Claudia Winkleman's red leather gloves are iconic on The Traitors and they're under £25 on Amazon

Claudia Winkleman's red leather gloves are iconic in The Traitors and they're under £25 on Amazon with so many other colours to choose from

Claudia Winkleman’s red leather gloves have been catching people’s attention ever since the first episode of The Traitors season 2. Returning to present the latest series, Claudia has been spotted wearing everything from some of the best oversized jumpers to blazers and her outfits just wouldn’t be the same without her gloves.

Perhaps the most iconic of them all are Claudia’s red leather gloves which are not only incredibly statement but also very affordable. Crafted from practical and durable leather, her red fingerless gloves come up just above the knuckle, allowing for more mobility whilst keeping your hands warmer.

Throughout The Traitors Claudia often tends to opt for neutral outfits and so when the opportunity presents itself to add a pop of colour with her gloves, she takes it. The cranberry shade is stunning and the presenter’s stylist, Sinead McKeefry has apparently even confirmed that Claudia Winkelman’s red leather gloves are from Amazon. Priced at a very reasonable £24.99, these gloves come in a range of shades including this fun red, black and a rich purple.

It’s no surprise given how fabulous Claudia looks that her colour is sold out in all sizes apart from two - small and extra large. Claudia’s red leather gloves worked wonderfully with her all-black outfit outside The Traitors Castle as the specially selected traitors prepared to convene in the tower for the first time.

However, red gloves would look just as beautiful with other neutral shades, ranging from grey to camel and beige. Fingerless gloves are a great way to ensure you’re still able to respond to calls and messages and have your usual grip on any belongings on the go without exposing too much of your hands to bitter cold conditions.

If the red leather options aren’t for you, though, these are far from the only fingerless gloves Claudia wears. The presenter is famously enamoured with this particular style of gloves as she’s spotted wearing a pair in virtually every episode whenever the team challenges take her and the contestants outside.

Claudia is also a fan of Fair Isle-style green ones and more subtle knitted grey ones too, which have both made an appearance in The Traitors at some point. Of course, with winter now well and truly here in the UK and many of us reaching for our best winter coats and scarves some people might be a little more tempted towards full gloves rather than the fingerless variety.

Thankfully, full red leather gloves are also available from so many places, including a very affordable £16 pair from Amazon. There are also several equally cosy and stylish glove options which can help you recreate the fingerless effect of Claudia Winkleman’s red leather gloves without the compromise on total warmth.

Whether you want a luxurious cashmere pair or a combination of knitted and leather, the high street has you covered. Each of these can be styled, as we’ve seen from Claudia, with everything from a roll neck jumper and coat to a patterned blazer or even a statement cape.

It was a cape Claudia accessorised with her red gloves in The Traitors season 2 episode 1 and the choice certainly added to the drama of the episode whilst keeping a careful balance between warmth and contemporary style.

We can only hope that Claudia Winkleman’s red fingerless gloves make another appearance before the series is over but we’re confident that there’ll at least be plenty more fingerless gloves where they came from as the show continues.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.