Looking for kitchen colour inspiration? Look no further than Clodagh McKenna's joyful honey-toned space

Not only is TV Chef Clodagh McKenna our go-to for fashion inspiration but her home, more importantly her kitchen, is now firmly on our radar after she shared a sneak peek inside her stunning London home.

Taking inspiration from celebrity homes is always helpful for finding kitchen trends you might not have otherwise considered. Clodagh McKenna's vibrantly colourful kitchen is all the inspiration you need to create a cosy kitchen with an authentic homely feel – filled with knick-knacks, honey-toned walls and a warm glossy tiled splashback.

It's clear that Clodagh's vintage colour scheme is not exclusive to her style, we're still thinking of her chic brown co-ord, as it finds its way into her home decor too.

Clodagh Mckenna's colourful Kitchen

By sharing her floral spring displays on her Instagram account, @clodagh_mckenna, Clodagh gave us a peek behind the scenes of her charming home. It's clear she's no stranger to bold colours.

Whether or not you're a fan of the 70s-inspired decor trend, there's something undeniably welcoming and homely about those warm earthy browns and yellows. Of course, this doesn't mean you can't bring in those modern twists as we see in Clodagh's kitchen with the chic rectangular tiles wrapping around her counters.

Trends-wise there's a huge turn towards both 70s style and warm earth-toned tiles this year. "Earth-inspired tones create spaces that feel grounded and tranquil, making them perfect for both modern and traditional homes," says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of The Baked Tile Company.

Lesley explains how the 70s are back in style but with a twist, "Think mustard yellow, burnt orange and forest green, paired with teak furniture and statement lighting, making spaces feel warm, lived-in and irresistibly cosy."

By sticking to warm hues, whether greens or oranges, you can help create a relaxed feel while cooking and hosting. This is ideal when mealtimes are often as chaotic as dinner parties.

(Image credit: Future | Mark C. O'Flaherty | Jason Ingram | Joanna Bridges)

In addition to the tiles, Clodagh has perfected the art of the curated clutter trend, as each surface is adorned with artistic ceramics and vintage glassware. This is another great way to make your space feel personal without overwhelming it.

Reflecting your style like Clodagh through your home interiors is also a great way of adding personality to your home and is a great opportunity to get creative with your decor.

We'd also recommend using a similar colour palette throughout your kitchen and home, as this can help keep the space looking effortlessly cohesive. When you know the right colours for your space, you can even make your kitchen look bigger with a simple coat of paint.

Why not take another styling idea from Clodagh and add some spring florals to your space? She's opted for some fresh and fragrant paperwhites alongside another vibrant hue from the Muscari plants. They fit right in amongst her other uplifting pieces.

Get the look

Vibrant glassware Habitat Stackable Set of 4 Tumbler Glasses View at Argos RRP: £17 | Although Clodagh's glass collection looks to be mix and match these tumblers are just the thing for adding that same warmth to your kitchen shelves. They stack which is ideal for storage and hosting, plus they're dishwasher safe. Statement ceramic Large stoneware serving bowl View at H&M RRP: £9.99 | Adding a pop of earthy green alongside the brighter colours can keep your space looking sophisticated and relaxed. We especially love how Clodagh styled her green dish with vibrant red onions. Seasonal touch Perfumed paperwhites in Nursery Pot View at Crocus RRP: £15.99 | These plants will not only bring you a fresh flurry of white into your home but their fragrance is enough to fill your room. These arrangements consist of 5 large bulbs and are covered in a layer of moss.

If you want to also make your kitchen smell good, to match the lovely decor, there are a few tips and tricks you can try. From adding boiling water and lemon to your sink to lighting your favourite scented candle, elevating the smell of your kitchen can make it that touch more welcoming.