Claudia Winkleman's green coat and jumper on The Traitors tonight has got us shopping deep forest tones

We adore Claudia Winkleman's mossy green jumper and coat from Wednesday night's episode of The Traitors and it's got us ready to fill our wardrobes with muted forest hues.

Like many people watching season 2 of The Traitors, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits have become a complete fashion obsession as the presenter has worn incredible looks for every episode! Whether it's Claudia Winkleman's cable knit Traitors jumper or even Claudia Winkleman's fingerless gloves, which were a more avant-garde look for the host, we can't get enough of her style!

On Wednesday 24th January the host stepped out in an entirely green look that we adore! Here's how to shop the exact looks, plus some similar less expensive styles.

(Image credit: BBC)

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Green Coat

Shop Claudia's Green Jumper

Exact Match Lauren Aston Designs Roll Up Knit Down Jumper Visit Site RRP: £225 | The exact jumper worn by Claudia. This beautiful jumper has a sumptuous roll neck, lovely raglan-style sleeves, and gentle balloon-shaped sleeves. The jumper comes in 4 sizes, ranging from 6-28, and is an oversized style. La Ligne Toujours Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Visit Site RRP: £470 | This 'Toujours' turtleneck sweater is made from soft, ribbed cashmere and designed for a relaxed fit that's emphasised by slouchy shoulders. Joseph Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater Visit Site RRP: £395 | Ribbed-knitted from wool, it has a slouchy turtleneck and split high-low hem. Style yours with everything from jeans to skirts.

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Hunter Wellies

Exact Match Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots Visit Site RRP: £97.84 | Formed of natural rubber, each pair of Hunters is made from 28 hand-cut parts and assembled over three days on an aluminium last bespoke to Hunter, before being vulcanised for superior protection. Hunter Original Tall Side Adjustable Wellington Boots Visit Site RRP: £114.75 | Claudia's style on the Traitors features plenty of classic Hunter wellington boots in various styles including black and navy.

(Image credit: BBC)

As The Traitors final is only days away, there will only be a few more looks from Queen Claudia before the series finishes. Fortunately the series has given us more than enough inspiration to fill our wardrobes and to keep us going until the next season of the show.

The Traitors final episode is set to take place this week on Friday, January 26th, 2024. As per the normal schedule, the final three episodes will air tonight, tomorrow and Friday night respectively.