect dress, perfect cut and fit. Love love the brand."
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
