Welcome Italy into your home with the Amalfi decor trend – think lemons, ceramic patterns and bold colours
Dreaming of an Italian-style summer? The new Amalfi interiors trend will provide all the dreamy Mediterranean vibes you need
The Amalfi decor trend is here to help you blow away the winter blues and ready you and your home for a colourful, fun summer ahead.
With buttery yellows and deep blues dominating the interior paint colour trends this year, it's no surprise that other Mediterranean themes are entering the world of interiors. This summer's Amalfi decor trend focuses on Italian influences including bold patterns, ceramic finishes and zesty lemon motifs.
As one of the biggest interior design trends of the year, Amalfi decor couldn't come at a better time – spring is finally here, and summer is around the corner. So, what exactly does the trend consist of, and how can you achieve the look in your home? We asked the home experts for sound stylish advice.
What is the Amalfi decor trend?
Surrounding yourself with uplifting interior colours and comforting designs can make your house have a real positive effect on you, take dopamine decor, for example. The Amalfi trend is similar in that it transports you to warmer climates and a more relaxing lifestyle.
“This trend captures the essence of Mediterranean living, combining bright lemon motifs with a palette of blues, whites, and greens," says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys. "This season, we're seeing brands embrace this trend by incorporating lemon prints onto textiles like cushions, tablecloths, and curtains."
She adds, "Ceramicware and home accessories featuring lemon patterns are becoming popular, along with furniture pieces that reflect the relaxed, coastal vibe synonymous with the Amalfi Coast.”
One of the best things about the trend is how versatile it is to incorporate into your home and lifestyle. Especially if you're looking for some new expert-approved tablescaping ideas, who doesn't want to feel like they're on the Amalfi Coast at a dinner party?
“If you are looking to host dinner parties or simply looking to bring some colour and fun into your kitchen, European style décor is a vibrant yet classic approach," explains Karen Thomas, head of design at M&S Home.
"Hand-painted style plates, quirky jugs or glasses that are citrus-inspired and woven placemats are staples of what many have dubbed ‘Amalficore’ and ‘La Dolce Vita’," she continues.
How can you get the Amalfi decor look in your home?
If you've already started dreaming of recreating your own Italian paradise in your home, then there are a few easy ways you can get started.
Victoria explains, "Start by adding textiles with lemon prints, such as throw pillows, table runners, or curtains. These can instantly infuse a room with the cheerful vibe of the Amalfi Coast. Look for designs that also incorporate Mediterranean blues and greens for a cohesive look."
She adds that you should also stick to a Mediterranean-inspired colour palette and complement bolder hues with colours of the sea and sky. This will create a stunning backdrop for the lemon accents and warm terracotta tones.
"Invest in a few standout pieces that embody the Amalfi aesthetic, such as a ceramic bowl with a lemon design or a piece of artwork depicting a Mediterranean landscape. These can serve as focal points in your space," continues Victoria.
Dinner set
RRP: £60 | Are you looking to refresh your table set-up before the summer arrives? This 12-piece set has dinner plates, side plates and cereal bowls all with bold stripes and Amalfi-esque lemon decals. And even better? They can be popped in the dishwasher. Mary Berry's new striped tableware collection would pair beautifully with this crockery.
Suitable for outdoors
RRP: £20 | This 43cm square cushion is the ideal way to embrace the outdoors, the perfect place to invite sunshine vibes. In addition to the lemons, this striking stripe design adds a touch of the azure blue colourway too.
Servingware
RRP: £20 | There are endless ways you can use this lemon platter, from serving delicious caprese salads to storing household letters. It's made of durable stoneware and is dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean.
Practical solution
RRP: £15 per metre | Ideal for indoors and outdoors this 'Lemon Zest PVC Tablecloth Fabric is a fun way to embrace lemon print homewares.
Sweet scent
RRP:
was £29.99 now £19.99 | Looks aren't everything, scentscaping your home to smell like an Italian oasis is a great way to truly transform your surroundings. This is a new scent from Yankee as part of their Italy collection.
Softer shades
RRP: £32 | This 12-piece white set of everyday dinner essentials offers a softer take on the lemon trend, in more of a mellow yellow. The pretty yet practical stoneware set is dishwasher and microwave safe.
Decorative storage
RRP: £6 | Are you tired of seeing your remotes cluttered on your coffee table? This nifty storage book is hollowed out to hide unwanted clutter or even your keys whilst keeping your space chic.
Zesty bedding set
RRP: £12-£17 | Having seasonal bedding can transform your room and how you feel about spending time in it. This bold colourful print from Matalan will rid you of your winter blues and have you dreaming of summer holidays in no time.
Vibrant artwork
RRP: £10 | Adding a bold and fun wall print can be an easy and effective way of refreshing a space or changing a colour palette. It's also a low-risk and low-cost way of participating in interior trends.
Why is the Amalfi decor trend so popular in 2025?
Participating in new interior trends, like this one, is a fantastic way of adding personality to your home and, in this case, is ideal for welcoming in a new warmer season.
“As Brits, we are always desperately trying to find ways to escape the gloom of our colder climate," explains Anna Jones, Interior expert at Furn. "And nothing does the trick quite like fresh fruit such as lemons - bringing that first hint of sunshine and a burst of zesty, refreshing flavour that reminds us of brighter days ahead."
Victoria echoes this saying, "The Amalfi/lemon trend has gained popularity due to its ability to evoke a sense of escapism and tranquillity, which many of us crave in our everyday environments."
Another reason the trend is being welcomed with open arms is that it recreates the relaxation and leisure associated with the Mediterranean lifestyle. This is why we also saw the Mediterranean garden trend remain so popular last year.
Should you be interested in taking the aesthetic outdoors, then Victoria recommends planting lemon or other citrus trees as patio container plants. She says, "Not only do they add authenticity to the theme, but they also bring a delightful fragrance to your home."
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
