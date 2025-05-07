Are Eliot and Veronica from MAFS Australia still together?

Season 12 of MAFS Australia is ending, and it's time to wave goodbye to the 2025 participants of the experiment. But we won't close this chapter of our reality TV viewing lives before finding out which couples stayed together.

We've taken a close look at what happened to Jamie and Dave, Jacqui and Clint, Rhi and Jeff and Carina and Paul, when the cameras stopped rolling.

Now, we have our eyes on Eliot and Veronica, as we take a look at what happened to the couple in the aftermath of the show. Did they go the distance?

Are Eliot and Veronica still together?

No, Eliot and Veronica are no longer together. During the sixth commitment ceremony, the pair decided to end their relationship and leave the experiment.

If that wasn't dramatic enough, both had been through a turbulent time to get to that point. Right back at the very start of the series, 35-year-old business owner Eliot matched with 37-year-old Lauren.

The pair had one of the shortest-lived MAFS weddings in history, when Eliot revealed he was unhappy with the pairing. Just two days later, it was over.

Eliot suggested he found his bride too materialistic, and wasn't happy with the fact that she had her heart set on having one child.

(Image credit: Nine)

After ending their marriage, Eliot went home to Sydney for a while, leaving Lauren to explain to the rest of the group what had happened.

He later returned to the process to be paired with 32-year-old personal trainer and actress, Veronica. She was unaware he'd been married in the experiment already, and only found out when Eliot revealed this information on their wedding day.

A short time later, Eliot and Veronica also hit the rocks, with Veronica sharing her unhappiness at the disparaging way Eliot spoke about his first 'wife' to the group, rightly feeling this was disrespectful.

Eliot and Veronica then didn't seem able to get on at all, entering into almost constant disagreements. Viewers also turned on Veronica when Eliot was asked to be vulnerable and reveal something to his bride that he hadn't told others.

(Image credit: Nine)

Eliot recounted the time his sister fell into a coma at the age of nine, and how much this had affected him. Veronica, however, felt the story was a cop out as it wasn't about Eliot himself.

This led viewers to believe she was cold and lacked sympathy about a genuinely difficult moment in Eliot's life - the backlash against her was quite profound.

The couple didn't recover, and that takes us to the commitment ceremony of episode 29, where the pair agreed they could no longer be together and left the experiment separately.

Veronica has kept fairly quiet on social media about her feelings towards Eliot, only saying in her exit interview, "He was just a bit stiff, and he didn't really give me anything. It was like drawing blood from a stone with Eliot."

Eliot has remained similarly tight-lipped about his former 'wives,' and also about his suspected romance with fellow participant, Jamie.

The pair have been spotted out and about together, and have been enjoying putting out joint TikTok videos. However, they're very reluctant to confirm whether they're together romantically or just friends.