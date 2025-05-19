Don't try the boho trend without seeing Rixo's new Spirit of Sol collection first

Rixo describes their latest collection, Spirit of Sol, as "a vibrant celebration of the effortless glamour and energy of the early 1970s". And as soon as you take one look at the beautiful floaty dresses, vintage prints and irresistible embroidery, you'll see exactly why!

Way back in December, we called it: Boho Riche was going to be a huge spring/summer trend, and Rixo is on hand to help you lean in thanks to their newly-released line.

If you're wondering what is boho style? you can expect frills, florals, crochet and maxi dresses. Whether you're looking for occasionwear for a particular event, or you want to elevate your warm weather wardrobe, you'll find everything you're looking for - and more!

It is, without a doubt, my favourite British clothing brand, and I'm not alone. From Kate Middleton to Anna Kendrick, there are plenty of A-listers in the fan club.

Whether it's my beloved Rixo leopard print skirt or the linen pieces I bought from the spring collection, co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey just keep on delivering. The brand celebrates its ten year anniversary this year, so if you're yet to get involved, what are you waiting for?

Rixo 'Spirit of Sol' collection: our fashion editor's top picks

The collection landed online earlier this month, with pre-order pieces continuing to drop now.

And it's certainly proving popular! Between social media and reviews on the site, customers have been calling it "stunning", saying "I’d like one of everything from this collection please" and "Rixo just know how to make the perfect dress, perfect cut and fit. Love love the brand."