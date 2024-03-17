Courteney Cox shares a glimpse into her on-trend kitchen with natural wood finish cabinets

Courteney Cox is the latest A-lister to jump on the celebs-cooking-at-home social media trend and has given us a glimpse at her stylish kitchen in the process.

We're always curious to have a peek into celebrity homes, particularly when it comes to which interior trends they're favouring. Friends fans were well acquainted with what Monica Gellar's purple-hued kitchen looked like, but when it comes to the interior tastes of Courteney Cox herself, it looks like its a completely different story.

Courteney recently shared a video with her followers of a cook-along in her Malibu home, and it looks like the '90s TV icon is a fan of the wood grain carpentry kitchen trend, letting the outdoors in with a natural wood finish to her cabinets. The result is chic and understated - which is no surprise considering the Friends star's elegant fashion style.

"The wood kitchen trend has made a significant comeback in recent years," says Al Bruce, the Founder of Olive & Barr told us. "We have moved on from outdated and clunky wood kitchens to seamless elegant designs, which celebrate the beauty and versatility of wood.

"With a nod to the Nordic style, we have noticed a demand from homeowners looking to invest in an authentic look which celebrates natural materials in abundance, moving away from the stark white design from previous years."

We also can see a touch of greenery in Courteney's kitchen, lifting the dark wood panelling with bright green house plant. Courteney's style also leans into the country-esque organic trend, using natural colours and textures with botanical textures for an earthy and relaxed look.

Courteney shared the video of her kitchen alongside a recipe for a simple chicken curry, but some eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot something unusual about the actor's cooking technique.

'I’ve never seen anyone cutting chicken with scissors like that,' wrote one fan in the comments section, before continuing, 'It’s funny, next time try to put gloves (because you don’t like the texture of the chicken) and use a chef knife.'

But others were more glowing, applauding Courteney Cox or sharing the entertaining video. Another said, 'You know what’s so great about your feed @courteneycoxofficial … you’re so authentic. Humble. Fun. Also, you make cooking seem like a thing we can all do. Thanks for the continued entertainment.'

It's not the first time Courteney Cox has shared a look into her home life. In December 2023 she shared a recipe for a 'Chicken Air Fry Stir Fry' alongside a friend who works as a chef.

We're sure Monica would approve!