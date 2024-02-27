Married at First Sight Australia has finally returned to the UK and we can't wait to meet all the couples of season 11!

When it comes to the best romantic reality TV shows, Married at First Sight Australia is a fan favourite for a reason as season after season the original MAFS show shocks and delights viewers. On February 26th the first episode of the latest season of the show was released and fans were delighted to see some of the first couples tie the knot. But how binding are these weddings? Are the weddings in Married at First Sight legally binding? Here's what you need to know...

Are the weddings in Married at First Sight Australia legally binding?

No! It has been established many times over the years that the weddings in both the UK and Australian versions of Married At First Sight are not binding and instead are commitment ceremonies that are not valid in the eyes of the law.

Per Capital FM, a spokesperson for Channel Nine, the platform for the show in Australia, confirmed that a real legally binding marriage would not be compliant with Australian law. "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961) which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted," they said.

"Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

Do other series of MAFS have legally binding weddings?

Some of the shows in different countries do have legally binding weddings. In the US version of Married At First Sight, there are prenups built into their marriage to ensure that their assets are protected, the contestants then have an official wedding with a marriage license and certificate.

"There is a prenup that is built in," Chris Coelen, the CEO of Kinetic Content, which produces the US version, told TheWrap. "It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk into [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with."

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are into the marriage, everything is completely up to them," he said.

Previous seasons of MAFS UK did seem to have legally binding weddings as previous contestants have spoken about having to get divorced. However, this is no longer the case. A spokesperson for the show also previously told Metro that the UK has followed the Australian example, and made the marriages not legally binding.

"Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches, and cake," said the spokesperson.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 is on E4 and continues every Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.