We always hope for a real wedding to come out of MAFS Australia, considering the ones we see on screen aren't actually legally binding. After all, there would be something quite magical about a couple having a fake marriage before falling in love enough to want a real one.

Now MAFS Australia 2025 has come to an end, we're hoping for that dream to be fulfilled and to see one of the couples stay together for their real happily ever after.

We've already looked into whether Carina and Paul are still together, and now we have our hopes pinned on Jacqui and Clint - one of the show's more unlikely couples - to give everyone some joy and go the distance.

Are Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia still together?

Not only are Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia still together, they're also engaged.

They revealed their big news during a Reunion viewing party held by the So Dramatic! podcast at Sydney’s Arcade Bar, with friends and some fellow 2025 contestants in attendance.

However, their road to happiness is certainly more unusual than most others on the show.

Jacqui was first matched with Ryan, although their relationship seemed doomed from the start when Jacqui cried over some things she believed Ryan hadn't done 'correctly' at their wedding.

There was also the fact that he dropped her on the floor during their first dance, something she didn't ever seem to come back from, and was probably the death knell on one of the shortest-lived relationship attempts in history.

Meanwhile, Lauren married Eliot, and they also competed for the title of shortest ever relationship when that union fell apart after three days.

Clint was then brought in as a replacement, with Lauren hoping she'd find her happily ever after the second time around. Once again, things didn't work out for Lauren.﻿

Just before Final Vows, Jacqui told Ryan she had been chatting to another man taking part in the experiment (Clint) - something he wasn't particularly happy about.

Moving past all the drama that went down at the Reunion when Jacqui and Clint confirmed their relationship and Ryan hit the roof, here we arrive at their engagement.

At the So Dramatic! podcast party, host Megan Pustetto said during an interview with the couple, "Clint, you have a bombshell not even Jacqui knows about."

Handing him the mic, Clint turned to his would-be bride to say, "We signed for Married At First Sight to get married… So, I’ve got one question for you," before getting down on one knee.

The couple quickly sparked rumours they'd already married, when sharing snaps from their engagement photoshoot to Instagram.

With both of them wearing what suspiciously looked to be wedding attire, fans would easily be forgiven for thinking they were celebrating a real wedding.

However, Clint confirmed to someone who asked if they were looking at actual wedding shots, that they were looking at engagement pictures and the couple were planning their nuptials for early to mid-2026.

Jacqui has also revealed she's looking forward to starting a family, stating she can definitely 'see them on the horizon.' Meanwhile, the couple has two totally adorable dogs to care for, who often feature on their Instagram feed along with the loved-up couple.