Clodagh McKenna's lemon-yellow apron makes this overlooked essential a key part of her outfit - and it matches her kitchen
We’ve all heard of matching your shoes to your handbag, but Clodagh McKenna has taken colour-coordination to another level.
The chef, who regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning, has a lemon-yellow and white striped apron that complements her kitchen.
She shared a glimpse of herself wearing it on Instagram on 11th April, and if you love cooking as much as she does, an apron is an essential. It’s easy to pick a plain one, but perhaps we should all be giving these kinds of items as much attention as the rest of our spring capsule wardrobe.
Aprons are useful not just for cooking, but when you’re gardening or painting or just generally when you want to protect your clothes underneath. Just because they’re very functional doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with different designs and use them to express your personality.
Shop Colourful Aprons
This organic cotton kitchen apron features a fun navy and orange lobster print by British designer, Catherine Rowe. It has an adjustable neck strap so you can customise the fit to suit you and the double pocket is a handy detail.
Add some extra charm to your kitchen with this joyful strawberry print apron from Catherine Lansfield. It was designed in the UK, is made from 100% cotton and has adjustable tie fastenings and a handy pocket for everything from utensils to recipes.
Shop Yellow For Your Kitchen
If you've been on the look out for a new dinner set then this one is the perfect blend of neutral and vibrant tones. The outside is an ochre yellow, whilst the inside has a mottled black and white pattern. The set is made from stoneware and is dishwasher and microwave safe.
This two-tone jug is ceramic and can be used for serving drinks as well as displaying flowers. It's beautiful with the mustard and white tones, and also comes in indigo and white and sage and white versions.
Also available in a white and natural beige colourway, this rectangular tablecloth is made from a cotton and linen blend fabric and has a timeless striped pattern. Throw over your table to add a subtle pop of ochre yellow and accessorise with the matching napkins.
Clodagh McKenna loves wearing a pop of colour and her apron brightened up her look but also worked well with her simple white blouse. It had vertical stripes of alternating lemon yellow and white, a large pocket on the front and D-ring fastenings like dungarees have.
This makes it easy to slip on and off and we’d also expect it to fasten at the back with the traditional string ties. Sunshine yellow is always a joyful tone to wear in the warmer months and having a more unique apron is something you might not have considered before now.
Since you only tend to wear them at home, you don’t need to worry about colour or pattern clashing. You can have fun and be as bold as you like - perhaps even choosing an apron that matches your interiors like Clodagh did.
If you haven’t seen it before, Clodagh McKenna’s kitchen is a masterclass in using statement shades at home. The walls are painted citrus yellow and the chic rectangular tiles are an earthy brown hue with yellow grouting in between them.
Yellow is particularly popular for clothing and interiors at the moment and the Amalfi décor trend celebrates this with lemon motifs. Even if you don’t want to go quite so full-on with this colour, then you can still enjoy it in a more subtle way.
A yellow apron like Clodagh’s, a yellow tea towel or even a yellow bowl you keep out on display would be wonderful additions. We haven’t seen the This Morning star and chef wearing her striped apron before, but she has several others in her collection.
Clodagh McKenna enjoys using her aprons to jazz up an outfit and in 2023 she released her own range of Dahlia print linen pieces in collaboration with YOLKE which included a dress apron and a shorter skirt apron.
She’s worn these plenty of times in photos posted on Instagram and the vivid pink floral print is just as eye-catching as her yellow apron. Clodagh also has a pink striped skirt apron and whilst each of these would go with so many looks, she often styles them with white shirts or T-shirts and classic blue jeans.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
