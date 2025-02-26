Clodagh McKenna’s espresso brown co-ord has woken us up to the joys of waistcoats no matter the season

Clodagh McKenna’s espresso brown ME+EM co-ord has shown how fabulous waistcoats are no matter the weather or season.

Waistcoats are one of those items that have seen a huge resurgence in popularity in recent years and they can often seem a little challenging to style. Velvet, dark-toned waistcoats are beautiful for winter and white linen ones come into their own in summer, but Clodagh McKenna has shown us that waistcoat styling is far more flexible than you might think and can transcend seasons. She has a favourite espresso brown velvet waistcoat and flared trousers from ME+EM that would make a gorgeous date night outfit as well as a fashion-forward daytime look.

We saw Clodagh wear it with the matching blazer in December but she strode into 2025 with a slightly more spring-like approach when she wore it in January. Styled by Dannii Whiteman for ITV’s This Morning, the chef layered her brown waistcoat over a classic white top.

Exact Match ME+EM Brown Velvet Vest Was £250, Now £175 at ME+EM This deep brown velvet waistcoat is beautifully tailored and can be worn with the matching trousers as well as with more casual pieces like blue jeans. You can also wear it as a top in itself or layer so many different shirts and jumpers underneath, making this one versatile item. ME+EM White Henley Top £85 at ME+EM Clodagh's exact ME+EM Henley top was reduced in the sale and is now sadly sold-out, but this one is very similar and would look just as gorgeous with the brown waistcoat and trousers. It has a waffle texture and is made from cotton jersey which is great as spring approaches. Exact Match ME+EM Velvet Kick Flares £250 at ME+EM These flared trousers are crafted from luxurious Italian cotton velvet with elastane for comfortable stretch. Clodagh wore hers with the matching vest and a white top which is a lovely way to style them in a more transitional seasonal way. With a pair of white trainers and a cosy knit these also become more casual. M&S Linen Rich Waistcoat £45 at M&S Give your wardrobe a polished edge with this linen-rich waistcoat. It's cut in a regular fit with a classic button-through front and details like two welt pockets at the hips have a refined, tailored feel. Boden Frill Henley Top £38 at Boden With the code 6RZQ you can currently get 10% off new womenswear styles, making this Henley top even more affordable. It comes in several colours and has a pretty frill on the cuffs of the three quarter length sleeves and on the neckline. M&S Linen Trousers £45 at M&S If you love Clodagh's look but want something a little more spring-like and affordable then these pure linen trousers are a stunning alternative. They have a contemporary tapered fit, with a flattering high waist that's elasticated at the back for comfort.

The waistcoat is a luxurious piece that’s £175 in the sale and as ME+EM is one of the best British clothing brands we’re not surprised at the impeccable design. It lines up perfectly with ME+EM’s layering tops to create a seamless finish if you want to wear it with something underneath and is made from rich Italian cotton velvet.

The tailoring is so elegant and Clodagh’s waistcoat also has an adjustable tab and a sweeping V-neckline. Although she went for a timeless matching style on This Morning, this isn’t the only way you can wear a waistcoat as they’re remarkably versatile. This deep brown tone would be gorgeous with blue denim jeans for a smart-casual outfit.

A waistcoat can be worn as a top in itself as the weather gets warmer or with a T-shirt, long sleeved knit or shirt underneath. There are so many styling possibilities, especially if you go for a neutral colour that works with everything like the dark brown of Clodagh McKenna’s waistcoat.

Although you might think velvet is inherently wintery, the chef proved that there are ways to make darker colours and heavier fabrics like this more suited to the transition to spring. She wore the matching kick flare velvet trousers by ME+EM which gave her outfit a polished, cohesive feel and then contrasted them with a bright white Henley top.

This was also by ME+EM and is sadly out of stock, although they also make a very similar one right now and there are so many other stunning options on the high street. Henley tops, with their button down top, are great for layering and bring a relaxed quality to a look. Clodagh unbuttoned hers and let the top fall back over her waistcoat like lapels.

She also rolled up the sleeves, making it look even more casual. This was a clever way to balance the tailoring of her waistcoat and trousers and whilst she wore Bobbies boots with them, we think a pair of her best white trainers would tie in nicely too. Add a trench coat and you’ve got a failsafe outfit and this styling approach would work no matter the colour or material of your waistcoat and trousers.

As the weather gets warmer you can also start to wear your favourite waistcoats with shorter sleeved tops and sandals. It’s all about the layering and Clodagh has reminded us to embrace waistcoats all year round.