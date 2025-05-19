Don't try the boho trend without seeing Rixo's new Spirit of Sol collection first

Full of floaty floral dresses and 70s-inspired crochet, Rixo's latest line is the way to channel your inner free spirit this season

Three model images of Rixo Spirit of Sol collection
(Image credit: Rixo)
Rixo describes their latest collection, Spirit of Sol, as "a vibrant celebration of the effortless glamour and energy of the early 1970s". And as soon as you take one look at the beautiful floaty dresses, vintage prints and irresistible embroidery, you'll see exactly why!

Way back in December, we called it: Boho Riche was going to be a huge spring/summer trend, and Rixo is on hand to help you lean in thanks to their newly-released line.

If you're wondering what is boho style? you can expect frills, florals, crochet and maxi dresses. Whether you're looking for occasionwear for a particular event, or you want to elevate your warm weather wardrobe, you'll find everything you're looking for - and more!

It is, without a doubt, my favourite British clothing brand, and I'm not alone. From Kate Middleton to Anna Kendrick, there are plenty of A-listers in the fan club.

Whether it's my beloved Rixo leopard print skirt or the linen pieces I bought from the spring collection, co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey just keep on delivering. The brand celebrates its ten year anniversary this year, so if you're yet to get involved, what are you waiting for?

Rixo 'Spirit of Sol' collection: our fashion editor's top picks

Rixo dress on model

Rixo
Evie Silk Midi Dress

Available in UK sizes 6 to 26, and in select petite sizes, this dress is ideal if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses. It features a flattering, bra-concealing V-neckline and is cut on the bias.

Rixo Kendall dress on model

Rixo
Kendall Cotton Midi Dress

I've got an older version of the Kendall dress in a similar floral print, and it's my summer go-to. The cotton fabric is wonderfully soft and cool, and the square neckline is so pretty. The shirred bodice stretches to fit perfectly, and the tiered skirt is, quite simply, perfection.

Rixo Gracye dress on model

Rixo
Gracye Midi Dress

This dress is flying off the virtual shelves as we speak, so you'll have to be quick if you love 'Ibiza Night Teal' print. Team it with the matching scarf to go all out for the boho trend.

Rixo Dove dress on model

Rixo
Dove Cotton Mini Dress

Rixo has both a blouse and a maxi dress in this embroidered cotton, so it feels only right to have a mini dress version. The button-down front makes it fuss-free to put on, and the collar is such a lovely touch. Pack it in your holiday suitcase.

Kenna - Brown
Rixo
Kenna Leather Sandals

What good is a dreamy dress without some sandals to pair with it? In sumptuous tan suede with a flower on the front, these are simple but striking. They're currently on pre-order but should come into stock any day now.

Rixo Percy blouse on model

Rixo
Percy Cotton Blouse

How pretty is this blouse? The contrast blue embroidery reminds me of sun-soaked holidays, and if you ask me, the sleeve length and loose fit is spot on for wearing with jeans on warm but breezy days.

Taya - Ciara Embroidery Cream
Rixo
Taya Embroidered Jacket

Be still, my beating heart! You'll be reaching for this linen-cotton canvas cover-up every day for the next few months, and it looks like a treasure you might have found at a vintage market. This is what I go to Rixo for - incredibly well-crafted pieces that you can't find elsewhere on the high street. Make like the model, and team it with a bag from the new Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collection.

Eilish Silk Skirt on model

Rixo
Eilish Silk Skirt

A versatile skirt that will work with everything you already have in your summer capsule wardrobe, don't miss this must-have. Rixo might be famous for floral prints and leopard spots, but the more pared-back designs are just as stunning.

Kyra - Cream
Rixo
Kyra Cotton Crochet Cardigan

This has got my name written all over it. It's a bit of an investment, but this crochet cardigan will work buttoned up with blue or white jeans, and you can throw it over any dress too. Well worth saving up for!

The collection landed online earlier this month, with pre-order pieces continuing to drop now.

And it's certainly proving popular! Between social media and reviews on the site, customers have been calling it "stunning", saying "I’d like one of everything from this collection please" and "Rixo just know how to make the perfect dress, perfect cut and fit. Love love the brand."

