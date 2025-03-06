The sun's out and so is the new Rixo collection - here's what's on my wishlist for spring

The 60s-inspired dresses are perfect for wedding season, but there are plenty of chic separates too

Three models wearing Rixo dresses
(Image credit: Rixo)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in Features

“March marks the moment we shake off winter and step into the season with fresh energy", says Orlagh McCloskey, CEO and Co-Founder of Rixo. I couldn't agree more: the glorious weather this week has definitely got me wanting to swap jeans and boots for dresses!

Rixo is one of the best British clothing brands, and it's certainly one of my own personal favourites. The Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Sandra Bullock are all fans too. Their pieces are more of an investment than if you went to H&M or Zara, but the designs are so beautiful that they're worth paying that bit more for.

Occasionwear is where Rixo really comes into its own, and they make some of the best wedding guest dresses. But the brand new Spring/Summer 2025 collection - which landed online this week - also features an unexpected range of co-ords. As ever, there's a real vintage vibe, and co-founders Orlagh and Henrietta have sought inspiration from the 1960s. Long-time Rixo obsessives like myself will be pleased to see plenty of leopard print in the mix too.

"It’s time to refresh wardrobes, rethink occasion dressing, and curate the ultimate wardrobe line-up for the months ahead" Orlagh says. So with that in mind, I've narrowed down the new line to help you choose. Credit cards at the ready...

Shop the Spring collection

Kendall Cotton Midi Dress
Rixo Kendall Cotton Midi Dress

I've actually got a floral version of the Kendall dress, which I picked up at a sample sale. This time around, it's available in antelope print (which is almost like an elevated leopard spot!), or classic polka dots too. You'll be seeing this everywhere in summer. The shirred bodice stretches to fit you perfectly and you can wear your best bra underneath, which is always a win.

Quince Cotton Blouse
Rixo Quince Cotton Blouse

If you've never tried Rixo before, this cotton blouse is a great place to start. I'm particularly a fan of their cotton pieces (which always make the cut when I'm deciding what to pack in hand luggage for a holiday). The collar on this is very sweet, and it's also available in a peachy pink hue.

Iveta Linen-Blend Trousers
Rixo Iveta Linen-Blend Trousers

Rixo and linen? What a dream combination. The matching Zinia top has got your name written all over it if you're a fan of the vintage look, but if you're only going to buy one piece, make it these black trousers.

Hayley Silk Midi Dress
Rixo Hayley Silk Midi Dress

One of the questions I get asked most as a fashion editor is where to buy the most stylish dresses. I've been to many a wedding wearing Rixo, and this multicoloured midi is perfect for any big day, whether it's on a beach abroad or a bit closer to home.

Amari Midi Dress
Rixo Amari Midi Dress

Rixo has the magic touch when it comes to designing dresses that flatter, and you can't go wrong with the lace trim V-neckline and little sleeves on this style. Buy it now and wear it with a chunky jumper layered over the top and your best white trainers while it's still a little chilly.

Edina Cotton Maxi Dress
Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress

Mark my words, this maxi will be sold out in a few weeks. According to the site, "Edina is the big sister to our bestselling Ellery blouse", and since it's available in sizes 6 to 26, in both petite and regular lengths, the size range is really impressive.

Rixo offers a really clever try before you buy service, but don't spend too long making up your mind because key pieces - like the leopard print skirt often sell out.

And if you ever get chance, do visit the brand's flagship store on the King's Road in London. There's a cocktail bar, an in-store alterations expert, a pre-loved section and even a bridal suite.

Shop Rixo bestsellers

Dionne Suede Jacket
Rixo Dionne Suede Jacket

Suede is a huge spring/summer fashion trend this year, and this one stands head and shoulders above similar styles I've seen thanks to the retro floral detailing. Sizes are super limited so don't miss out.

Moss Silk Blouse
Rixo Moss Blouse

The Moss blouse is a Rixo icon, and has been available in lots of different prints over the years. I have a red floral version, and a star print option in my own wardrobe, and I've worn them on rotation for years.

Rixo Milly Leopard Coat

Rixo Milly Leopard Coat

You'll have seen this coat all over social media, and since I think I can proudly call myself a leopard print expert, it's one of the best animal print coats I've ever seen. The length, the collar, the super soft finish - it's flawless. It's just come back in stock but won't stick around for long.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