Claudia Winkleman's green coat and jumper on The Traitors tonight has got us shopping deep forest tones

(Image credit: BBC)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

We adore Claudia Winkleman's mossy green jumper and coat from Wednesday night's episode of The Traitors and it's got us ready to fill our wardrobes with muted forest hues. 

Like many people watching season 2 of The Traitors, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits have become a complete fashion obsession as the presenter has worn incredible looks for every episode! Whether it's Claudia Winkleman's cable knit Traitors jumper or even Claudia Winkleman's fingerless gloves, which were a more avant-garde look for the host, we can't get enough of her style!

On Wednesday 24th January the host stepped out in an entirely green look that we adore! Here's how to shop the exact looks, plus some similar less expensive styles.

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors season 2

(Image credit: BBC)

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Green Coat

OutnetExact Match
Officine Generale Amber Cashmere Felt Coat

RRP: Was £1,320 Now £396 | Made from 100% Cashmere this stunning coat is currently on sale - and is the exact one worn by Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors.

Zara
Zara Manteco Wool Coat

RRP: £149 | If you can't stretch to Claudia's exact green coat, this Zara number is a gorgeous alternative. Made of a spun Manteco wool blend and featuring a classic Lapel collar and long sleeves with buttoned openings. It's a timeless piece perfect for autumn and winters for years to come. 

River Island
River Island Khaki Wool Coat

RRP: Was £80 Now £68 | Wool-style coat made from polyester with a single breast style and wide lapels. In a rich khaki shade falling at a knee-length cut.

Shop Claudia's Green Jumper

Lauren Aston DesignsExact Match
Lauren Aston Designs Roll Up Knit Down Jumper

RRP: £225 | The exact jumper worn by Claudia. This beautiful jumper has a sumptuous roll neck, lovely raglan-style sleeves, and gentle balloon-shaped sleeves. The jumper comes in 4 sizes, ranging from 6-28, and is an oversized style.

La Ligne
La Ligne Toujours Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

RRP: £470 | This 'Toujours' turtleneck sweater is made from soft, ribbed cashmere and designed for a relaxed fit that's emphasised by slouchy shoulders. 

joseph
Joseph Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater

RRP: £395 | Ribbed-knitted from wool, it has a slouchy turtleneck and split high-low hem. Style yours with everything from jeans to skirts.

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Hunter Wellies

Hunter welliesExact Match
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots

RRP: £97.84 | Formed of natural rubber, each pair of Hunters is made from 28 hand-cut parts and assembled over three days on an aluminium last bespoke to Hunter, before being vulcanised for superior protection. 

John Lewis Tall Hunter Wellies
Hunter Original Tall Side Adjustable Wellington Boots

RRP: £114.75 | Claudia's style on the Traitors features plenty of classic Hunter wellington boots in various styles including black and navy. 

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors series 2

(Image credit: BBC)

As The Traitors final is only days away, there will only be a few more looks from Queen Claudia before the series finishes. Fortunately the series has given us more than enough inspiration to fill our wardrobes and to keep us going until the next season of the show.

The Traitors final episode is set to take place this week on Friday, January 26th, 2024. As per the normal schedule, the final three episodes will air tonight, tomorrow and Friday night respectively. 

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


