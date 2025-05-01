Courteney Cox's serene living room is the ultimate showcase of our favourite 2025 interior trends

The impressive living space is stylish in more ways than one

Beloved Friends star Courteney Cox recently shared a glimpse into her zen-inspired living room after taking up a less relaxing new hobby.

Whether or not you stay up to date with the latest interior design trends, some of our favourite celebrities are often leading the charge with them. Actress Courteney Cox revealed she's certainly one of those celebrities after giving us insight into her dreamy living room via a reel on her Instagram @courtenerycoxofficial.

After spotting the video, we were quickly swooning over how many popular home decor styles we could see in just one room. From the neutral colour palette to the cohesive curated clutter, there are trends as far as the eye can see.

Courteney Cox's living room reveal confirms her trend-setter status

Although Courteney was proudly showing off her new drumming skills in the posted reel, it's the contrasting relaxed room that stole our attention.

It's no secret the Scream actress knows a thing or two about interior style; we're still not over her chic kitchen cabinets, but this glimpse into her living room truly confirms it.

Once you get past the impressive drum kit, the low-slung sofa taking centre stage in the room is the perfect statement piece. This type of grounding, relaxed seating is dominating the sofa trends this year, as it draws inspiration from the informal decor of the 70s.

The same goes for the chocolate brown suede love seat to the left of Courteney. After Pantone announced their colour of the year, Mocha Mousse, we've seen this rich earth tone everywhere. And it's no surprise why.

Aside from the seating, it's hard to miss how cohesive the room's colour palette is. From the warm, deep grey on the walls to the earthy hues of the scatter cushions dotted on the couch, the space flows seamlessly.

Scree lifestyle shot

This space features a similar neutral colour palette to Courteney's. The grey shade, Little Greene's 'Scree', is a great match for the statement warm grey used in her home.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Although grey has fallen in and out of the interior paint colour trends over the years, this warmer, more inviting hue seen in Courteney's home will always remain a popular choice. Not only thanks to how versatile it is, but also for how great it looks in all types of lighting.

Even the smaller details add so much to the space, as you look further into the room, the decorative books and vases elevate the otherwise minimal decor. Using smaller accessories like coffee table books and contrasting lamp shades is an effective way of adding personality to your home without overwhelming it.

Plants are another fantastic addition that has added contrast to the room without needing bold pops of colour. If you're not into the maximalism decor look and want to keep a space lively yet muted like Courteney's, houseplants are the way to go.

It's all about striking the right balance between not too much and just enough, and that's why this space immediately won us over.

While it's a somewhat simple room with no patterns or vivid colours, the statement furnishings and small yet effective touches of character are what tie it together.

We're just not sure we'll be adding a drum kit to our living rooms any time soon.

If you're just as inspired as us by Courteney's zen living room, we've collected some great ideas for creating a zen paradise in your garden. That way, you can retreat to an outdoor oasis should someone buy that drum kit.

