The Traitors final episode: How it works and who we think could win the jackpot

The Traitors final episode is set to take place this week, here's what you need to know about the finale as viewers gear up for the last leg of the beloved BBC show.

The Traitors UK season 2 has had viewers across the country in a complete choke hold as the twists and turns in the reality TV show have gripped viewers and had them perched at the very edge of their seats three nights a week since the beginning of January. Although some fans have (rightly so) been more obsessed with Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits than some of the murders in the show, as the end of season two draws closer fans have a few questions about the logistics of the final episode.

Here's what you need to know about The Traitors final episode which is set to air this week...

When is The Traitors finale?

The Traitors final episode is set to take place this week on Friday, January 26th, 2024. As per the normal schedule, the final three episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night respectively and the twelfth and final episode will take place on Friday.

The finale episode will be 10 minutes longer than the normal episodes and air from 9 pm to 10:10 pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The next episode of the show to be released will be episode 10, which will be released on BBC One and iPlayer at 9 pm on Wednesday, January 24th.

How does The Traitors final work?

Based on the final episode of the first series the remaining Faithfuls and Traitors sit down for a final roundtable where they try to weed out the remaining traitor.

After the first banishment, they will be asked if they want to finish the game around a firepit. If even one person decides to continue the game, they will have to banish another person. The players can keep on playing and banishing players until they are satisfied that there are only Taithfuls sitting around the table.

If they all unanimously vote to end the game while a traitor is still playing, the Faithfuls lose and the remaining Traitors win the money. If they manage to banish all of the Traitors before ending the game, the faithful will win the game and the money will be split evenly.

How do the traitors win?

The only way Harry, Ross and Andrew can win the series is if they convince the other Faithfuls that they are also Faithfuls. They then must try to convince the other Faithfuls to end the game while they are still playing so that the Faithfuls lose and they win.

Of course, at this point, it's likely that the Traitors will turn on one another - if they haven't already - as they try to convince the Faithfuls that they have successfully evicted all the Traitors from the game.

Who is set to win The Traitors?

It's still up for grabs at the moment but the traitors are in a good position with three of them going up against five faithfuls. Evie, Mollie, Zach, Jaz and Jasmine must figure out that Ross has been recently recruited, Andrew's was recruited as a scapegoat, Harry's been lying through his teeth the whole time before they end the game.

Things were looking fantastic for Harry until he made a vital mistake and mocked Diane - Ross's mother - in front of Ross. This now means that there's probably going to be some traitor-on-traitor crime as Ross goes for the jugular and tries to avenge his mum.

Harry may also be able to strike first and use his popularity to point the finger at Ross or Andrew and convince the other players to turn on them before they turn on him.