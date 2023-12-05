32 of Courtney Cox's best looks: From 90s glamour to edgy street style

When it comes to Courtney Cox, most of us will immediately think of her iconic character Monica Geller on Friends but her 90s style and impeccable red-carpet glamour are just as notable.

Since getting her big break on Friends, Courtney Cox has continued to be a beloved actress in our lives. Not only has she delivered some iconic one-liners, but over the years she's also delivered some iconic looks both on and off-screen.

Although Cox’s style has undoubtedly evolved, her edgy fashion choices have stuck around as she continues to keep up with the trends. Whether it’s her rounded 90s sunglasses or her monochromatic take on street style, we’re just as obsessed with Cox’s style now as we were decades ago.

32 of Courtney Cox's best looks

1. The signature 90s look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s not much we don’t love about this super chic casual look. The straight-leg mid-wash jeans are a snapshot of 90s style, and Courtney has shown how to style jeans perfectly with a skinny belt, relaxed roll-neck jumper and her signature round sunglasses.

2. Her oversized suit co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is one of our favourite looks from Courtney, and the oversized relaxed suit became a signature look for her throughout the 90s and early 00s. The structured yet baggy blazer and trousers combo is paired with brown leather shoes and an over-the-shoulder bag. Plus we can't overlook the blown-out hair and Friends-esque coffee mug.

3. Monochromatic mixed textures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is this a classic monochromatic look from Courtney but it’s also a lesson in mixing textures the right way. With layers of satin, leather and light see-through cotton, this otherwise simple-looking outfit is extremely elevated. The tiered necklaces and studded heels are just the icing on the cake for us.

4. Her lilac satin gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We cannot get over this decadent lilac satin gown, with its halterneck style and thigh-high split - it truly is a classic red carpet look. Courtney styled the dress for the 1995 Emmy Awards with a beaded purple choker and an embellished pouch bag.

5. TV-ready business casual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another refined look from Courtney that has us rushing to buy a pair of straight-leg jeans. Walking out from the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel in 2022, Courtney paired the jeans with a black fitted blazer, satin lacy vest top and heeled leather boots.

6. All white look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we don’t often see Courtney in lighter colours, especially an all-white look, she looks positively radiant in this monochromatic outfit for the 4th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The blouse not only has a wrap-around waist but is also covered in iridescent sequins which takes the outfit from simple to stunning!

7. Her super chic streetwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there’s one thing we can rely on Courtney acing, it’s her streetwear looks. This time she’s sporting a pair of straight-leg grey trousers with a dark navy blouse and a stunning grey tartan overcoat. Even for a stroll on the streets of NYC, Courtney looks effortlessly put together and chic.

8. Grunged up satin gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just casual wear that Courtney knows how to pull off and this look proves it. Once again, the Friends star looks mesmerising in an all-black outfit, however this time the satin maxi dress at the centre of the look is artfully toned down by her 90s-style flats and ultra-edgy brown tinted glasses.

9. The ultra-feminine satin ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to recreate some 90s fashion trends then you need not look much further than Courtney’s event-ready fashion for inspiration. Here she is attending the Men for the Cure Benefit in 1999 and her double satin look is the the epitome of relaxed occasionwear.

10. Her cream satin and mesh combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the MTV Movie Awards in 1997, Courtney wore a truly stunning cream satin midi dress which complimented her cherry red bob wonderfully. The dress with its mesh neckline was styled alongside a matching sheer shirt, a pair of tan heeled sandals and of course, some edgy rounded sunglasses.

11. The statement red boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These might just be some of the best winter boots we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Courtney styled the deep red heeled boots with a pair of dark wash denim jeans, a ruffled white long-sleeved blouse and a draped leather blazer. A perfect evening-out look if you ask us!

12. Her elegant structured mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This creamy pink midi dress is an unusually feminine look for the Scream star. With its piped hems and soft curved shape this is certainly nothing like her 90s red carpet style. Seen here promoting her television series Cougar Town in 2011, Courtney looked radiant in the soft hues with her golden tan and relaxed beachy waves.

13. All-black boho chic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If mixing style genres was a sport, Courtney Cox would be the champion. Here she’s styled a lacey floor-length maxi skirt with a structured high-neck vest and gold accessories. It's the picture of boho meets edge and the large black leather bag paired with her sandals completes the ensemble wonderfully.

14. Sweet but simple grey maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Scream Westwood premiere in 1996, Courtney looked elegant in this dark grey long-sleeved midi dress with a super flattering square neck and thigh-high split. What we really love about this look though is her proving that a statement pendant necklace will always be one of the best necklaces for women. And don’t even get us started on those stunning black boots!

