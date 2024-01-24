Claudia Winkleman's green coat and jumper on The Traitors tonight has got us shopping deep forest tones
Here's where to shop for Claudia Winkleman's green look as the host wore a cashmere coat, wellies and a cosy knit jumper on The Traitors
We adore Claudia Winkleman's mossy green jumper and coat from Wednesday night's episode of The Traitors and it's got us ready to fill our wardrobes with muted forest hues.
Like many people watching season 2 of The Traitors, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits have become a complete fashion obsession as the presenter has worn incredible looks for every episode! Whether it's Claudia Winkleman's cable knit Traitors jumper or even Claudia Winkleman's fingerless gloves, which were a more avant-garde look for the host, we can't get enough of her style!
On Wednesday 24th January the host stepped out in an entirely green look that we adore! Here's how to shop the exact looks, plus some similar less expensive styles.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Green Coat
Exact Match
RRP:
Was £1,320 Now £396 | Made from 100% Cashmere this stunning coat is currently on sale - and is the exact one worn by Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors.
RRP: £149 | If you can't stretch to Claudia's exact green coat, this Zara number is a gorgeous alternative. Made of a spun Manteco wool blend and featuring a classic Lapel collar and long sleeves with buttoned openings. It's a timeless piece perfect for autumn and winters for years to come.
RRP:
Was £80 Now £68 | Wool-style coat made from polyester with a single breast style and wide lapels. In a rich khaki shade falling at a knee-length cut.
Shop Claudia's Green Jumper
Exact Match
RRP: £225 | The exact jumper worn by Claudia. This beautiful jumper has a sumptuous roll neck, lovely raglan-style sleeves, and gentle balloon-shaped sleeves. The jumper comes in 4 sizes, ranging from 6-28, and is an oversized style.
RRP: £470 | This 'Toujours' turtleneck sweater is made from soft, ribbed cashmere and designed for a relaxed fit that's emphasised by slouchy shoulders.
RRP: £395 | Ribbed-knitted from wool, it has a slouchy turtleneck and split high-low hem. Style yours with everything from jeans to skirts.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Hunter Wellies
Exact Match
RRP: £97.84 | Formed of natural rubber, each pair of Hunters is made from 28 hand-cut parts and assembled over three days on an aluminium last bespoke to Hunter, before being vulcanised for superior protection.
RRP: £114.75 | Claudia's style on the Traitors features plenty of classic Hunter wellington boots in various styles including black and navy.
As The Traitors final is only days away, there will only be a few more looks from Queen Claudia before the series finishes. Fortunately the series has given us more than enough inspiration to fill our wardrobes and to keep us going until the next season of the show.
The Traitors final episode is set to take place this week on Friday, January 26th, 2024. As per the normal schedule, the final three episodes will air tonight, tomorrow and Friday night respectively.
