MAFS Australia is deliciously addictive TV that we absolutely live for. Who doesn't want to watch a group of charismatic singletons marry somebody they've only just met, and the chaotic aftermath?

Although the weddings in Married at First Sight aren't legally binding, we always have our favourite couples who we really hope will go on to make their nuptials official when the experiment comes to an end.

From the MAFS Australia 2025 cohort of couples, We've already taken a look at whether Carina and Paul are still together, and now it's the turn of Rhi and Jeff - what is their relationship status post experiment?

Are Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia still together?

Yes, Rhi and Jeff are still together. Like fellow contestants Carina and Paul, Rhi, 34 and Jeff, 40, also knew each other romantically before the experiment began. Carina and Paul matched on a dating app, but Paul had ghosted a very disappointed Carina leading to a bumpy start to their MAFS journey.

Rhi and Jeff had been on more than just a date, they'd had an actual relationship. However, it had fizzled out, and the pair had settled on being just friends.

(Image credit: Nine)

This also made their union on the show a little awkward to begin with, although it wasn't long before it was easy to see they'd rekindled some of their old feelings.

As a couple, Rhi and Jeff were also refreshingly free of drama in their relationship - we know it's often the theatrics we live for when tuning in, but having a couple to break it up added a much-needed different dynamic.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And swoon, by the time it came to the Final Vows, the couple decided to stay together. "Rhi, I am falling in love with you. Rhi, you’re it for me; I choose you, and I hope this is forever," Jeff said as hearts everywhere melted.

In her vows, Rhi admitted she hadn't been in love before, but told Jeff she was definitely falling for him.

(Image credit: Nine)

The couple are planning to take things slowly over the next year and just what happens with their union. "I think this is what we’re going to do for about a year and we’ll reassess from there," Rhi explained.

The couple have also had to deny rumours they're already planning to become officially engaged. "I don’t know where that rumour came from," Jeff told Grazia," adding, "That’s incorrect. It is still a fresh relationship."

"We’ve got so many things we want to do first – travel, spend time with family and friends. But if everything keeps going well like it is now, then who knows?"

A post shared by Rhi (@rhidisljenkovic) A photo posted by on

When MAFS Australia 2025 came to an end, the couple posted a joint message to their Instagram accounts, reading, "Thank you all for the incredible love and support throughout our journey! We’re beyond grateful for the friendships we’ve made, the memories we’ve shared, and the lessons we’ve learned along the way.

"It’s been a whirlwind of hard work, growth, and unforgettable moments and we still can’t quite believe how far we’ve come and are SO excited for this next chapter together!"

They're currently in the habit of sharing lots of very loved-up pictures of one another to their social media accounts, and we hope things work out for this epic couple and we hear real wedding bells at some point in the future.