Another epic season of MAFS Australia has come to a close, and after weeks of drama and tension, there's one big question remaining: Which couples are still together?

This is something we like to do a big deep dive on, and we've already looked into the post-experiment relationship status of Jamie and Dave, Rhi and Jeff, Carina and Pau,l and Jacqui and Clint.

Now it's the turn of Beth and Teejay - did the couple decide to make a go of their union when the show came to an end? Here's everything we know.

Are Beth and Teejay from MAFS Australia still together?

No, Beth and Teejay are no longer a couple, having split up just before the final vows.

Beth, a 28-year-old salon manager, originally hails from Lancashire in the UK but has been living in sunny Oz for 12 years. Having been single most of her adult life, she decided to give the experiment a go in the hopes of finding a lifelong match.

The experts paired the Beth with Teejay, a 28-year-old business development manager from Queensland. Coming from a big family with siblings who are mostly settled down, Teejay was ready to find his own love to spend the rest of his life with.

There appeared to be an instant spark between the pair, and for a moment it looked like the experts could rub their hands together in glee at having matched the perfect couple.

However, despite the initial jolt of romantic feelings, it wasn't long before a few cracks started to show in the couple's relationship. When Teejay wrote "leave" during one commitment ceremony, Beth was shocked and hadn't seen this coming.

Her feelings were rightly even more hurt when Teejay began telling anyone who'd listen that he wasn't sure they were right together.

While it looked like Beth would continue asking questions and trying to work things out with Teejay, ultimately she realised his heart just wasn't in it. She decided to end things ahead of Final Vows.

"I don't ﻿want to stand there, put on another dress like I did on my wedding day, pour my heart out to you, pour my emotions out to you for you to just reject me again," she told him as they moved out of the apartments.

Teejay agreed with her, and that's where their journey came to an end.

Both couples have remained gracious on social media, with Beth simply writing on Instagram, "I am so grateful I got to be a part of this journey. It’s been one of the best experiences of my life.

Thank you to everyone who helped shaped me into the woman that walked out of the experiment. I’ve learned so much about myself and I feel so blessed that I now get to enjoy life with the amazing friends I made by my side."

She's also shared a number of snaps of herself with some of the other female participants from season 12, and seems to have made some great friendships from the series, even if she didn't leave with a life partner.

Teejay echoed similar sentiments in his parting Instagram post, but did address Beth directly with an apology.

"To Beth, I’m sorry we couldn’t complete our journey the way we both intended on," he wrote, adding, "You are a beautiful woman inside and out and regardless of our outcome, I’m glad it was you walking down the isle when I turned around on our wedding day."

He summed up with, "Thanks for coming along for the ride, darlings."