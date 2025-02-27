Looking for kitchen colour inspiration? Look no further than Clodagh McKenna's joyful honey-toned space
The TV chef has truly mastered the art of embracing colour in her cooking area
Not only is TV Chef Clodagh McKenna our go-to for fashion inspiration but her home, more importantly her kitchen, is now firmly on our radar after she shared a sneak peek inside her stunning London home.
Taking inspiration from celebrity homes is always helpful for finding kitchen trends you might not have otherwise considered. Clodagh McKenna's vibrantly colourful kitchen is all the inspiration you need to create a cosy kitchen with an authentic homely feel – filled with knick-knacks, honey-toned walls and a warm glossy tiled splashback.
It's clear that Clodagh's vintage colour scheme is not exclusive to her style, we're still thinking of her chic brown co-ord, as it finds its way into her home decor too.
Clodagh Mckenna's colourful Kitchen
By sharing her floral spring displays on her Instagram account, @clodagh_mckenna, Clodagh gave us a peek behind the scenes of her charming home. It's clear she's no stranger to bold colours.
Whether or not you're a fan of the 70s-inspired decor trend, there's something undeniably welcoming and homely about those warm earthy browns and yellows. Of course, this doesn't mean you can't bring in those modern twists as we see in Clodagh's kitchen with the chic rectangular tiles wrapping around her counters.
A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna)
A photo posted by on
Trends-wise there's a huge turn towards both 70s style and warm earth-toned tiles this year. "Earth-inspired tones create spaces that feel grounded and tranquil, making them perfect for both modern and traditional homes," says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of The Baked Tile Company.
Lesley explains how the 70s are back in style but with a twist, "Think mustard yellow, burnt orange and forest green, paired with teak furniture and statement lighting, making spaces feel warm, lived-in and irresistibly cosy."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
By sticking to warm hues, whether greens or oranges, you can help create a relaxed feel while cooking and hosting. This is ideal when mealtimes are often as chaotic as dinner parties.
In addition to the tiles, Clodagh has perfected the art of the curated clutter trend, as each surface is adorned with artistic ceramics and vintage glassware. This is another great way to make your space feel personal without overwhelming it.
Reflecting your style like Clodagh through your home interiors is also a great way of adding personality to your home and is a great opportunity to get creative with your decor.
We'd also recommend using a similar colour palette throughout your kitchen and home, as this can help keep the space looking effortlessly cohesive. When you know the right colours for your space, you can even make your kitchen look bigger with a simple coat of paint.
Why not take another styling idea from Clodagh and add some spring florals to your space? She's opted for some fresh and fragrant paperwhites alongside another vibrant hue from the Muscari plants. They fit right in amongst her other uplifting pieces.
Get the look
Vibrant glassware
RRP: £17 | Although Clodagh's glass collection looks to be mix and match these tumblers are just the thing for adding that same warmth to your kitchen shelves. They stack which is ideal for storage and hosting, plus they're dishwasher safe.
Statement ceramic
RRP: £9.99 | Adding a pop of earthy green alongside the brighter colours can keep your space looking sophisticated and relaxed. We especially love how Clodagh styled her green dish with vibrant red onions.
Seasonal touch
RRP: £15.99 | These plants will not only bring you a fresh flurry of white into your home but their fragrance is enough to fill your room. These arrangements consist of 5 large bulbs and are covered in a layer of moss.
If you want to also make your kitchen smell good, to match the lovely decor, there are a few tips and tricks you can try. From adding boiling water and lemon to your sink to lighting your favourite scented candle, elevating the smell of your kitchen can make it that touch more welcoming.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
Holly Willoughby's Western-style mini skirt has got us wanting to be bolder with fringing
Holly Willoughby made a case on Celebrity Bear Hunt for going full steam ahead with the Western trend for 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's sparkling crystal Fendi Baguette stole the show at Milan Fashion Week
SJP proves that a statement bag can well and truly be a defining detail...
By Molly Smith Published
-
The most influential rug trends of 2025: 5 key styles to instantly refresh your space
If you're in need of an interior pick-me-up this year's rug trends have something for every home
By Emily Smith Published
-
Have you heard? Farrow & Ball is launching 9 new colours – including dramatic dark greens and a rich marmalade orange
The rumours are true, the iconic paint brand has new hues. Get ready to explore nine sumptuous new shades and three reintroduced archived favourites
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
I've finally mastered how to dry bed sheets fast without a dryer thanks to these expert tricks
No tumble dryer? No worries, these simple steps can help speed up drying times
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
How to get rid of silverfish in the bathroom and other surprising places in your home
If you're finding silverfish in your home it could be a sign of mould or dampness - here's how to get rid of them and prevent them from returning
By Emily Smith Published
-
Planting this one flower can keep your garden pest-free, according to a horticulture expert
We're ditching harmful chemical pest sprays in favour of using the 'pot marigold' pest control method
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to use white vinegar in your garden – 7 ingenious ways of using this natural cleaning agent
Experts reveal the ingenious ways you can use the beloved cleaning agent to help keep your garden happy and healthy
By Emily Smith Published
-
I swear by the 'four-box' decluttering method after using it to rapidly organise my wardrobe – it's a gamechanger
The four-box method is an easy way to curb the clutter and organise your home
By Katie Sims Published
-
How to care for a pothos plant: an expert guide on looking after this fast-growing favourite
Known for its trailing leaves, the pothos is a popular plant in more ways than one - here's how to keep it thriving in your home
By Emily Smith Published