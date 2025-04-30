Are Carina and Paul from MAFS Australia still together? Their relationship status post-experiment

With MAFS Australia season 12 coming to a close, avid fans are starting to ask all the big questions - who is still together is clearly the most pressing one we all need answers to.

Although the weddings in Married at First Sight aren't legally binding, some contestants do go on to make their unions official afterwards, and some have even gone on to have MAFS babies.

Currently, all eyes are on season 12's Carina and Paul. Did 31-year-old marketing manager Carina and 30-year-old wellness advisor Paul stay together after filming ended? Here's everything we know.

Are Carina and Paul still together?

No, Carina and Paul are no longer together. Despite Paul insisting he wanted a future with her, Carina split up with Paul at Final Vows because she couldn't forgive him for 'cheating' on her with another contestant.

For the first time in the show's history, a final test had been introduced, offering contestants the opportunity to go on a date with another compatible match from the audition process.

Carina turned this opportunity down, confident in her match with Paul and believing that taking up the offer would be considered cheating. Paul, on the other hand, didn't have the same opinion.

He took the chance to go on the offered date, insisting it was purely out of curiosity and not because he was genuinely pursuing another relationship. When he relayed this information to his date, she unsurprisingly walked out.

(Image credit: Nine)

When Carina found out Paul had taken up the offer of a date, her response was, "You actually just cheated… I’m worth so much more than this." She added, "You did not consider how I was going to feel – again! You can pack your s***."

Along with this major incident contributing to her decision not to continue with the relationship, you might recall that all the way back at the beginning of the process, it came out that the pair already knew each other romantically, and it hadn't ended well.

Eight months before taking part in MAFS, the couple matched on a dating app and met up for a hike. While Carina was hoping for a follow-up date, Paul ghosted her.

Paul gave the excuse that he was having personal problems at the time of the ghosting, but it left a bitter taste in Carina's mouth, and she wasn't at all pleased when Paul was waiting for her at the end of the aisle.

(Image credit: Nine)

For Paul, however, seeing Carina walk towards him felt like fate giving him a second chance. He started a campaign to win her back, which seemed to work for a time.

While they often seemed very happy together, Carina must've had this incident at the back of her mind. Her concerns were further compounded when she nonchalantly admitted to sleeping with a famous rapper once, and Paul reacted badly.

Angry at this confession, Paul punched a wall and had to be reprimanded by the show's crew.

Paul's choice to go on the final date seems to be the death knell for Carina wanting to continue with their relationship. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her final moments on the show, simply captioning them, "I choose me."

A post shared by Carina (@carinamirabile) A photo posted by on

Appearing to own his mistakes and apologise, Paul wrote on his Instagram account, "Sometimes things don’t go the way you hope, but that doesn’t take away from the beauty of the journey.

"Carina, I want to say how much I respect your decision and how grateful I am for the time we shared. I know I made mistakes, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt I caused.

"Despite everything, you showed grace, kindness, and strength, and I’ll always hold deep respect for you. You’ll forever be someone important to me, and I’ll always cherish the memories we made. Wishing you nothing but love and happiness on your journey ahead."