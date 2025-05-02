Just because they aren't legally binding, it doesn't mean we don't get excited by every single MAFS Australia wedding. We come for the lace and tulle outfits, we stay for the epic drama that follows - and the show never disappoints.

But as with all good things, the series has to come to an end. Then of course, the biggest question about the show looms large - which couples stayed together when the experiment came to an close?

From the MAFS Australia 2025 couples, we've already taken a look at the post-show relationship status of Carina and Paul, and now it's time for a deep dive into what happened to Dave and Jamie when the curtains closed on the series.

Are Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia still together?

No, Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia are not still together. Despite choosing to remain a couple during the Final Vows, by the time the reunion came around, they'd gone their separate ways.

The pair had an instant spark, with their chemistry easy for viewers to see. Appearing totally at ease in each other's company, their union initially looked like the perfect match, both the audience and experts were waiting for.

Although they chose to stay together at the Final Vows, there were hints that not everything was rosy within their union. Jamie shared concerns about whether Dave really loved her, after his hesitancy to tell her so at the Retreat.

(Image credit: Nine)

"By the time we reached Retreat, my feelings for you had grown so much," she said during the ceremony, adding, "Saying 'I love you' felt so right and so natural."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Even though you didn’t say it back, it didn’t change how I felt. I was happy to be in my feels fully and unapologetically." She then later questioned whether she was actually in love with him, or just the 'idea' of him.

However, Jamie held on to hope and thought the couple would be able to work through these early difficulties. Sadly, it was not to be.

Dave realised his feelings towards Jamie weren't progressing in the way he'd hoped. His father was also very unwell at the time of filming, and he often felt torn between concern for his dad and the expectations of his relationship with Jamie.

Ultimately, the pair decided they weren't compatible.

(Image credit: Nine)

There are even rumours flying around that Jamie is now dating Eliot from this season, after his match with Veronica didn't work out. The pair have been spotted together at a number of different locations, and are even making TikTok videos together.

In the videos they're poking fun at the rumours they are dating, but this doesn't mean they aren't - they're having fun refusing to either confirm or deny what's going on between them.

Meanwhile, Dave wrote on Instagram about his time on the series, "I went into this with an open heart And while I didn’t find my person, I’m grateful for the journey I shared with Jamie.

"We had our moments, some beautiful, some tough but each one taught me something. I’ve grown, I’ve learned, and I’m walking away with a deeper understanding of who I am and what I value."