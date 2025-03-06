The sun's out and so is the new Rixo collection - here's what's on my wishlist for spring

“March marks the moment we shake off winter and step into the season with fresh energy", says Orlagh McCloskey, CEO and Co-Founder of Rixo. I couldn't agree more: the glorious weather this week has definitely got me wanting to swap jeans and boots for dresses!

Rixo is one of the best British clothing brands, and it's certainly one of my own personal favourites. The Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Sandra Bullock are all fans too. Their pieces are more of an investment than if you went to H&M or Zara, but the designs are so beautiful that they're worth paying that bit more for.

Occasionwear is where Rixo really comes into its own, and they make some of the best wedding guest dresses. But the brand new Spring/Summer 2025 collection - which landed online this week - also features an unexpected range of co-ords. As ever, there's a real vintage vibe, and co-founders Orlagh and Henrietta have sought inspiration from the 1960s. Long-time Rixo obsessives like myself will be pleased to see plenty of leopard print in the mix too.

"It’s time to refresh wardrobes, rethink occasion dressing, and curate the ultimate wardrobe line-up for the months ahead" Orlagh says. So with that in mind, I've narrowed down the new line to help you choose. Credit cards at the ready...

Shop the Spring collection

Rixo offers a really clever try before you buy service, but don't spend too long making up your mind because key pieces - like the leopard print skirt often sell out.

And if you ever get chance, do visit the brand's flagship store on the King's Road in London. There's a cocktail bar, an in-store alterations expert, a pre-loved section and even a bridal suite.

Shop Rixo bestsellers

Rixo Dionne Suede Jacket £350 at Rixo Suede is a huge spring/summer fashion trend this year, and this one stands head and shoulders above similar styles I've seen thanks to the retro floral detailing. Sizes are super limited so don't miss out. Rixo Moss Blouse £ 125 (was £185) at Rixo The Moss blouse is a Rixo icon, and has been available in lots of different prints over the years. I have a red floral version, and a star print option in my own wardrobe, and I've worn them on rotation for years. Rixo Milly Leopard Coat £485 at Rixo You'll have seen this coat all over social media, and since I think I can proudly call myself a leopard print expert, it's one of the best animal print coats I've ever seen. The length, the collar, the super soft finish - it's flawless. It's just come back in stock but won't stick around for long.