15. Her dressed down suit trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being considered a 90s style icon, Courtney’s fashion influence is going nowhere fast. Walking out of a bar in Los Angeles in 2023, Courtney styled a pair of grey suit trousers with a relaxed black t-shirt, leather sandals and some tinted aviator glasses. The look gives us serious quiet luxury energy.

16. The 90s grunge look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This may just be one of Courtney’s most iconic looks, and its grungy nature is what we came to recognise her for in the late 90s. The silk mini dress with its spaghetti straps and mesh overlay is a great example of the fashion at the time, and even more so with the platform heels and beaded bracelets she styled with it.

17. Her iridescent halterneck dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to noughties red carpet glamour, you really can't get any better than this iridescent halterneck slip worn by Courtney at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The dress, with its pale creamy white colour and sparkly metallic embellishments, is paired with some understated silver heels and a matching metallic handbag. Even the star's nails are iridescent too, talk about colour coordination!

18. The tuxedo jacket look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to invest in one of the best blazers for women then this tuxedo-style jacket Courtney wore on the streets of NYC is definitely one to snap up. She styled the formal jacket with a basic all-black outfit consisting of a mini dress, opaque tights and pointed-toe heels.

19. The cosy yet chic daytime ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a knitted jumper look chic and put together can be a difficult task but the Friends star makes it look effortless. Styled here with some skinny dark blue jeans and a black leather heeled boot, the striped knit looks elevated and Courtney’s smokey eye ties the autumnal ensemble together.

20. Her decadent golden gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in gold, Courtney stunned on the red carpet in this mesmerising floor-length gown with a mosaic-like pattern and subtle fluted bottom. Not only are we completely obsessed with the dress but the star's ultra-shiny curled hair elevates the outfit to a whole new level.

21. Crisp summer suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Courtney is no stranger to experimenting with masculine clothing and this stunning beige oversized suit is proof of that. The two-piece set has been styled with a white vest, a dainty golden chain, a crochet-style tote bag and a pair of black leather heeled shoes. This might just be as 90s as it gets.

22. Her embellished red carpet ready midi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s so much to love about this outfit, from the golden rose embellishments to the matching sling-back black heels. The glittering dress with its strapless neckline and midi length is paired with a relaxed knitted cardigan and little to no accessories.

23. Her black one shoulder gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement awards, Courtney wore an elegant one-shoulder gown with ruched detailing along the neckline and waist. The floor-length dress was styled with a super chic updo, a golden clutch bag and a few silver bracelets, all of which let the dress rightly take centre stage.

24. The bodycon teal dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is certainly a different look for Courtney, as the teal blue dress is not quite what we usually see her in. With its flattering deep-v neckline and figure-hugging shape, there is no wonder that this is one of her best and most glamorous looks.

25. Her cardigan airport look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us struggle to simply look awake when we show up at the airport never mind looking as chic as Courtney does here at LAX. Luggage in hand, the star wore a camel-coloured cardigan overtop a white vest with some dark brown straight-leg trousers. To finish the look she wore square-toe heeled boots and her signature rounded 90s sunglasses.

26. Her radiant white mesh top and trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite this outfit looking somewhat understated, it’s one of our favourites from Courtney. The delicate beaded top has the most flattering scoop neckline and flowing short sleeves, and pairing it with wide-leg trousers makes for an effortlessly refined look.

27. The on-set red midi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wondering how to wear red then this super sexy look from Courtney whilst on the set of Cougar Town is a great place to start. The stunning form-fitting midi dress with its belted waist and asymmetrical neckline is a great staple to have for any events you may be attending.

28. Glamourous black strapless gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When attending the Golden Globes in 2010, Courtney wore an elegant strapless black gown with a beaded belt. She elevated the dress with a pair of statement drop-down earrings which complimented the star's décolletage and went well with her wispy updo.

29. Her relaxed black tie look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This entirely satin look from Courtney is a great example of the androgynous style we’ve come to know her for. Similar to a traditional black tie suit, she styled the black satin culottes with a long-sleeved white shirt and loose satin tie under the collar. The Chanel purse is the ideal finishing touch and has us green with designer bag envy.

30. The Chanel mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2011 Chanel Benefit Dinner, Courtney wore a Chanel mini-dress that complimented her slender frame and exuded heaps of class. The dress with its black and white knitted material was the perfect balance of femininity and edginess for the star especially when paired with some timeless black heels.

31. Her red satin drapped dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is this dress great if you’re looking for dresses that will hide a tummy (thanks to its super flattering ruched and draped style) it's also the ideal cocktail dress! The gathered shoulder detailing and luxe satin material are truly what make this outfit look so expensive and glamorous.

32. The casual academic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of Courtney’s most casual looks when attending a public event, this bold striped jumper and jeans combo is both refined and relaxed. Styling the outfit with aviator-style glasses, a gold chain and heeled black leather clogs keeps the look event-appropriate.